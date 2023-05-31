Home / India News / LIVE: PM Modi to launch BJP's pan-India campaign 'Maha Jansampark' today
LIVE: PM Modi to launch BJP's pan-India campaign 'Maha Jansampark' today

india news
Updated on May 31, 2023 10:33 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 31, 2023 10:33 AM IST

    Watch | Heavy security deployed near India Gate area

    Heavy security deployed near India Gate area. Rapid Action Force and Delhi Police along with Riot Control Vehicle present at the spot.

  • May 31, 2023 10:31 AM IST

    India records 310 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 4,222

    A single-day rise of 310 fresh coronavirus cases was reported in India while the active cases decreased to 4,222, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

  • May 31, 2023 09:17 AM IST

    NIA raids 25 places in Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar in Phulwarisharif PFI case

    National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids at about 25 locations in Karnataka, Kerala and Bihar in the Popular Front of India (PFI) Phulwarisharif case.

    The raids were still underway at the premises of suspects linked to the conspiracy which pertains to the involvement of PFI and its leaders and cadres in violent and unlawful activities, who had assembled for that purpose in the Phulwarisharif area of Patna.

  • May 31, 2023 09:07 AM IST

    PM Modi to launch BJP's pan-India campaign 'Maha Jansampark' today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will launch Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) month-long pan-India campaign, 'Maha Jansampark', in poll-bound Rajasthan's Ajmer today covering all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies.

  • May 31, 2023 08:26 AM IST

    'If you sat Modiji down next to God, PM would explain things': Rahul Gandhi in US

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in an address in the United States on Wednesday said India is being run by a group of people who are 'absolutely convinced' that they know everything. They could sit down with God and explain things, Rahul Gandhi said adding that the prime minister is 'one such specimen'.

  • May 31, 2023 08:10 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi receives warm welcome in California

  • May 31, 2023 07:43 AM IST

    Karnataka: Decision on Hijab ban to be in students’ favour, says education minister

    A day after academicians met Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah over the hijab ban in educational institutes and changes to textbooks brought in by the former BJP government, state education minister Madhu Bangarappa on Tuesday said that the Congress government will take a “decision that will benefit all students”.

  • May 31, 2023 07:32 AM IST

    Rain lashes several parts of Delhi-NCR

    Rain lashed parts of the national capital of Wednesday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted rain along with dust storms to hit parts of Delhi-NCR.

In California, Rahul Gandhi slams BJP, RSS, Modi for assaulting idea of India

india news
Updated on May 31, 2023 11:29 AM IST

He said Indian Muslims were most directly at the receiving end of hatred and aggression and that all minorities and the poor today in India were under attack

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at an interaction at the University of California, Santa Cruz. (PTI)
ByPrashant Jha

India aims for key position ahead of WMO executive council polls

india news
Updated on May 31, 2023 11:17 AM IST

IMD D-G M Mohapatra highlighted India’s achievements in meteorology and explained how the country managed to reduce loss of lives during cyclones

IMD D-G Mohapatra’s election will allow India to influence the global policy on early warnings and disasters. (IMD)
ByJayashree Nandi

Mural in new Parliament with Akhand Bharat overtones upsets Nepal’s politicians

india news
Published on May 31, 2023 11:09 AM IST

Nepal’s political leaders urge Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal to seek the removal of the mural during his visit to India.

Akhand Bharat mural in the new Parliament. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

Tight security at India Gate after wrestlers announce hunger strike | Watch

india news
Published on May 31, 2023 11:03 AM IST

Delhi Police have already said wrestlers will not be allowed to protest at India Gate as 'it is not a protest site.'

A riot-control vehicle at India Gate (ANI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Will Babita Phogat sit with those who exploited her family members: Smriti Irani

india news
Updated on May 31, 2023 11:04 AM IST

Union minister Smriti Irani said the issue of the wrestlers is under investigation and intervening at this stage will go against the women complainants.

Smriti Irani spoke on the issue of the wrestler' protest to television channels on Tuesday. (PTI)
ByPoulomi Ghosh

PM Modi in Ajmer LIVE: Prime Minister to address rally, launch ‘Maha Jansampark’

india news
Updated on May 31, 2023 11:21 AM IST

PM Modi will address a rally in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, the first major event in a month-long outreach campaign by the BJP to mark nine years in power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
ByHT News Desk

ED arrests Bengal job scam suspect who claimed to be Abhishek Banerjee’s employee

india news
Updated on May 31, 2023 10:28 AM IST

In May 2022, Calcutta high court ordered the CBI to probe the appointments of non-teaching and teaching staff between 2014 and 2021

Appointees allegedly paid bribes to get jobs after failing selection tests. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Asaduddin Owaisi challenges BJP to ‘conduct surgical strike on China’

india news
Published on May 31, 2023 10:22 AM IST

The AIMIM chief said, "They say a surgical strike will be done in the old city. Do a surgical strike on China if you have guts."

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi speaks to the media.(Chandrakant Paddhane )
ByKanishka Singharia

India records 310 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 4,222

india news
Published on May 31, 2023 10:22 AM IST

India Covid cases: The country's Covid-19 death toll has increased to 5,31,870 with three latest fatalities.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,90,588). (File)
PTI |

Maruti Suzuki Jimny to Honda Elevate SUV and more: Top launches, unveils in June

india news
Published on May 31, 2023 09:59 AM IST

From mass-market players like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda to luxury players like Mercedes, OEMs are once again raring to showcase their newer offerings.

June promises to be yet another action-packed month in the Indian car market.

Congress to organise religious programmes ahead of polls in Madhya Pradesh

india news
Updated on May 31, 2023 09:21 AM IST

The programmes will be held across all 230 assembly constituencies in the run-up to the polls due later this year to counter the Congress’s portrayal as anti-Hindu

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath. (HT PHOTO)
ByShruti Tomar

Morning brief: Modi knows ‘everything’, Rahul Gandhi's latest swipe in US

india news
Published on May 31, 2023 09:05 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rahul Gandhi.(Congress twitter)
ByHT News Desk

PM Modi to launch BJP's pan-India campaign 'Maha Jansampark' today

india news
Published on May 31, 2023 08:34 AM IST

PM Modi will launch "Maha Jansampark" by addressing a public meeting in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (MINT_PRINT)
ANI |

'If you sat Modiji down next to God': Rahul Gandhi; ‘BJP did Sengol thing as…’

india news
Updated on May 31, 2023 09:54 AM IST

If you believed in anger, hatred, arrogance, you would be sitting in a BJP meeting and I would be doing ‘mann ki baat’," Rahul Gandhi said in San Francisco.

Rahul Gandhi speaking in San Francisco on Wednesday.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Shahbad murder: Sahil claims girl was keen to get back with ex-boyfriend

india news
Updated on May 31, 2023 09:52 AM IST

Praveen, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, has been asked to join the investigation of the Shahbad murder.

Sahil told police the girl was keen to get back with her ex-boyfriend Praveen as he had a motorcycle.
ByPoulomi Ghosh
