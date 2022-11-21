Home / India News / BREAKING- North Korea calls UN's Guterres 'puppet of US'
Live

BREAKING- North Korea calls UN's Guterres 'puppet of US'

india news
Updated on Nov 21, 2022 07:01 AM IST

Breaking news, November 21, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 21, 2022 07:01 AM IST

    Third Japanese cabinet minister in a month resigns in blow to PM

    Japan's internal affairs minister resigned on Sunday in connection with a funding scandal, becoming the third cabinet member to leave in less than a month in a severe blow to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's already shaky support.

  • Nov 21, 2022 07:00 AM IST

    Winter approaches, PLA movements under lens

    On November 12, Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande publicly made it clear that there was unabated infrastructure development by China all along the LAC and there was no significant reduction of PLA troops in Occupied Aksai Chin in Ladakh.

    Read more

  • Nov 21, 2022 06:26 AM IST

    North Korea calls UN's Guterres 'puppet of US'

    North Korea's foreign minister called UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "a puppet of the United States" as she slammed the UN chief for joining US-led condemnation of the North's recent intercontinental ballistic missile test.

    "I often take the UN secretary-general for a member of the US White House or its State Department," North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said in a statement carried by state media. "I express my strong regret over the fact that the UN secretary-general has taken a very deplorable attitude, oblivious of the purpose and principles of the UN Charter and its proper mission which is to maintain impartiality, objectivity and equity in all matters."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

'2022 highly accomplished year in ties with India, 2023 bigger': Top US official

india news
Updated on Nov 21, 2022 06:54 AM IST

Biden and the White House see ties with India "as the most consequential relationships with US anywhere in the world," the top official pointed out.

A man holds the flags of India and the US flag in New York. (Representational/ File photo) (REUTERS)
A man holds the flags of India and the US flag in New York. (Representational/ File photo) (REUTERS)

BREAKING- North Korea calls UN's Guterres 'puppet of US'

india news
Updated on Nov 21, 2022 07:00 AM IST

Breaking news, November 21, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Two pieces of evidence, a hunch help police crack the Mangaluru auto blast case

india news
Published on Nov 21, 2022 01:00 AM IST

Aided with two pieces of evidence and a hunch, the Karnataka police cracked the mystery around the suspect in the low-intensity blast reported in Mangaluru city, on Saturday

Mangaluru: A cooker fitted with detonator, wires and batteries found during the investigation after an explosion in an auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood on Sunday said that the explosion was an 'act of terror'. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_20_2022_000043B) (PTI)
Mangaluru: A cooker fitted with detonator, wires and batteries found during the investigation after an explosion in an auto-rickshaw in Mangaluru, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood on Sunday said that the explosion was an 'act of terror'. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_20_2022_000043B) (PTI)

India on way to becoming global content hub, says Anurag Thakur at 53rd IFFI

india news
Published on Nov 21, 2022 12:55 AM IST

India is on its way to becoming a global content hub, Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said on Sunday, at the launch of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Panaji

**EDS: IMAGE VIA PIB** Goa: Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur and Chief Minister of Goa Dr. Pramod Sawant felicitates the members of International Jury at the opening ceremony of 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), in Goa, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_20_2022_000253B) (PTI)
**EDS: IMAGE VIA PIB** Goa: Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur and Chief Minister of Goa Dr. Pramod Sawant felicitates the members of International Jury at the opening ceremony of 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), in Goa, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_20_2022_000253B) (PTI)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out