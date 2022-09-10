Live
Breaking: Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hits 1000 km away from Palau
Updated on Sep 10, 2022 05:45 AM IST
Sep 10, 2022 05:41 AM IST
Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits 1000 km away from Palau
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 occurred 1,165 km SSE of Melekeok, Palau, at around 05:01 am. The depth of the earthquake was 50 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology, reported ANI.
Partial drought may trigger 12MT decline in rice output
Updated on Sep 10, 2022 05:00 AM IST
Union food secretary Sudhanshu Pandey, citing official projections, said paddy output will go down in four states with deficient rainfall, but in others, where the monsoon was robust, yields will likely go up.
Rajasthan launches 100-day job scheme for urban areas
Published on Sep 10, 2022 12:23 AM IST
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday launched the ‘Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Scheme’ to provide 100 days of employment in a year to families residing in urban areas.
Delhi, Punjab may jointly pay incentive for stubble
Updated on Sep 10, 2022 03:01 AM IST
As a result of the Centre’s decision, the incentive, which was initially set at ₹2,500 per acre, is likely to come down to ₹1,000 per acre.
Is internet shutdown standard protocol? Supreme Court asks Centre
Published on Sep 10, 2022 12:20 AM IST
The petitioners cited the recent internet bans in Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and West Bengal, for preventing cheating in some competitive examinations.
Study points to waning efficacy of antibiotics used in ICU patients
Published on Sep 10, 2022 12:19 AM IST
The efficacy of Imipenem – a wide spectrum antibiotic – in treating intestinal disease causing E coli bacteria dropped steadily from 86% in 2016 to 64% in 2021, and, in case of pneumonia-causing Klebsiella pneumoniae, dropped from 65% to 43% in the same period.
Ayushman Bharat hospitals may soon treat CGHS beneficiaries
Updated on Sep 10, 2022 03:11 AM IST
CGHS largely caters to the Central government employees, both serving and retired. There are close to 4.1 million beneficiaries registered under the scheme, and 2,000 hospitals and diagnostic centres are empanelled across the country.
IMD predicts heavy rains in Kerala due to low pressure in Bay of Bengal
Published on Sep 10, 2022 12:14 AM IST
In Thrissur, strong winds uprooted many trees and electric poles and many houses were damaged in Pathukad and Manjoor areas on Friday. Traffic on several roads disrupted due to this, district revenue officials said
Railways to make train wheels, export: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Updated on Sep 10, 2022 03:09 AM IST
India has been importing wheels from Ukraine, Czechoslovakia and Germany. In June, wheels meant for Vande Bharat trains were stuck in war-torn Ukraine and had to be airlifted to India meet the timelines set for production of rakes.
Have taken decision on Congress chief post, will be clear after poll: Rahul Gandhi
Published on Sep 10, 2022 12:09 AM IST
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he had decided on his stand with respect to the party president’s post but refused to elaborate saying it would become clear after the internal elections are held.
India joins US-led Indo-Pacific group
Updated on Sep 10, 2022 04:59 AM IST
The statements outline an ambitious agenda which will entail greater information sharing and investment in supply chains, and more robust efforts to promote a rules-based, transparent and clean trading system.
Stalker arrested for killing 19-year-old woman in T’gana
Published on Sep 10, 2022 12:07 AM IST
On August 5, Srisailam called the victim over mobile phone and asked her to visit his village once. Believing him, she travelled in a bus and reached Bhoothpur village, where he picked her up. He took her on his motor bike to his village Manajipet
Army gets battle gear in east, helipads for Chinooks
Updated on Sep 10, 2022 03:26 AM IST
The new inductions include Israeli-origin Negev light machine guns, Sig Sauer assault rifles from the US, Swedish Carl Gustav Mk-III rocket launchers, and indigenous Swift unmanned aerial vehicles, among others.
Stalin rubbishes EPS’s claim on DMK MLAs
Published on Sep 10, 2022 12:03 AM IST
Stalin said the AIADMK has lost all elections since J Jayalalithaa’s death in December 2016. “Today, the AIADMK party is split into two between OPS and EPS. There are two factions,” he said
With eye on 2024 elections, BJP appoints new state in-charges
Updated on Sep 10, 2022 03:15 AM IST