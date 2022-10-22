Home / India News / Breaking: Delhi govt launches 'Red light On Gaadi Off' campaign to cut pollution
Breaking: Delhi govt launches 'Red light On Gaadi Off' campaign to cut pollution

india news
Updated on Oct 22, 2022 06:59 AM IST

Breaking news today October 22, 2022:

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 22, 2022 06:59 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi resumes ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Raichur in Karnataka

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Yeragera village, Raichur in Karnataka. The Yatra which began on September 7th from Kanniyakumari has covered a distance of 2355 km so far. It will pass through a total of 12 states, to culminate in J&K.

  • Oct 22, 2022 06:29 AM IST

    Delhi govt launches 'Red light On Gaadi Off' campaign to reduce pollution

    Delhi Government announced the 'Red Light On Gaadi Off' campaign on Friday in its bid to reduce vehicular pollution in the national capital.

    Under the campaign, public representatives and officials will motivate commuters to turn their vehicles off at Red Lights in a bid to curb vehicular pollution.

breaking news

‘Gita jihad’ row: Cong says Shivraj Patil's comment 'unacceptable' | 10 points

india news
Updated on Oct 22, 2022 06:16 AM IST

Amid the raging controversy over ‘Gita-jihad’, the Congress distanced itself from Shivraj Patil's comment and said his comments are unacceptable.

Shivraj Patil said 'Lord Krishna taught jihad lessons to Arjun' but then retracted his words.
Shivraj Patil said 'Lord Krishna taught jihad lessons to Arjun' but then retracted his words.

No fine for violating traffic rules in Gujarat till Oct 27: ‘Is this why EC…?’

india news
Published on Oct 22, 2022 06:11 AM IST

Gujarat home minister said that the traffic police will not collect fines for violation of rules from October 21-27 due to the festival of Diwali.

Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghavi.(Twitter)
Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghavi.(Twitter)

Army chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh, 4 killed

india news
Updated on Oct 22, 2022 06:16 AM IST

The advanced light helicopter (ALH), a HAL Rudra built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and also known as ALH-WSI, was on regular sorties with five personnel onboard when it crashed around Migging, south of Tutting, at 10.43am, the army said.

Smoke comes out from the site of the helicopter crash in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Smoke comes out from the site of the helicopter crash in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Told to vacate official bungalow, says Mehbooba Mufti, opposes order

india news
Updated on Oct 22, 2022 06:20 AM IST

The house on Gupkar Road, overlooking Srinagar’s Dal Lake, was allotted to Mehbooba’s father, former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, in 2005

Officials familiar with the matter, however, said Mehbooba would be provided an “alternative accommodation” on security grounds, if required.(PTI file photo)
Officials familiar with the matter, however, said Mehbooba would be provided an “alternative accommodation” on security grounds, if required.(PTI file photo)

Human sacrifice case: Kerala HC rejects plea of accused questioning police custody

india news
Published on Oct 22, 2022 12:06 AM IST

However, the court allowed them to meet their lawyers for 15 minutes on alternate days, but the lawyers will not be permitted during interrogation.

Dismissing their plea, justice Kauser Edappagath said the accused cannot dictate in what manner the investigation should be carried out. (PTI)
Dismissing their plea, justice Kauser Edappagath said the accused cannot dictate in what manner the investigation should be carried out. (PTI)

West Bengal teen kills self inside police station

india news
Published on Oct 22, 2022 12:05 AM IST

An 18-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide inside the toilet of a police station in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur on Thursday, after a 17-year-old boy she was purportedly in a relationship with refused to marry her, police officials said on Friday.

The woman died by suicide inside a police station in West Bengal after a boy reportedly refused to marry her, police said.
The woman died by suicide inside a police station in West Bengal after a boy reportedly refused to marry her, police said.

50% cap on SpiceJet flights lifted

india news
Updated on Oct 22, 2022 06:11 AM IST

The airline’s services were capped at half its approved schedule after a string of air safety incidents in the summer, when the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also put the carrier under enhanced surveillance comprising audits and safety checks.

