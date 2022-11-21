India discontinues Air Suvidha forms for international passengers

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday discontinued the filling of mandatory Air Suvidha forms for international passengers.



The Air Suvidha is basically a self declaration to be mandatorily filled by all the international passengers arriving in India wherein they needed to disclose their current health status, recent travel details and others.



The ministry said it revised the guidelines in the light of sustained declining Covid-19 trajectory and significant advances being made in Covid-19 vaccination coverage both globally and in India.



The latest ministry guidelines on international travels are as follows:-



1. All travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against Covid-19 in their country.



2. Any passenger having Covid-19 symptoms during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol.



3. The said person should be wearing mask, isolated and segregated from other passengers in flight/travel and shifted to an isolated facility subsequently for follow up treatment.



4. The de-boarding should be done following social distancing.



5. Thermal screening should be done in respect of all passengers by the health officials present at the point of entry.



6. The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated, taken to a designated medical facility as per health protocol.



7. All travellers should self-monitor their health post-arrival and also shall report to the nearest health facility or call the National helpline number (1075) or the state helpline number in case of any emergency.

