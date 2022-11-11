Live
LIVE- US to buy South Korean howitzer rounds to send to Ukraine
Published on Nov 11, 2022 06:04 AM IST
Nov 11, 2022 06:04 AM IST
US to buy South Korean howitzer rounds to send to Ukraine
The U.S. will buy 100,000 rounds of howitzer artillery from South Korean manufacturers to provide to Ukraine, a U.S. official said Thursday, in a deal the two governments have been working on for some time.
'Should I attend or...': Sushant Singh joins Rahul Gandhi; Pooja Bhatt says…
Updated on Nov 11, 2022 05:59 AM IST
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh said he never joined any political rally and was in two minds to join a Congress rally but later decided to walk with Rahul Gandhi as the ‘walk in for uniting India’
Policies being devised to spread fear: Rahul targets Centre in Maharashtra
Updated on Nov 11, 2022 04:48 AM IST
Addressing a rally in Nanded during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which he is leading, he also alluded to the 2016 demonetisation exercise as well as the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in an attempt to corner the Centre and said farmers were toiling but getting no return under the regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
CBI arrests 7 more in J&K Police sub-inspector recruitment scam
Updated on Nov 11, 2022 05:41 AM IST
CBI has arrested seven persons, including head constable and constables of CRPF and an ASI of J&K Police, in an ongoing investigation of a case related to the recruitment scam
Bhima Koregaon case: SC allows Navlakha’s request for house arrest
Published on Nov 11, 2022 01:42 AM IST
The order was passed on an “experimental basis” by a bench of justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy which admitted that this “is not done in the ordinary course”. “Let us try out for one month. It is the first time we are doing it.”
BJP toppling democratically elected governments, says Priyanka
Updated on Nov 11, 2022 01:23 AM IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ripped into the BJP on Thursday, blaming it for “creating instability by toppling democratically elected governments”
Aadhaar rules amended; supporting doc may be updated at least once in 10 years
Published on Nov 11, 2022 12:48 AM IST
The updation would ensure “continued accuracy” of Aadhaar-related information in the Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR), according to gazette notification issued by ministry of electronics and IT.
Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022: Big tech firms have power to manipulate global opinion, says EAM Jaishankar
Published on Nov 11, 2022 12:46 AM IST
Amid an array of global challenges, countries are becoming more self-sufficient, self-reliant, says external affairs minister S Jaishankar. The Union minister also highlights the issues that may come up at the G20 summit in India
Supreme Court pulls up Centre over delay in filing affidavit on Ram Setu
Published on Nov 11, 2022 12:45 AM IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the Union government over “dragging its feet” from taking a stand on according the ‘national monument’ status to Ram Setu after the Centre sought more time to submit its affidavit in the matter.
Hindustan Times Leadership 2022: ‘Sharing your wisdom is key to happiness’
Published on Nov 11, 2022 12:44 AM IST
Speaking on the third day of the 20th HT’s Leadership Summit on Thursday, American academic, author and public speaker Arthur C Brooks shared insights on what people must do for happiness
Supreme Court to hear Gyanvapi mosque case today
Updated on Nov 11, 2022 04:46 AM IST
The Supreme Court will hear on Friday a plea to extend the protection of a section of Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque complex where a Shivling was purportedly found.
Dimple Yadav to contest bypoll to Mainpuri seat
Updated on Nov 11, 2022 12:40 AM IST
The Samajwadi Party on Thursday fielded Dimple Yadav, wife of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, as its candidate for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll on December 5.
DigiLocker users can now store health reports
Published on Nov 11, 2022 12:38 AM IST
DigiLocker users can now store health records and link them with their Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA), announced the National Health Authority (NHA) on Thursday
UP court refuses to stay Azam Khan’s conviction
Updated on Nov 11, 2022 12:36 AM IST
A sessions court in Rampur on Thursday refused to stay the conviction of senior SP leader Azam Khan in a 2019 hate speech case that led to his disqualification from the Uttar Pradesh assembly last month.
Climate funding: Should emerging economies pay? Row emerges
Updated on Nov 11, 2022 12:35 AM IST