LIVE: Toll in Kerala houseboat tragedy rises to 21

india news
Updated on May 08, 2023 06:38 AM IST

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
  • May 08, 2023 06:38 AM IST

    JP Nadda calls The Kerala Story an ‘eye-opener’

    “There's a new type of terrorism which is without ammunition, 'The Kerala Story' exposes that poisonous terrorism. This kind of terrorism isn't related to any state or religion”: JP Nadda, BJP president

  • May 08, 2023 06:14 AM IST

    Kerala houseboat tragedy: At least 21 dead

    So far, we have recovered 21 dead bodies. We don't know the exact number of people on the boat, so we are continuing the search to find out whether there are more victims trapped in the mud or not: Shiju KK, Regional Fire Range Officer

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

BJP provided ‘corruption rate-cards’: DK Shivakumar on ECI's notice on ads

india news
Updated on May 08, 2023 05:31 AM IST

On Friday, the BJP alleged that Congress was making false allegations of corruption against them and filed a complaint with the ECI.

Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar addressing a public meeting ahead of the state assembly elections, at Kunigal, in Tumakuru. (DK Shivakumar Twitter)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Karnataka elections: Political divide in Mandya threatens JD(S)’s kingmaker status

india news
Updated on May 08, 2023 12:41 AM IST

The fate of the JD(S) is crucial in Karnataka’s political landscape. If the regional party gets more than 35 seats, the chances of Congress or the BJP forming a government on their own reduces significantly.

The fate of the JD(S) is crucial in Karnataka’s political landscape. If the regional party gets more than 35 seats, the chances of Congress or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forming a government on their own reduces significantly. (Agencies)
ByArun Dev, Mandya/ramanagaram

Several illegal temples, tombs razed in Uttarakhand in anti-encroachment drive

india news
Updated on May 08, 2023 04:43 AM IST

The anti-encroachment drive, started last month on the instructions of the chief minister, has so far cleared 56 hectares of its land.

Encroachments being removed in Pipal Parao area of Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district on Sunday. (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Raje, two other BJP leaders helped ensure my govt wasn’t toppled: Ashok Gehlot

india news
Updated on May 08, 2023 01:04 AM IST

In July 2020, then deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 other party MLAs revolted against Gehlot’s leadership

Ashok Gehlot’s remarks came a day after Pilot, who represents the Tonk assembly constituency, said he would continue to fight against corruption. (file)
BySachin Saini

Many strands of India’s population milestone

india news
Updated on May 08, 2023 12:33 AM IST

Columnist Sadanand Dhume noted that while there’s a fair amount of boosterism as far as India’s current economic performance, one has to be mindful of the distance it has yet to travel

Grand Tamasha podcast is a co-production of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the Hindustan Times. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent

Guwahati doctor couple arrested for torturing adopted daughter

india news
Updated on May 08, 2023 03:54 AM IST

One of the couple’s neighbours had on Friday approached the police with a photograph of the minor girl tied to a pole on the terrace in summer heat.

During questioning, the doctor confessed that he used to hit the child with a hot iron rod and even poured hot water on her body, said police. (Representational image)
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Silchar

Liquid biopsy gaining traction over conventional methods: Experts

india news
Updated on May 08, 2023 12:24 AM IST

Liquid biopsy, a blood-based test for diagnosing cancer, is gaining popularity over traditional tissue-based biopsies, say experts. The test analyses circulating tumour cells or cell-free DNA to diagnose or analyse tumours and cancer cells, and can also be used to monitor how well patients are responding to treatment. Several studies have identified liquid biopsies as the "future of early cancer detection".

Liquid biopsy is a test that enables the diagnosis or analysis of tumours and cancer cells using only a blood or fluid sample rather than a solid tissue biopsy. (Reuters/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent

UP ATS arrests two PFI men, detain 70 during statewide crackdown

india news
Updated on May 08, 2023 12:21 AM IST

The UP ATS has arrested two persons from Varanasi and taken into custody 70 people from 20 districts as part of a fresh crackdown on cadres of the banned PFI.

HT Image
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

2k crore corruption in Chhattisgarh liquor sales

india news
Updated on May 08, 2023 12:39 AM IST

The state government controls all aspects of liquor trade, from procurement to retail sale. No private liquor shops are allowed

The Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited (CSMCL) centrally procures all liquor sold in the state. (HT Archive)
ByHT Correspondents, Raipur/new Delhi

Frequency of intense heatwaves to rise further: Experts

india news
Updated on May 08, 2023 05:44 AM IST

Between 2031 and 2060, the likelihood of ‘mega heatwaves’, the area impacted by heatwaves and the population impacted by such conditions are likely to increase.

Last year, a Lancet report said that India recorded a 55% rise in deaths due to extreme heat. (HT/Vipin Kumar)
BySoumya Pillai, New Delhi

Govt considers bringing dept-wise budgets for apex body on IT needs

india news
Updated on May 08, 2023 12:20 AM IST

The move will help ministries’ implement better projects to ensure that the benefits can percolate across sectors, said an official familiar with the matter.

In the last three fiscals, the ministry of electronics and information technology proposed NIC’s proposed budget to be between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,700 crore and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,500 crore. (Representational image)
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj

NTA head repatriated to violence-hit Manipur, appointed as new chief secretary

india news
Updated on May 08, 2023 12:17 AM IST

Vineet Joshi, a 1992 Manipur cadre IAS officer who was heading the National Testing Agency (NTA), was repatriated to his home cadre and appointed as the new chief secretary of the state on Sunday.

Vineet Joshi is a 1992 Manipur cadre IAS officer.
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Karnataka elections: ECI asks political parties to get clearance for print ads

india news
Updated on May 08, 2023 12:25 AM IST

ECI wrote to editors of all major newspapers in the state, holding them responsible for any advertisement published in their newspapers.

The Election Commission of India (ECI).
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Kittur Karnataka holds key to sealing poll outcome

india news
Updated on May 08, 2023 12:14 AM IST

The effects of the concerted campaign will be known only on May 13 when the results to the elections for the 224-member assembly will be declared

In most elections, a party has not been able to consolidate its position in both (Old Mysuru and Kittur Karnataka) the battlegrounds, leading to hung assemblies. (HT Archive)
BySaubhadra Chatterji
