Home / India News / Education Ministry forms mission to review central schemes implemented in WB
Live

Education Ministry forms mission to review central schemes implemented in WB

india news
Updated on Jan 13, 2023 09:07 PM IST

Breaking news LIVE, January 13, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 13, 2023 07:27 PM IST

    We urgently need a fundamental reform of major international organisations: PM Modi at Voice of Global South Summit

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the Voice of Global South Summit on its second day. During his opening remarks, he pointed out that geopolitical tensions are distracting the Global South from focusing on its priorities.

  • Jan 13, 2023 07:02 PM IST

    Sultanpuri case: All 4 men in car were drunk

    FSL Rohini's blood sample report of the accused reveals that all four accused, who were in the car, had consumed alcohol. The report was handed over to Delhi Police today: Sources (ANI)

  • Jan 13, 2023 06:24 PM IST

    Ticketing official arrested for hoax bomb call: Report

    According to ANI, a trainee ticketing agent of British Airways on Friday arrested for making a hoax bomb call to SpiceJet call centre.

  • Jan 13, 2023 06:06 PM IST

    JP Nadda to visit West Bengal on January 19

    Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda will visit West Bengal on January 19 for to promote the party's Lok Sabha Pravas campaign. 

  • Jan 13, 2023 04:14 PM IST

    Home Minister Amit Shah holds high-level meeting on security

    Union home minister Amit Shah holds a high-level meeting on security in Raj Bhavan in Jammu. He will also meet victims of Rajouri terror attack.

  • Jan 13, 2023 03:47 PM IST

    Shraddha Walkar's father meets Maharashtra CM at his residence

    Shraddha's father Vikas Walkar met Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at his residence Varsha bungalow in Mumbai today. (ANI)

  • Jan 13, 2023 03:36 PM IST

    Air India case: ‘She (complainant) urinated herself’, argues Shankar Mishra's counsel

    A sessions court is hearing Delhi Police's revision plea challenging magisterial court’s order of January 7 denying the custody of Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger on an Air India flight. There, Mishra's counsel argued that the co-passenger is a kathak dancer and 80% of them have an issue of incontinence.

    “The complainant woman's seat was blocked. It wasn’t possible for him (Mishra) to go there. The woman has a problem of incontinence. She urinated on herself. She is a Kathak dancer, 80% of kathak dancers have this issue,” the counsel said. (ANI)

  • Jan 13, 2023 02:59 PM IST

    Rahul Gandhi writes to Indians after completing 3,500 km Yatra

     Congress MP Rahul Gandhi urged Indians to take part in the Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyan, an initiative to “put the country back on the path of building a Swarnim Bharat - where every single Indian has an equal chance to fulfil their dreams.”

  • Jan 13, 2023 02:39 PM IST

    Sultanpuri case: 11 police officials on duty in PCR vans suspended

    Around 11 policemen from Rohini district who were on duty in PCR vans on the night of December 31 have been placed under suspension.

    MHA ordered Delhi Police to take action after a detailed report was submitted to the ministry on the incident.

  • Jan 13, 2023 02:16 PM IST

    Flight operations suspended in Srinagar due to snowfall

    The flight operations at srinagar airport have been suspended since 10 a.m. due to continue snowfall and low visibility

    Following airlines have cancelled all their remaining flights for today due to bad weather:

    AirAsia, Indigo, SpiceJet, AirIndia, vistara

  • Jan 13, 2023 01:44 PM IST

    Dharmendra Pradhan pays tribute to former union minister Sharad Yadav 

    Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan paid tribute to former union minister Sharad Yadav, who passed away last night in Delhi, ANI reported. 

  • Jan 13, 2023 01:04 PM IST

    Amit Shah arrives in Jammu

    Union home minister Amit Shah was received at Jammu airport by L-G Manoj Sinha. He will leave for Dhangri to meet kins of seven prople who were killed in terror attacks on January 1 and 2.

  • Jan 13, 2023 12:15 PM IST

    Budget Session of Parliament to commence Jan 31, says Pralhad Joshi

    Budget Session of Parliament to commence from January 31 and will continue till 6 April, says Union minister Pralhad Joshi.

  • Jan 13, 2023 11:37 AM IST

    Trains derails in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam, none injured, reports ANI

    A train – coming from Banihal – skidded off the tracks in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam Friday. No one is injured and all passengers have been safely rescued, reported news agency ANI citing an official.

