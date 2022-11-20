Home / India News / LIVE: Elon Musk says former US President Trump will be reinstated on Twitter
LIVE: Elon Musk says former US President Trump will be reinstated on Twitter

Updated on Nov 20, 2022 06:47 AM IST

Breaking news, November 18, 2022:

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 20, 2022 06:47 AM IST

    Elon Musk says former US President Trump will be reinstated on Twitter 

    Elon Musk says Former US President Donald Trump will be reinstated on Twitter after he held a poll regarding bringing him back on the social media platform.

  • Nov 20, 2022 05:50 AM IST

    Ex-navy non-commissioned officer's upper-body parts wrapped in plastic found in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas

    Decomposed upper-body parts of an ex-navy non-commissioned officer who retired in 2000 were found wrapped in plastic in pond in Baruipur, South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, police official said, reported ANI.

CBI files charge sheet against ex-ABG Shipyard chief in 23k-cr bank fraud case

india news
Published on Nov 20, 2022 12:10 AM IST

ABG Shipyard Ltd, the flagship company of ABG Group and a major player in the Indian ship-building industry, has been accused of cheating a consortium of 28 banks led by ICICI Bank of ₹22,842 crore between 2005 and 2012.

It was on November 8, 2019 that the State Bank of India first filed a complaint with the CBI, prompting the agency to seek some clarifications from the company on March 12, 2020.(Representative image)
It was on November 8, 2019 that the State Bank of India first filed a complaint with the CBI, prompting the agency to seek some clarifications from the company on March 12, 2020.(Representative image)

MLA poaching case: BJP plea for stay on SIT notice to BL Santosh is junked

india news
Published on Nov 20, 2022 12:05 AM IST

Hearing a petition filed by BJP in Telangana seeking stay of notice issued by the SIT under Section 41A of CrPC to Santosh, the court said the BJP leader shall cooperate with the SIT authorities, while directing that he should not be arrested until further orders.

BL Santosh (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
BL Santosh (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Congress cautious on leadership issue ahead of Rajasthan election

india news
Updated on Nov 20, 2022 04:56 AM IST

Congress’ Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken offered to step down earlier this month, citing the September 25 events in which Congress observers failed to meet MLAs.

In Rajasthan, the Congress has been grappling with the aspirations of Sachin Pilot loyalists while chief minister Ashok Gehlot has sweeping support within the legislative wing of the state unit. (Arvind Yadav/HT file photo)
In Rajasthan, the Congress has been grappling with the aspirations of Sachin Pilot loyalists while chief minister Ashok Gehlot has sweeping support within the legislative wing of the state unit. (Arvind Yadav/HT file photo)

Gujarat elections: Congress releases star campaigners’ list for phase 2

india news
Published on Nov 20, 2022 12:00 AM IST

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel and party veterans Digvijaya Singh and Ramesh Chennithala are likely to campaign for the Congress for the second phase of Gujarat elections.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot is likely to campaign for the Congress for the second phase of Gujarat elections. (Arvind Yadav/HT photo)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot is likely to campaign for the Congress for the second phase of Gujarat elections. (Arvind Yadav/HT photo)

Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; 43 injured

india news
Published on Nov 20, 2022 12:00 AM IST

As many as 43 people including a boy suffered injuries after a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh met with an accident and overturned near Laha in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district on Saturday

Rescue operation underway after a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh met with an accident and overturned, near Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (PTI)
Rescue operation underway after a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh met with an accident and overturned, near Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (PTI)

Woman among 4 held for gang rape in Kerala

india news
Updated on Nov 20, 2022 02:00 AM IST

Providing details, Kochi police commissioner (CP) C H Nagaraju said the purported incident took place when the survivor arrived at the hotel with a woman friend from Rajasthan.

Speaking to a news channel, the survivor, an aspiring model, said she suspects her drink was spiked at the party.(Representative image)
Speaking to a news channel, the survivor, an aspiring model, said she suspects her drink was spiked at the party.(Representative image)

PM Modi to commemorate Ahom general on his 400th birth anniversary: Assam CM

india news
Updated on Nov 20, 2022 06:51 AM IST

A flagship event will be held at the national capital’s Vigyan Bhawan on November 23-24, Sarma said.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo)
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo)

S Jaishankar criticises nations that use terror as a ‘tool of statecraft’

india news
Updated on Nov 20, 2022 06:12 AM IST

Addressing a session on promoting international cooperation against terror financing at the “No Money For Terror” ministerial conference hosted by India, Jaishankar – without naming Pakistan or China – criticised countries that use terror as a “tool of state-craft” or fail to “rise above political divides” to address the threat posed by terrorism.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar speaks during the third 'No Money for Terror' ministerial conference on counter-terrorism financing in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)
External affairs minister S Jaishankar speaks during the third 'No Money for Terror' ministerial conference on counter-terrorism financing in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

PM Modi unveils Arunachal’s first greenfield airport

india news
Updated on Nov 20, 2022 06:45 AM IST

“When I laid the foundation stone of this airport in February 2019, ahead of the general elections, political commentators stated it was a poll stunt and wouldn’t materialise. But the project’s inauguration within three years is a befitting reply to such commentators,” Modi said in his address.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of Arunachal Pradesh’s first greenfield airport, Donyi Polo Airport, in Itanagar on Saturday. (ANI/ PIB)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of Arunachal Pradesh’s first greenfield airport, Donyi Polo Airport, in Itanagar on Saturday. (ANI/ PIB)

Kashi and Tamil Nadu are timeless cultural centres: Modi

india news
Updated on Nov 19, 2022 11:42 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, and Tamil Nadu as timeless centres of culture and civilisation and said people should strive to remove linguistic differences and foster emotional unity in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on Saturday. (ANI/ PIB)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on Saturday. (ANI/ PIB)

Amit Shah calls for global action in the fight against terrorism

india news
Updated on Nov 20, 2022 06:22 AM IST

Speaking at the concluding session of the third ministerial NMFT conference, Union home minister Amit Shah said: “India has sensed the need for permanency of this unique initiative of NMFT in order to sustain the continued global focus on countering the financing of terrorism. Time is ripe for a permanent secretariat to be established.”

Union minister Amit Shah addresses the concluding session of the third 'No Money for Terror' ministerial conference on counter-terrorism financing in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)
Union minister Amit Shah addresses the concluding session of the third 'No Money for Terror' ministerial conference on counter-terrorism financing in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

CJI: Collegium decides in national perspective

india news
Updated on Nov 20, 2022 06:51 AM IST

Speaking at the felicitation function organised by the Bar Council of India (BCI), CJI Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud also warned against a “culture of distrust” against the district judiciary, making trial judges wary of granting bail due to the fear of inviting criticism by the higher judiciary.

CJI Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud (PTI)
CJI Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud (PTI)

Row erupts as Jain seen getting massage in Tihar

india news
Published on Nov 19, 2022 11:24 PM IST

A video of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was circulated on social media in which he is seen getting a massage from an inmate in his cell inside Tihar jail, sparking a sharp offensive from the Bharatiya Janata Party amid allegations that he was being given special treatment in prison

HT Image
HT Image

Modi launches Gujarat election campaign blitz

india news
Published on Nov 19, 2022 11:22 PM IST

While this was his second rally in the district since the Election Commission announced the poll schedule, the campaign blitz over the weekend and on Monday represents the launch of a campaign blitz that the PM often undertakes ahead of crucial elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Valsad on Saturday. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Valsad on Saturday. (ANI)
