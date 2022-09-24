BREAKING: Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off western Chile
Sep 24, 2022 06:25 AM IST
Schools from Classes 1-8 in Gautam Buddha Nagar to remain closed
UP | Schools from Classes 1-8 in Gautam Buddha Nagar to remain closed today, September 24 due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging: District School Inspector
Sep 24, 2022 06:00 AM IST
Fire breaks out at auto parts godown in Vadodara
A major fire broke out at an automobile spare parts godown near Halol road in the Vadodara district of Gujarat on Thursday night.
As many as 11 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames.
Notably, no casualties have been reported so far.
Sep 24, 2022 05:54 AM IST
India's Russian thermal coal imports set to fall for first time in 4 months, reports Reuters
India's thermal coal imports from Russia are expected to fall for the first time in four months in September, Reuters reported quoting two research consultancies, which would result in potentially lower revenues for Moscow at a time it is mobilising more troops to fight in Ukraine.
Sep 24, 2022 05:36 AM IST
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off western Chile - EMSC
An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck off the coast of Ancud, Chile, on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was about 157 km (97.6 miles) west-northwest of Ancud in Chile and had a shallow depth of 10 km (6.20 miles) EMSC added.