Breaking: Candle march in Noida over death of infant mauled by stray dog

india news
Updated on Oct 20, 2022 06:47 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
  • Oct 20, 2022 06:47 AM IST

    PM Modi to launch Mission LiFE in Gujarat's Kevadia

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch Mission LiFE in Gujarat's Kevadia today. PM will participate in the 10th Heads of Missions Conference in Kevadia. PM will also lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs. 1970 crores in Vyara, Tapi.

  • Oct 20, 2022 05:49 AM IST

    Candle march in Noida over death of infant mauled by stray dog

    People in Sector 100 of Noida in Uttar Pradesh took out a candle protest march after a seven-month-old child was mauled to death by a stray dog at an apartment building in the city.

  • Oct 20, 2022 05:41 AM IST

    Amid heavy rain in Bengaluru, wall collapses, damages several vehicles

    Heavy rains across Bengaluru on Wednesday night lead to a wall collapse near the Majestic that resulted in damaging several four-wheelers parked on the road. Incessant rain battered Bengaluru, with downpours resulting in waterlogging in several parts of the city through the day.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in the city.

'Thanks to Jay Shah ji': Narottam Mishra on Asia Cup; 'until they stop terrorism

Published on Oct 20, 2022 06:46 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra thanked BCCI secretary Jay Shah for ‘clearly stating that Indian cricket team won’t be travelling to Pakistan until they stop sending terrorists'.

Congress explains Rahul Gandhi's 'ask Kharge ji' comment, says 'it was clear'

Updated on Oct 20, 2022 06:08 AM IST

Jairam Ramesh said Rahul Gandhi began his press meet on Wednesday at 1pm and before that the direction of voting indicating the victory of Mallikarjun Kharge was clear.

AIIMS issues SOPs for treatment of parliamentarians; doctors protest

Published on Oct 20, 2022 04:48 AM IST

This includes providing a nodal officer to coordinate and facilitate medical care arrangements.

Sanjay Malhotra to take over as next revenue secretary

Updated on Oct 20, 2022 12:39 AM IST

The government on Wednesday appointed financial services secretary Sanjay Malhotra, a 1990-batch Indian Administrative Service officer of Rajasthan cadre as officer on special duty (OSD) in the revenue department.

Telangana DGP asks ailing Maoist leaders to surrender to get treatment

Updated on Oct 20, 2022 12:36 AM IST

There were also intelligence inputs that the banned Maoist outfit was planning to appoint a new state committee for Telangana with fresh faces and step-up fresh recruitments into the cadre, officers familiar with the development said.

Hyderabad school principal, driver held over rape of 4-yr-old

Updated on Oct 20, 2022 12:35 AM IST

The principal, who was initially absconding, was also arrested later in the day for reportedly ignoring a complaint of the minor’s parents

Veteran activist ends hunger strike after Kerala govt’s assurance on pesticide exposure victims

Updated on Oct 20, 2022 12:31 AM IST

The activist had started her fast on October 2, alleging that the state government ignored pesticide victims, who, she said, were wallowing in “poverty and misery”

On BJP leaders' presence at Ram Rahim's ‘satsang’, Mahua Moitra says this

Updated on Oct 20, 2022 12:40 AM IST

The rape convict was recently granted parole for forty days, and is out of jail for the third time this year.

India to raise climate finance issue at COP27

Published on Oct 20, 2022 12:27 AM IST

Having updated its nationally determined contribution in August, India is likely to raise the issue of climate finance at the COP27 in November to support deployment of renewable energy projects on a large scale.

CPI(M) veteran , a stalwart of Kerala politics, Achuthanandan turns 100

Updated on Oct 20, 2022 12:26 AM IST

A colossus in Kerala’s politics for over seven decades, VS, as his is popularly known, retired from active politics three years ago

TDP chief, Kalyan meet sparks buzz of new tie up

Published on Oct 20, 2022 12:23 AM IST

On Tuesday, Naidu met Kalyan and his party colleagues Naga Babu and Nadendla Manohar for over an hour at the Novotel Hotel in Vijayawada.

District hospitals to now send all Covid positive samples for sequencing

Published on Oct 20, 2022 12:21 AM IST

District hospitals will have to send all Covid positive samples for whole genome sequencing as part of the increased surveillance efforts to track new and emerging variants of Sars-Cov-2 in the country.

Cong MLA booked in illegal land allocation case

Published on Oct 20, 2022 12:20 AM IST

According to the complainant lodged by RTI activist KC Rajanna, the Malur taluk land grant committee in Kolar district, headed by Gowda, illegally granted 86 acres of revenue land to beneficiaries, incurring a loss of over ₹150 crore to the state exchequer.

CBI seeks bank records of TMC leader Mondal, kin in cattle smuggling case

Published on Oct 20, 2022 12:18 AM IST

The CBI sent notices to the Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and Axis Bank in Bolpur town, where Mondal, his daughter Sukanya, and other suspects have accounts, said a senior CBI official.

