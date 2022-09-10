Home / India News / Breaking: Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hits 1000 km away from Palau
Breaking: Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hits 1000 km away from Palau

india news
Updated on Sep 10, 2022 05:45 AM IST

Breaking news today September 10, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Byhindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 10, 2022 05:41 AM IST

    Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits 1000 km away from Palau

    An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 occurred 1,165 km SSE of Melekeok, Palau, at around 05:01 am. The depth of the earthquake was 50 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology, reported ANI.

Topics
breaking news

Breaking: Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hits 1000 km away from Palau

india news
Updated on Sep 10, 2022 05:45 AM IST

Byhindustantimes.com

Partial drought may trigger 12MT decline in rice output

india news
Updated on Sep 10, 2022 05:00 AM IST

Union food secretary Sudhanshu Pandey, citing official projections, said paddy output will go down in four states with deficient rainfall, but in others, where the monsoon was robust, yields will likely go up.

An agricultural labourer sprays pesticides on the paddy crop in a field, at village Vallah on the outskirts of Amritsar. (ANI Photo)
An agricultural labourer sprays pesticides on the paddy crop in a field, at village Vallah on the outskirts of Amritsar. (ANI Photo)
ByZia Haq, New Delhi
Rajasthan launches 100-day job scheme for urban areas

india news
Published on Sep 10, 2022 12:23 AM IST

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday launched the ‘Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme’ to provide 100 days of employment in a year to families residing in urban areas.

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launches renovation works at a stepwell under Indira Gandhi Shehri Rozgar Guarantee Yojana, in Jaipur, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_09_2022_000119B) (PTI)
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launches renovation works at a stepwell under Indira Gandhi Shehri Rozgar Guarantee Yojana, in Jaipur, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_09_2022_000119B) (PTI)
BySachin Saini
Delhi, Punjab may jointly pay incentive for stubble

india news
Updated on Sep 10, 2022 03:01 AM IST

As a result of the Centre’s decision, the incentive, which was initially set at ₹2,500 per acre, is likely to come down to ₹1,000 per acre.

Stubble burning and finding a solution to it is one of the 15-key-focus areas identified by the Delhi government, based on which it will be preparing its winter action plan for air pollution.
Stubble burning and finding a solution to it is one of the 15-key-focus areas identified by the Delhi government, based on which it will be preparing its winter action plan for air pollution.
ByGurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
Is internet shutdown standard protocol? Supreme Court asks Centre

india news
Published on Sep 10, 2022 12:20 AM IST

The petitioners cited the recent internet bans in Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and West Bengal, for preventing cheating in some competitive examinations.

Supreme Court of India (HT File)
Supreme Court of India (HT File)
ByHT News Desk
Study points to waning efficacy of antibiotics used in ICU patients

india news
Published on Sep 10, 2022 12:19 AM IST

The efficacy of Imipenem – a wide spectrum antibiotic – in treating intestinal disease causing E coli bacteria dropped steadily from 86% in 2016 to 64% in 2021, and, in case of pneumonia-causing Klebsiella pneumoniae, dropped from 65% to 43% in the same period.

HT Image
HT Image
ByRhythma Kaul, New Delhi
Ayushman Bharat hospitals may soon treat CGHS beneficiaries

india news
Updated on Sep 10, 2022 03:11 AM IST

CGHS largely caters to the Central government employees, both serving and retired. There are close to 4.1 million beneficiaries registered under the scheme, and 2,000 hospitals and diagnostic centres are empanelled across the country.

CGHS and AB-PMJAY are two separate health insurance schemes run by the government.
CGHS and AB-PMJAY are two separate health insurance schemes run by the government.
ByRhythma Kaul, New Delhi
IMD predicts heavy rains in Kerala due to low pressure in Bay of Bengal

india news
Published on Sep 10, 2022 12:14 AM IST

In Thrissur, strong winds uprooted many trees and electric poles and many houses were damaged in Pathukad and Manjoor areas on Friday. Traffic on several roads disrupted due to this, district revenue officials said

In 2018, Kerala witnessed flood of the century that killed over 400 people. In 2020 and 2021, many areas in Wayanad and Idukki witnessed flash floods and landslide claiming many lives. (PTI)
In 2018, Kerala witnessed flood of the century that killed over 400 people. In 2020 and 2021, many areas in Wayanad and Idukki witnessed flash floods and landslide claiming many lives. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent
Railways to make train wheels, export: Ashwini Vaishnaw

india news
Updated on Sep 10, 2022 03:09 AM IST

India has been importing wheels from Ukraine, Czechoslovakia and Germany. In June, wheels meant for Vande Bharat trains were stuck in war-torn Ukraine and had to be airlifted to India meet the timelines set for production of rakes.

