BREAKING- North Korea calls UN's Guterres 'puppet of US'
Breaking news, November 21, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Nov 21, 2022 07:01 AM IST
Third Japanese cabinet minister in a month resigns in blow to PM
Japan's internal affairs minister resigned on Sunday in connection with a funding scandal, becoming the third cabinet member to leave in less than a month in a severe blow to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's already shaky support.
-
Nov 21, 2022 07:00 AM IST
Winter approaches, PLA movements under lens
On November 12, Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande publicly made it clear that there was unabated infrastructure development by China all along the LAC and there was no significant reduction of PLA troops in Occupied Aksai Chin in Ladakh.
-
Nov 21, 2022 06:26 AM IST
North Korea calls UN's Guterres 'puppet of US'
North Korea's foreign minister called UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "a puppet of the United States" as she slammed the UN chief for joining US-led condemnation of the North's recent intercontinental ballistic missile test.
"I often take the UN secretary-general for a member of the US White House or its State Department," North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said in a statement carried by state media. "I express my strong regret over the fact that the UN secretary-general has taken a very deplorable attitude, oblivious of the purpose and principles of the UN Charter and its proper mission which is to maintain impartiality, objectivity and equity in all matters."