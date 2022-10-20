Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking: Candle march in Noida over death of infant mauled by stray dog
Breaking: Candle march in Noida over death of infant mauled by stray dog

india news
Updated on Oct 20, 2022 06:47 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

  • Thu, 20 Oct 2022 06:47 AM

    PM Modi to launch Mission LiFE in Gujarat's Kevadia

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch Mission LiFE in Gujarat's Kevadia today. PM will participate in the 10th Heads of Missions Conference in Kevadia. PM will also lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs. 1970 crores in Vyara, Tapi.

  • Thu, 20 Oct 2022 05:49 AM

    Candle march in Noida over death of infant mauled by stray dog

    Candle march in Noida.

    People in Sector 100 of Noida in Uttar Pradesh took out a candle protest march after a seven-month-old child was mauled to death by a stray dog at an apartment building in the city.

  • Thu, 20 Oct 2022 05:41 AM

    Amid heavy rain in Bengaluru, wall collapses, damages several vehicles

    Heavy rains across Bengaluru on Wednesday night lead to a wall collapse near the Majestic that resulted in damaging several four-wheelers parked on the road. Incessant rain battered Bengaluru, with downpours resulting in waterlogging in several parts of the city through the day.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in the city.

