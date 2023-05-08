LIVE: Toll in Kerala houseboat tragedy rises to 21
May 08, 2023 06:38 AM IST
JP Nadda calls The Kerala Story an ‘eye-opener’
“There's a new type of terrorism which is without ammunition, 'The Kerala Story' exposes that poisonous terrorism. This kind of terrorism isn't related to any state or religion”: JP Nadda, BJP president
May 08, 2023 06:14 AM IST
Kerala houseboat tragedy: At least 21 dead
So far, we have recovered 21 dead bodies. We don't know the exact number of people on the boat, so we are continuing the search to find out whether there are more victims trapped in the mud or not: Shiju KK, Regional Fire Range Officer