Breaking: Delhi govt launches 'Red light On Gaadi Off' campaign to cut pollution

-
Oct 22, 2022 06:59 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi resumes ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Raichur in Karnataka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Yeragera village, Raichur in Karnataka. The Yatra which began on September 7th from Kanniyakumari has covered a distance of 2355 km so far. It will pass through a total of 12 states, to culminate in J&K.
-
Oct 22, 2022 06:29 AM IST
Delhi govt launches 'Red light On Gaadi Off' campaign to reduce pollution
Delhi Government announced the 'Red Light On Gaadi Off' campaign on Friday in its bid to reduce vehicular pollution in the national capital.
Under the campaign, public representatives and officials will motivate commuters to turn their vehicles off at Red Lights in a bid to curb vehicular pollution.