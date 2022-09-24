Home / India News / BREAKING: Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off western Chile
Live

BREAKING: Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off western Chile

india news
Updated on Sep 24, 2022 06:25 AM IST

Breaking news LIVE updates September 24, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times..
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times..
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 24, 2022 06:25 AM IST

    Schools from Classes 1-8 in Gautam Buddha Nagar to remain closed

    UP | Schools from Classes 1-8 in Gautam Buddha Nagar to remain closed today, September 24 due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging: District School Inspector

  • Sep 24, 2022 06:00 AM IST

    Fire breaks out at auto parts godown in Vadodara

    Image shared by &nbsp;news agency ANI.
    Image shared by  news agency ANI.

    A major fire broke out at an automobile spare parts godown near Halol road in the Vadodara district of Gujarat on Thursday night.

    As many as 11 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

    Notably, no casualties have been reported so far.

  • Sep 24, 2022 05:54 AM IST

    India's Russian thermal coal imports set to fall for first time in 4 months, reports Reuters

    India's thermal coal imports from Russia are expected to fall for the first time in four months in September, Reuters reported quoting two research consultancies, which would result in potentially lower revenues for Moscow at a time it is mobilising more troops to fight in Ukraine.

  • Sep 24, 2022 05:36 AM IST

    Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off western Chile - EMSC

    An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck off the coast of Ancud, Chile, on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

    The quake was about 157 km (97.6 miles) west-northwest of Ancud in Chile and had a shallow depth of 10 km (6.20 miles) EMSC added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

Photo of Eknath Shinde's son sitting on CM chair goes viral. He explains

india news
Published on Sep 24, 2022 06:18 AM IST

Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said she sympathises with deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis now that Eknath Shinde's son is also sitting on CM's chair.

Shrikant Shinde said he was not sitting on any official chair designated for his father, chief minister Eknath Shinde
Shrikant Shinde said he was not sitting on any official chair designated for his father, chief minister Eknath Shinde
ByPoulomi Ghosh
Close Story

Manmohan Singh was extraordinary but don't know what happened..: Narayana Murthy

india news
Published on Sep 24, 2022 06:04 AM IST

IT czar and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy exuded confidence in the potential of the young generation to make India a worthy competitor of China.

IT industry veteran N R Narayana Murthy. (PTI)
IT industry veteran N R Narayana Murthy. (PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Close Story

BREAKING: Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off western Chile

india news
Updated on Sep 24, 2022 06:25 AM IST

Breaking news LIVE updates September 24, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times..
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times..
ByHT News Desk

Union home minister Amit Shah to address rallies in Baramulla, Jammu in October

india news
Updated on Sep 24, 2022 02:30 AM IST

After the abrogation of Article 370, this will be the second visit of the home minister to Kashmir. Earlier, he had visited Pulwama and Srinagar last year.

Union home minister Amit Shah.&nbsp;(PTI file photo)
Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI file photo)
ByMir Ehsan
Close Story

Telangana seeks fresh study on backwater effects of Polavaram project

india news
Published on Sep 24, 2022 12:05 AM IST

The Telangana official said CWC had designed the Polavaram project spillway for discharging 50 lakh cusecs against 36 lakh cusecs as envisaged in Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal Award. This would cause much more submergence effect in Telangana, inducing more attenuation of flood peaks

In a letter to the Centre, Telangana special chief secretary (irrigation) Rajat Kumar expressed apprehension that the state would witness massive submergence along 30 km stretch once the Polavaram project is completed. (HT Photo)
In a letter to the Centre, Telangana special chief secretary (irrigation) Rajat Kumar expressed apprehension that the state would witness massive submergence along 30 km stretch once the Polavaram project is completed. (HT Photo)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story

Congress leaders get ED notices in National Herald case

india news
Published on Sep 24, 2022 12:03 AM IST

The anti-money laundering agency issued notices to former Union minister Renuka Chowdhury, former MP from Secunderabad P Anjan Kumar Yadav, and former state ministers J Geetha Reddy, Md Ali Shabbir and P Sudershan Reddy and summoned them for questioning in the national capital on October 10 and 11

The case relates to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian (YI), which owns the National Herald newspaper (Hindustan Times)
The case relates to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian (YI), which owns the National Herald newspaper (Hindustan Times)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story

Congress, CPI(M) mock Nadda’s claim on ‘95% completion’ of AIIMS Madurai

india news
Published on Sep 24, 2022 12:01 AM IST

Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore and Madurai MP S Venkatesan on Friday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda, and held placards at the site where he said 95% of work at AIIMS in Madurai is complete

