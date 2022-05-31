Live
BREAKING: Canada freezes handgun ownership
Updated on May 31, 2022 06:14 AM IST
May 31, 2022 06:14 AM IST
EU leaders agree on partial embargo on Russian oil
European Union leaders reached a compromise Monday to impose a partial oil embargo on Russia at a summit focused on helping Ukraine.
May 31, 2022 05:36 AM IST
Canada freezes handgun ownership
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a proposed freeze on handgun ownership in Canada that would effectively ban their importation and sale, following recent mass shootings in the United States, reports AFP.
‘If speaking against Veer Savarkar is antinational, then…’: Congress leader
He sought clarity from the director whether he has done this act on his own or he received instructions from the Government of India to put Veer Savarkar's pictures and overlook the great services of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.
Published on May 31, 2022 06:19 AM IST
ANI |
BJP announces four more candidates for Rajya Sabha polls, Naqvi not on list
- The suspense has also cast a shadow on his continuation in the Union council of ministers as the rules mandate that a minister has to be a member of either House of Parliament.
Published on May 31, 2022 05:49 AM IST
Myanmar foreign minister may not join special Asean meet
- The special meeting will be held alongside the Delhi Dialogue, an annual track 1.5 event to discuss politico-security, economic and socio-cultural engagement between Asean and India.
Published on May 31, 2022 05:39 AM IST
25 bullet wounds found in Moose Wala autopsy
- The 28-year-old singer, who contested the 2022 Punjab assembly elections on a Congress ticket, was shot dead on Sunday while he was driving his SUV in Punjab’s Mansa. He was declared dead at the hospital.
Published on May 31, 2022 05:25 AM IST
Hindu women’s plea seeking unhindered rights to worship idols violates law: Gyanvapi panel to court
The mosque management committee argued that the plea was not maintainable as the Places of Worship Act, 1991, prohibits conversion of any place of worship and mandates the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947
Published on May 31, 2022 01:09 AM IST
NCB’s ex-zonal chief Sameer Wankhede transferred to Chennai
The development comes just days after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) gave a clean chit to Aryan, following which the ministry of home affairs (MHA) recommended action against Wankhede.
Updated on May 31, 2022 01:37 AM IST
IDs of many Indore residents used in GST fraud, say police
Three Gujarat residents have been booked for running an elaborate racket that fraudulently claimed what is known as an input tax credit by registering 500 fake companies using the stolen identity and address documents.
Updated on May 31, 2022 05:59 AM IST
YouTuber held by Avadi CCB over temple funds’ misuse
According to a complaint filed by T Aravindhan, executive officer, Arulmigu Madhura Kaliamman Thirukoil temple in Perambalur district, Gopinath raised funds through the crowdfunding platform Milaap
Published on May 31, 2022 12:58 AM IST
RCP Singh takes dig at Nitish a day after not being fielded
JD(U)’s decision to not field Singh jeopardises his chances of continuing in the minister’s post.The party chose to nominate its Jharkhand unit chief, Khiru Mahto, instead.
Updated on May 31, 2022 05:55 AM IST
Let juniors argue cases before vacation bench, SC tells senior lawyers
The bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and BV Nagarathna was emphatic that vacation is the time when young lawyers should take the centre stage
Updated on May 31, 2022 05:28 AM IST
Gyanvapi survey video leaked, aired on TV channels
On Monday, the Varanasi district court gave copies of the survey footage in a sealed packet to four of the five Hindu women petitioners, seeking permission to perform prayers inside the complex.
Updated on May 31, 2022 05:57 AM IST
Monsoon may arrive early in Karnataka: IMD
Monsoon entered Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of the usual schedule. Generally, three to four days after the monsoon enters Kerala, the coastal regions of Karnataka receive rain, said A Prasad, a scientist working with the meteorological department, Bengaluru centre.
Published on May 31, 2022 12:52 AM IST
Tikait attacked with ink in Bengaluru, three detained
Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait was assaulted with a microphone and ink was thrown at him during a press meet in Bengaluru on Monday
Published on May 31, 2022 12:52 AM IST
Dalits enter temple with police help amid protest in Yadigir
Prohibitory orders will continue in two villages of Yadigir district after a Dalit family entered a temple on Saturday with police protection to perform tonsuring ceremony of a child amid opposition from “upper” castes
Published on May 31, 2022 12:51 AM IST