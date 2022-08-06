Live
Breaking: 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal's Nuwakot
Updated on Aug 06, 2022 06:30 AM IST
Aug 06, 2022 06:30 AM IST
Troops fired flares to warn unidentified aircraft flying over Matsu: Taiwan
Taiwan defence ministry said that the troops fired flares to warn unidentified aircraft flying over outlying islands of Matsu late on Friday, reported Reuters.
-
Aug 06, 2022 05:56 AM IST
5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal's Nuwakot
An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 occurred around Belkotgadi of Nuwakot district in Nepal at 5.26am, according to National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center.
Parliament session may be curtailed
Published on Aug 06, 2022 12:51 AM IST
With only three working days remaining in the monsoon session of Parliament, the government has discussed a plan with Opposition leaders to curtail the session, which has witnessed a persistent stalemate of proceedings, people familiar with the development said on Friday.
Threat to Arpita Mukherjee’s life: ED tells court
Published on Aug 06, 2022 12:50 AM IST
There is a grave threat perception to Arpita Mukherjee, aide of former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, who has been arrested along with the latter by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the cash-for-job scam, a special court in Kolkata was informed on Friday.
Farmers to hold rally for crop loss compensation
Published on Aug 06, 2022 12:47 AM IST
President of the Karnataka Sugarcane Cultivators’ Association and part of the Rajya Raitha Sanghagala Okkutta, Kurubur Shanthakumar on Friday said, “Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has barely looked at the state of farmers.”
China’s special envoy for Afghanistan makes low-key visit to India
Updated on Aug 06, 2022 02:04 AM IST
China’s special envoy on Afghan affairs Yue Xiaoyong made a low-key visit to New Delhi for talks with the Indian diplomat handling matters related to Afghanistan, with the move being seen as an acknowledgement of India’s role in the war-torn country.
Cong irked over BBMP ward reservation, may move court
Published on Aug 06, 2022 12:46 AM IST
The Congress, the principal opposition party in Karnataka, has accused the ruling BJP of misusing its powers in the BBMP delimitation process and ward-wise reservation to help it politically and not for the welfare of the city or social justice.
Man held with 16 kg heroin at Bengaluru railway station
Published on Aug 06, 2022 12:46 AM IST
According to a statement from the DRI, the man had arrived in Bengaluru from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, and had boarded the train to Delhi, when he was intercepted by DRI officials.
Unclog jails to mark 75th year of Independence: Supreme Court to Centre
Updated on Aug 06, 2022 02:01 AM IST
Unclogging prisons and trial courts could be a perfect way of celebrating 75 years of India’s independence, said the Supreme Court on Friday while imploring the Union government to quickly come up with measures for facilitating the release of under-trials and those convicted of minor offences.
Govt clears investments worth ₹34k cr, to generate 48k jobs
Published on Aug 06, 2022 12:45 AM IST
The project proposals were cleared in the 59th state high-level clearance committee (SHLCC) chaired by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru.
TRS announces support to Alva, TDP to Dhankhar in V-P poll
Published on Aug 06, 2022 12:44 AM IST
In Andhra Pradesh, main opposition Telugu Desam Party headed by former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, decided to extend support to Jagdeep Dhankhar
Puneeth Rajkumar to be conferred Karnataka Ratna: CM
Updated on Aug 06, 2022 12:44 AM IST
Interestingly, Puneeth’s late father Rajkumar is among the first recipients of Karnataka Ratna award in 1992, along with poet Kuvempu.
Madras HC favours TN govt in fertility centre case
Published on Aug 06, 2022 12:43 AM IST
In June, police in Erode district, arrested the girl’s mother and stepfather (who received ₹20,000 during each of the visits) , a woman who acted as a middle agent (and received ₹ 5000 per visit as brokerage commission)
Need forward looking approach to abortion: Supreme Court
Updated on Aug 06, 2022 01:48 AM IST
Divorcees, widows and some other categories of women are allowed termination of pregnancy up to 24 weeks on account of mental anguish and hardship.
Chikoti Praveen’s rise from petty trades to casino agent
Published on Aug 06, 2022 12:41 AM IST
Praveen’s name shot into limelight following a raid conducted by Enforcement Directorate on his residence on July 29, on suspicion of his involvement in hawala money transactions.
T’gana Cong spokesman quits, party MP meets Amit Shah
Published on Aug 06, 2022 12:40 AM IST
On Friday, Rajagopal Reddy’s elder brother Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, a parliament member from Bhongir, met Union home minister Amit Shan in New Delh, dropping enough hints that he might soon follow the path of his younger brother.