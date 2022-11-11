Home / India News / LIVE- US to buy South Korean howitzer rounds to send to Ukraine
Live

LIVE- US to buy South Korean howitzer rounds to send to Ukraine

india news
Published on Nov 11, 2022 06:04 AM IST

Breaking news LIVE, November 11, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 11, 2022 06:04 AM IST

    US to buy South Korean howitzer rounds to send to Ukraine

    The U.S. will buy 100,000 rounds of howitzer artillery from South Korean manufacturers to provide to Ukraine, a U.S. official said Thursday, in a deal the two governments have been working on for some time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

LIVE- US to buy South Korean howitzer rounds to send to Ukraine

india news
Published on Nov 11, 2022 06:04 AM IST

Breaking news LIVE, November 11, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

'Should I attend or...': Sushant Singh joins Rahul Gandhi; Pooja Bhatt says…

india news
Updated on Nov 11, 2022 05:59 AM IST

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh said he never joined any political rally and was in two minds to join a Congress rally but later decided to walk with Rahul Gandhi as the ‘walk in for uniting India’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh in Nanded on Thursday.(Congress Twitter)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh in Nanded on Thursday.(Congress Twitter)

Policies being devised to spread fear: Rahul targets Centre in Maharashtra

india news
Updated on Nov 11, 2022 04:48 AM IST

Addressing a rally in Nanded during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which he is leading, he also alluded to the 2016 demonetisation exercise as well as the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in an attempt to corner the Centre and said farmers were toiling but getting no return under the regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with NCP MP Supriya Sule during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Nanded on Thursday
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with NCP MP Supriya Sule during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Nanded on Thursday

CBI arrests 7 more in J&K Police sub-inspector recruitment scam

india news
Updated on Nov 11, 2022 05:41 AM IST

CBI has arrested seven persons, including head constable and constables of CRPF and an ASI of J&K Police, in an ongoing investigation of a case related to the recruitment scam

The CBI on Thursday said seven more persons, including some police personnel, have been arrested in connection with the alleged manipulation of recruitment process for sub-inspectors in Jammu and Kashmir Police. (Image for representational purpose)
The CBI on Thursday said seven more persons, including some police personnel, have been arrested in connection with the alleged manipulation of recruitment process for sub-inspectors in Jammu and Kashmir Police. (Image for representational purpose)

Bhima Koregaon case: SC allows Navlakha’s request for house arrest

india news
Published on Nov 11, 2022 01:42 AM IST

The order was passed on an “experimental basis” by a bench of justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy which admitted that this “is not done in the ordinary course”. “Let us try out for one month. It is the first time we are doing it.”

Gautam Navlakha.(File photo)
Gautam Navlakha.(File photo)

BJP toppling democratically elected governments, says Priyanka

india news
Updated on Nov 11, 2022 01:23 AM IST

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ripped into the BJP on Thursday, blaming it for “creating instability by toppling democratically elected governments”

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi being welcomed at a rally in Sirmaur’s Shillai, Himachal Pradesh, on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi being welcomed at a rally in Sirmaur’s Shillai, Himachal Pradesh, on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Aadhaar rules amended; supporting doc may be updated at least once in 10 years

india news
Published on Nov 11, 2022 12:48 AM IST

The updation would ensure “continued accuracy” of Aadhaar-related information in the Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR), according to gazette notification issued by ministry of electronics and IT.

The changes have been made by tweaking the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations.(Representational photo)
The changes have been made by tweaking the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations.(Representational photo)

Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022: Big tech firms have power to manipulate global opinion, says EAM Jaishankar

india news
Published on Nov 11, 2022 12:46 AM IST

Amid an array of global challenges, countries are becoming more self-sufficient, self-reliant, says external affairs minister S Jaishankar. The Union minister also highlights the issues that may come up at the G20 summit in India

Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022: Big tech firms have power to manipulate global opinion, says EAM Jaishankar
Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022: Big tech firms have power to manipulate global opinion, says EAM Jaishankar

Supreme Court pulls up Centre over delay in filing affidavit on Ram Setu

india news
Published on Nov 11, 2022 12:45 AM IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the Union government over “dragging its feet” from taking a stand on according the ‘national monument’ status to Ram Setu after the Centre sought more time to submit its affidavit in the matter.

The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the Union government over ‘dragging its feet’ from taking a stand on according the ‘national monument’ status to Ram Setu after the Centre sought more time to submit its affidavit in the matter. (ANI)
The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the Union government over ‘dragging its feet’ from taking a stand on according the ‘national monument’ status to Ram Setu after the Centre sought more time to submit its affidavit in the matter. (ANI)

Hindustan Times Leadership 2022: ‘Sharing your wisdom is key to happiness’

india news
Published on Nov 11, 2022 12:44 AM IST

Speaking on the third day of the 20th HT’s Leadership Summit on Thursday, American academic, author and public speaker Arthur C Brooks shared insights on what people must do for happiness

Dr. Arthur c Brooks, president of American Enterprise institute. Washington DC, photographed by Ramesh Pathania for an interview at Taj Mansingh. 4th April 2013.
Dr. Arthur c Brooks, president of American Enterprise institute. Washington DC, photographed by Ramesh Pathania for an interview at Taj Mansingh. 4th April 2013.

Supreme Court to hear Gyanvapi mosque case today

india news
Updated on Nov 11, 2022 04:46 AM IST

The Supreme Court will hear on Friday a plea to extend the protection of a section of Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque complex where a Shivling was purportedly found.

The Supreme Court will hear on Friday a plea to extend the protection of a section of Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque complex where a Shivling was purportedly found. (PTI)
The Supreme Court will hear on Friday a plea to extend the protection of a section of Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque complex where a Shivling was purportedly found. (PTI)

Dimple Yadav to contest bypoll to Mainpuri seat

india news
Updated on Nov 11, 2022 12:40 AM IST

The Samajwadi Party on Thursday fielded Dimple Yadav, wife of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, as its candidate for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll on December 5.

The Samajwadi Party has fielded Dimple Yadav, wife of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, as its candidate for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll on December 5. (ANI)
The Samajwadi Party has fielded Dimple Yadav, wife of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, as its candidate for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll on December 5. (ANI)

DigiLocker users can now store health reports

india news
Published on Nov 11, 2022 12:38 AM IST

DigiLocker users can now store health records and link them with their Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA), announced the National Health Authority (NHA) on Thursday

DigiLocker users can now store health reports
DigiLocker users can now store health reports

UP court refuses to stay Azam Khan’s conviction

india news
Updated on Nov 11, 2022 12:36 AM IST

A sessions court in Rampur on Thursday refused to stay the conviction of senior SP leader Azam Khan in a 2019 hate speech case that led to his disqualification from the Uttar Pradesh assembly last month.

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan leaves from session court in Rampur on October 27. (PTI)
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan leaves from session court in Rampur on October 27. (PTI)

Climate funding: Should emerging economies pay? Row emerges

india news
Updated on Nov 11, 2022 12:35 AM IST

Who will pay for loss and damage caused by the climate crisis ? And who will pay for what countries should do to adapt to climate change? A new controversy is brewing at the UN Climate Conference (COP27) following Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda’s comment on Tuesday that highly polluting emerging economies such as China and India should also contribute to a Loss and Damage compensation fund

People pass in front of a wall lit with the sign of COP27 as the COP27 climate summit takes place, at the Green Zone in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt November 10, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany (REUTERS)
People pass in front of a wall lit with the sign of COP27 as the COP27 climate summit takes place, at the Green Zone in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt November 10, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany (REUTERS)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out