On July 27, SpiceJet’s services were capped to 50% of the summer schedule it had secured approvals for. (Reuters)
On July 27, SpiceJet’s services were capped to 50% of the summer schedule it had secured approvals for. (Reuters)

Belagavi school student killed by seniors: Cops

india news
Published on Oct 22, 2022 12:03 AM IST

The 16-year-old boy was a student of the GA Kannada medium high school, run by the KLE society in Muchandi.

Police cited CCTV footage to state that a student of a PU college run by the same society, who was a friend of the boy, was last seen picking up him up on a motorcycle that evening. (Getty Images)
Police cited CCTV footage to state that a student of a PU college run by the same society, who was a friend of the boy, was last seen picking up him up on a motorcycle that evening. (Getty Images)

Complaint lodged against Kannada actor for ‘hurting’ religious sentiments

india news
Published on Oct 22, 2022 12:00 AM IST

In February, Ahimsa was arrested amid the hijab row in Karnataka allegedly for his objectionable tweets against a high court judge involved in the trial.

Chetan Ahimsa (HT)
Chetan Ahimsa (HT)

No mosambi juice in IV drip: Initial probe in UP patient’s death

india news
Updated on Oct 22, 2022 02:14 AM IST

According to officials, Pradeep Pandey, a 30-year-old contractor and resident of Bamrauli, was admitted to the hospital on October 14. He was transfused alleged fake platelets, following which his condition deteriorated. He was shifted to another private hospital on October 17 where he died on Wednesday morning.

The CMO said the samples of plasma seized from the gang have been sent to the laboratory to “check what other components were mixed in them”.(Shutterstock/Representative image)
The CMO said the samples of plasma seized from the gang have been sent to the laboratory to “check what other components were mixed in them”.(Shutterstock/Representative image)

Portion of Maharani’s College heritage building collapses

india news
Updated on Oct 21, 2022 11:59 PM IST

Earlier, on October 18, a portion of the fort of Ambavilas palace which is also a heritage site had collapsed.

A part of the first floor of the Maharani’s Science College collapsed due to incessant rains over the last few days. (HT Photo)
A part of the first floor of the Maharani’s Science College collapsed due to incessant rains over the last few days. (HT Photo)

2 men assaulted over allegation of molestation in Dakshina Kannada

india news
Published on Oct 21, 2022 11:57 PM IST

An FIR was registered against unidentified men after a video of the two bedsheet salesmen being assaulted by a group of men was widely circulated on social media on Friday, said a senior police officer.

The viral video, which police confirmed was that of the incident, purportedly shows two men lying in the mud, stripped to undergarments and assaulted with sticks and iron rods by the mob. (Getty Images)
The viral video, which police confirmed was that of the incident, purportedly shows two men lying in the mud, stripped to undergarments and assaulted with sticks and iron rods by the mob. (Getty Images)

DMK suspends leader who mocked new Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

india news
Published on Oct 21, 2022 11:55 PM IST

In the post that has since been deleted, Radhakrishnan shared a meme that described Kharge as Manmohan Singh 2.0, a reference to the oft-repeated claims by the Congress’s rivals that the real power in the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh was wielded by Sonia Gandhi.

DMK suspends leader who mocked new Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge
DMK suspends leader who mocked new Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

4 out of 17 policemen suspended over 2018 Thoothukudi firing

india news
Published on Oct 21, 2022 11:53 PM IST

The action came days after the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan inquiry commission’s report was tabled in the state Assembly on Tuesday, recommending action against 17 police officers

A DSP and three constables, who were charged by the inquiry commission with unprovoked firing against the anti-Sterlite protesters in 2018 in Thoothukudi, were placed under suspension by Tamil Nadu director general of police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu.
A DSP and three constables, who were charged by the inquiry commission with unprovoked firing against the anti-Sterlite protesters in 2018 in Thoothukudi, were placed under suspension by Tamil Nadu director general of police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu.