Congress MP Manickam Tagore and CPI(M) MP S. Venkatesan at the site earmarked for the construction of AIIMS Madurai on Friday. (PTI)
Congress MP Manickam Tagore and CPI(M) MP S. Venkatesan at the site earmarked for the construction of AIIMS Madurai on Friday. (PTI)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Close Story

Jagan promises development in first visit to Naidu’s bastion, calls for YSRCP victory

india news
Published on Sep 24, 2022 12:01 AM IST

Jagan said Kuppam had a large population of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and hence, the YSRCP should represent the seat. “Naidu, who doesn’t believe in social justice, has grabbed this seat from the OBCs. He always adopted a use-and-throw strategy towards OBCs,” he said

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy disbursing financial assistance to the weaker sections during his visit to Kuppam on Friday. (HT Photo)
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy disbursing financial assistance to the weaker sections during his visit to Kuppam on Friday. (HT Photo)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story

Oppn may try different coalitions, but can’t match Modi’s popularity: Thakur

india news
Updated on Sep 24, 2022 05:11 AM IST

There is no real challenger to the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his politics of development, Union minister Anurag Thakur told HT in an interview.

Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur.(PTI file photo)
Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur.(PTI file photo)
BySunetra Choudhury and Smriti Kak Ramachandran, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story

Five held for imposing fine on Dalit family for ‘touching’ village deity in Karnataka

india news
Published on Sep 23, 2022 11:59 PM IST

Five people have been arrested for imposing a fine of ₹60,000 on a Dalit boy’s family for touching idol of a village deity in Kolar district, police said on Friday.

Police have arrested five people for imposing a fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60,000 on a Dalit boy’s family for touching idol of a village deity in Karnataka’s Kolar district, police said on Friday. (Representational)
Police have arrested five people for imposing a fine of 60,000 on a Dalit boy’s family for touching idol of a village deity in Karnataka’s Kolar district, police said on Friday. (Representational)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story

Karnataka govt tables new bill to help decongest Bengaluru

india news
Published on Sep 23, 2022 11:56 PM IST

The Bengaluru metropolitan land transport authority (BMLTA) bill, the state government said, would be an umbrella body to regulate, supervise issues related to traffic and bring together efforts of agencies whose roles overlap in performing similar functions.

The Karnataka government on Friday tabled a bill that aims to bring in different departments to decongest Bengaluru. (HT)
The Karnataka government on Friday tabled a bill that aims to bring in different departments to decongest Bengaluru. (HT)
BySharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
Close Story

Rare migratory birds spotted in NCR

india news
Published on Sep 23, 2022 11:53 PM IST

The birds seen at the village include a bar-tailed godwit, a common ringed plover, and a red-necked phalarope, all coastal birds which are rarely seen in the hinterland

An Indian skimmer spotted at Gurugram’s Chandu Budhera. (Photos/Kavi Nanda)
An Indian skimmer spotted at Gurugram’s Chandu Budhera. (Photos/Kavi Nanda)
ByPrayag Arora-Desai
Close Story

Late monsoon pushes kharif area sown up by 1%

india news
Updated on Sep 24, 2022 02:39 AM IST

Cultivators have planted a range of kharif crops — which account for nearly half of India’s annual food supply — in 109.7 million hectare overall, compared to a normal area of 108.4 million hectare. In 2021-22, the total summer acreage was 111 million hectare.

The area under pulses, which India imports to meet domestic demand, still lags 7% compared to the average area usually sown, the data showed. (HT File Photo)
The area under pulses, which India imports to meet domestic demand, still lags 7% compared to the average area usually sown, the data showed. (HT File Photo)
ByZia Haq, New Delhi
Close Story

PM made India a force to reckon with: Venkaiah Naidu

india news
Published on Sep 23, 2022 11:37 PM IST

The book, Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas - Prime Minister Narendra Modi Speaks (May 2019 - May 2020), is a compilation of 86 speeches delivered by the Prime Minister during the first year of his second tenure

Kerala guv Arif Mohammed Khan, ex-vice president M Venkaiah Naidu and Union minister Anurag Thakur at the event. (Amlan Paliwal)
Kerala guv Arif Mohammed Khan, ex-vice president M Venkaiah Naidu and Union minister Anurag Thakur at the event. (Amlan Paliwal)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Supreme Court to soon have RTI portal

india news
Updated on Sep 24, 2022 02:36 AM IST

A bench headed by justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud made the disclosure about the ongoing work to set up the RTI portal while hearing a public information litigation seeking a mechanism to file RTI applications online

At present, RTI applications with respect to the Supreme Court are to be filed through post.&nbsp;(File photo)
At present, RTI applications with respect to the Supreme Court are to be filed through post. (File photo)
ByUtkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out