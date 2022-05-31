Home / India News / BREAKING: Canada freezes handgun ownership
BREAKING: Canada freezes handgun ownership

Updated on May 31, 2022 06:14 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, HT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 31, 2022 06:14 AM IST

    EU leaders agree on partial embargo on Russian oil

    European Union leaders reached a compromise Monday to impose a partial oil embargo on Russia at a summit focused on helping Ukraine.

  • May 31, 2022 05:36 AM IST

    Canada freezes handgun ownership

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a proposed freeze on handgun ownership in Canada that would effectively ban their importation and sale, following recent mass shootings in the United States, reports AFP.

breaking news top news
india news

‘If speaking against Veer Savarkar is antinational, then…’: Congress leader

He sought clarity from the director whether he has done this act on his own or he received instructions from the Government of India to put Veer Savarkar's pictures and overlook the great services of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.
Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao (ANI)
Published on May 31, 2022 06:19 AM IST
ANI |
india news

BJP announces four more candidates for Rajya Sabha polls, Naqvi not on list

  • The suspense has also cast a shadow on his continuation in the Union council of ministers as the rules mandate that a minister has to be a member of either House of Parliament.
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.(HT_PRINT)
Published on May 31, 2022 05:49 AM IST
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
india news

Myanmar foreign minister may not join special Asean meet

  • The special meeting will be held alongside the Delhi Dialogue, an annual track 1.5 event to discuss politico-security, economic and socio-cultural engagement between Asean and India.
HT image.
Published on May 31, 2022 05:39 AM IST
ByRezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
india news

india news

25 bullet wounds found in Moose Wala autopsy

  • The 28-year-old singer, who contested the 2022 Punjab assembly elections on a Congress ticket, was shot dead on Sunday while he was driving his SUV in Punjab’s Mansa. He was declared dead at the hospital.
Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unknown people in the Mansa district of Punjab. (ANI Photo/ Sidhu Moose Wala Instagram)
Published on May 31, 2022 05:25 AM IST
ByParteek Singh Mahal, Ravinder Vasudeva, Mansa/chandigarh
india news

Hindu women’s plea seeking unhindered rights to worship idols violates law: Gyanvapi panel to court

The mosque management committee argued that the plea was not maintainable as the Places of Worship Act, 1991, prohibits conversion of any place of worship and mandates the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947
The district court in Varanasi posted the matter for further hearing on July 4. (PTI)
Published on May 31, 2022 01:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

NCB’s ex-zonal chief Sameer Wankhede transferred to Chennai

The development comes just days after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) gave a clean chit to Aryan, following which the ministry of home affairs (MHA) recommended action against Wankhede.
Sameer Wankhede.
Updated on May 31, 2022 01:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

IDs of many Indore residents used in GST fraud, say police

Three Gujarat residents have been booked for running an elaborate racket that fraudulently claimed what is known as an input tax credit by registering 500 fake companies using the stolen identity and address documents.
The police have identified the accused as Suleman Kareem, Shamsuddin Ameen Bodhani and Firoz Khan, all residents of Gujarat. (Representational image)
Updated on May 31, 2022 05:59 AM IST
ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal:
india news

YouTuber held by Avadi CCB over temple funds’ misuse

According to a complaint filed by T Aravindhan, executive officer, Arulmigu Madhura Kaliamman Thirukoil temple in Perambalur district, Gopinath raised funds through the crowdfunding platform Milaap
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Avadi Police Commissionerate arrested social media influencer Karthik Gopinath for allegedly collecting funds for a temple, officials said on Monday. (AFP)
Published on May 31, 2022 12:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
india news

RCP Singh takes dig at Nitish a day after not being fielded

JD(U)’s decision to not field Singh jeopardises his chances of continuing in the minister’s post.The party chose to nominate its Jharkhand unit chief, Khiru Mahto, instead.
Patna, India - May 30, 2022: Union Steel Minister RCP Singh addresses a press conference at his residence, in Patna, Bihar, India, on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Photo by Santosh Kumar /Hindustan Times)
Updated on May 31, 2022 05:55 AM IST
ByVijay Swaroop, Patna
india news

Let juniors argue cases before vacation bench, SC tells senior lawyers

The bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and BV Nagarathna was emphatic that vacation is the time when young lawyers should take the centre stage
The vacation benches in the Supreme Court will sit till July 8. (Archive)
Updated on May 31, 2022 05:28 AM IST
ByUtkarsh Anand, New Delhi
india news

Gyanvapi survey video leaked, aired on TV channels

On Monday, the Varanasi district court gave copies of the survey footage in a sealed packet to four of the five Hindu women petitioners, seeking permission to perform prayers inside the complex.
The Gyanvapi Mosque after its survey by a commission in Varanasi on May 17. (PTI)
Updated on May 31, 2022 05:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
india news

Monsoon may arrive early in Karnataka: IMD

Monsoon entered Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of the usual schedule. Generally, three to four days after the monsoon enters Kerala, the coastal regions of Karnataka receive rain, said A Prasad, a scientist working with the meteorological department, Bengaluru centre.
The meteorological department has forecast that there are possibilities of the monsoon entering the south interior and coastal regions of Karnataka on June 2. (PTI)
Published on May 31, 2022 12:52 AM IST
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
india news

Tikait attacked with ink in Bengaluru, three detained

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait was assaulted with a microphone and ink was thrown at him during a press meet in Bengaluru on Monday
Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait was assaulted with a microphone and ink was thrown at him during a press meet in Bengaluru (ANI)
Published on May 31, 2022 12:52 AM IST
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
india news

Dalits enter temple with police help amid protest in Yadigir

Prohibitory orders will continue in two villages of Yadigir district after a Dalit family entered a temple on Saturday with police protection to perform tonsuring ceremony of a child amid opposition from “upper” castes
Prohibitory orders will continue in two villages of Yadigir district after a Dalit family entered a temple on Saturday with police protection to perform tonsuring ceremony of a child amid opposition from “upper” castes. (Agencies)
Published on May 31, 2022 12:51 AM IST
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