According to a ministry official familiar with the matter, India has been importing around 70,000 wheels annually at a cost of around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>70,000 per wheel.
According to a ministry official familiar with the matter, India has been importing around 70,000 wheels annually at a cost of around 70,000 per wheel.
ByNeha LM Tripathi, New Delhi
Have taken decision on Congress chief post, will be clear after poll: Rahul Gandhi

india news
Published on Sep 10, 2022 12:09 AM IST

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he had decided on his stand with respect to the party president’s post but refused to elaborate saying it would become clear after the internal elections are held.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Kanyakumari on Friday. (Congress Twitter)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Kanyakumari on Friday. (Congress Twitter)
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
India joins US-led Indo-Pacific group

india news
Updated on Sep 10, 2022 04:59 AM IST

The statements outline an ambitious agenda which will entail greater information sharing and investment in supply chains, and more robust efforts to promote a rules-based, transparent and clean trading system.

India has not joined the first pillar on trade embedded in the IPEF at this stage in the negotiation process. (AFP)
India has not joined the first pillar on trade embedded in the IPEF at this stage in the negotiation process. (AFP)
ByPrashant Jha, Los Angeles
Stalker arrested for killing 19-year-old woman in T’gana

india news
Published on Sep 10, 2022 12:07 AM IST

On August 5, Srisailam called the victim over mobile phone and asked her to visit his village once. Believing him, she travelled in a bus and reached Bhoothpur village, where he picked her up. He took her on his motor bike to his village Manajipet

According to police, the accused had been stalking the woman, a resident of Katedan area in Hyderabad, since 2017, when he was pursuing his graduation in the same area. (HT Archives)
According to police, the accused had been stalking the woman, a resident of Katedan area in Hyderabad, since 2017, when he was pursuing his graduation in the same area. (HT Archives)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Army gets battle gear in east, helipads for Chinooks

india news
Updated on Sep 10, 2022 03:26 AM IST

The new inductions include Israeli-origin Negev light machine guns, Sig Sauer assault rifles from the US, Swedish Carl Gustav Mk-III rocket launchers, and indigenous Swift unmanned aerial vehicles, among others.

Helipads, capable of operating multi-mission Chinook helicopters, are also coming up in remote pockets. (PTI)
Helipads, capable of operating multi-mission Chinook helicopters, are also coming up in remote pockets. (PTI)
ByRahul Singh, Hayuliang (arunachal Pradesh)
Stalin rubbishes EPS’s claim on DMK MLAs

india news
Published on Sep 10, 2022 12:03 AM IST

Stalin said the AIADMK has lost all elections since J Jayalalithaa’s death in December 2016. “Today, the AIADMK party is split into two between OPS and EPS. There are two factions,” he said

DMK president and chief minister M K Stalin said Edappadi Palaniswami who holds a “temporary post” in his own party has no right to criticise another political party. (PTI)
DMK president and chief minister M K Stalin said Edappadi Palaniswami who holds a “temporary post” in his own party has no right to criticise another political party. (PTI)
ByHT Correspndent
With eye on 2024 elections, BJP appoints new state in-charges

india news
Updated on Sep 10, 2022 03:15 AM IST

The party has begun aggressive preparations for the general elections and held a meeting in the national capital this week to draw a blueprint for strengthening its position in 144 Lok Sabha constituencies where its performance was found wanting in the previous general elections.

BJP chief JP Nadda. (Facebook/JP Nadda)
BJP chief JP Nadda. (Facebook/JP Nadda)
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 10, 2022
