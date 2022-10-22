Home / India News / Jacqueline Fernandez's interim bail extended by Delhi court in extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez's interim bail extended by Delhi court in extortion case

india news
Updated on Oct 22, 2022 03:03 PM IST

The court was scheduled to hear the regular bail plea of the Bollywood actor. On the last date of the hearing, Jacqueline was granted interim bail in the matter.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez.(File)
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez.(File)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

The Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday extended interim protection granted to actor Jacqueline Fernandez till November 10 in connection with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case related to 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and others. Hearing on regular bail and other pending applications have been scheduled for November 10.

The court also directed the ED to provide a charge sheet and other relevant documents to all parties.

The court was scheduled to hear the regular bail plea of the Bollywood actor. On the last date of the hearing, Jacqueline was granted interim bail in the matter. Fernandez appeared at the court along with her lawyer Prashant Patil for the hearing.

The interim bail was granted following the court's order for the ED to file a reply to the star's bail application.

On August 17, a supplementary charge sheet filed by the probe agency in the case against Chandrashekar in a Delhi court mentioned the name of Fernandez as an accused.

According to ED's earlier charge sheet, Fernandez and another actor Nora Fatehi examined and stated that they got top models of BMW cars, the most expensive gifts from the accused.

ED charge sheet stated that “during the investigation, statements of Jacqueline Fernandez were recorded on August 30, 2021, and October 10, 2021. Jacqueline stated she received gifts viz three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, and two Gucci outfits for gym wear. A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones, two Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper which she returned”.

Meanwhile, Fernandez denied “unity of design with Sukesh” and said that she was herself a victim of the circumstances and criminal acts committed by the conman and his associates.

The plea has said that even though she has never denied receipt of gifts, at no point of time did she had knowledge that these were proceeds of crime “on account of the deceitful and duplicitous conduct of Sukesh due to which she has suffered, and continues to suffer, tremendous hardship”.

“In fact, Jacqueline is another victim of the criminal acts committed by the main accused and his associates, who consistently lied about his real identity and exercised undue influence over the applicant’s personal and professional life either by showering her (and her family) with expensive gifts or claiming that he had done so I would do so, without ever mentioning their source,” the bail plea read, adding that she was “misled” in accepting the gifts.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
jacqueline fernandez delhi court extortion case + 1 more
jacqueline fernandez delhi court extortion case

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out