  • Jan 13, 2023 11:20 AM IST

    'Obstructing elected govts for petty partisan gains...': Kejriwal amid Centre vs AAP

    A day after the Supreme Court asked the Centre the purpose of having an elected government in Delhi amid the ongoing Centre versus AAP, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said obstructing elected governments from doing their job for petty partisan gains is bad for the people, democracy and the Constitution. Read more

  • Jan 13, 2023 10:44 AM IST

    PM Modi flags off MV Ganga Vilas, world’s 'longest river cruise', inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off world's longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas and inaugarated the ‘Tent City’ built on the banks of River Ganga in Varanasi. Read more

  • Jan 13, 2023 10:24 AM IST

    2 kids among 10 dead in bus-truck crash on Maharashtra highway

    Ten people were killed and several others injured in Maharashtra after the bus they were in collided with a truck, news agency ANI reported Friday citing police. Read more

  • Jan 13, 2023 08:51 AM IST

    PM Modi set to flag-off world’s longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas | 10 points

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off today the world's longest river Cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, in Varanasi via video conferencing. Read more

  • Jan 13, 2023 07:40 AM IST

    World is becoming volatile for developing nations, says Jaishankar

    The world is becoming increasingly volatile for developing countries, with the Ukraine crisis impacting food and energy security while concerns over a Covid-19 resurgence are dampening sentiment, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday. Read more

  • Jan 13, 2023 06:35 AM IST

    Joshimath sank 5.4cm in 12 days, ISRO releases satellite images

    The National Remote Sensing Centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation has released satellite images of Joshimath, the Uttarakhand town gradually sinking because of land subsidence, and revealed that a rapid subsidence of 5.4cm has been recorded in 12 days -- between December 27, 2022 and January 8, 2023. Read more

  • Jan 13, 2023 05:59 AM IST

    PM Modi ‘pained’ by ex-Union minister Sharad Yadav's demise: ‘Will cherish our interactions’

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed condolences over veteran politician and former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav's demise. Yadav died at a private hospital in Gurugram, family sources said. He was 75. Read more

  • Jan 13, 2023 05:56 AM IST

    US air travel returns to normal after computer outage

    US air travel returned mostly to normal Thursday, a day after a computer system that sends safety information to pilots broke down and grounded traffic from coast to coast, reported news agency AP. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

Daily brief: About 900 million infected with Covid in China, says study

india news
Published on Jan 13, 2023 08:56 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Last month, China abruptly abandoned its strict ‘zero-Covid’ policy after massive nationwide protests.(AP)
Last month, China abruptly abandoned its strict ‘zero-Covid’ policy after massive nationwide protests.(AP)
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

Will approach SC for animal birth control measures: Kerala forest minister

india news
Published on Jan 13, 2023 08:49 PM IST

The minister’s statement comes in the wake of shutdown in Wayanad district on Friday protesting the death of a farmer in an alleged tiger attack

The minister said studies showed there is a sharp increase in animal population that is beyond capacity of forest areas. (File image | Representative)
The minister said studies showed there is a sharp increase in animal population that is beyond capacity of forest areas. (File image | Representative)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Voice of Global South Summit: PM Modi announces ‘Aarogya Maitri’ project

india news
Published on Jan 13, 2023 08:42 PM IST

PM Modi announced the “Aarogya Maitri” project whereby the country will provide essential medical supplies to any developing country affected by natural disasters or humanitarian crisis

PM Modi was addressing the concluding session of the virtual Voice of Global South Summit. (Facebook | Narendra Modi)
PM Modi was addressing the concluding session of the virtual Voice of Global South Summit. (Facebook | Narendra Modi)
ByRezaul H Laskar
Close Story

Top kathak dancer reacts after Air India passenger's 'I didn't urinate' claim

india news
Updated on Jan 13, 2023 08:35 PM IST

The artist said Mishra is attempting to divert from the fact that he “outraged a woman's modesty”.

Padma awardee Kathak dancer Shovana Narayan,(ANI)
Padma awardee Kathak dancer Shovana Narayan,(ANI)
BySnehashish Roy, New Delhi
Close Story

NEP 2020 wants to make India a ‘global study destination’: Dharmendra Pradhan

india news
Updated on Jan 13, 2023 07:42 PM IST

Pradhan said that India has always encouraged global initiatives that champagne the interests and concerns of the developing countries

UGC had released a draft guideline that will help top foreign higher education institutions to set up campuses in India. (Twitter | Dharmendra Pradhan)
UGC had released a draft guideline that will help top foreign higher education institutions to set up campuses in India. (Twitter | Dharmendra Pradhan)
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

'When you Google for jobs in achche din': Congress's latest jibe at BJP

india news
Updated on Jan 13, 2023 07:48 PM IST

The grand old party has hit out at the ruling party on multiple instances over its poll promises.

The Congress tweeted this picture on Friday.
The Congress tweeted this picture on Friday.
BySwati Bhasin
Close Story

Indian hockey’s quest for its IPL moment

india news
Published on Jan 13, 2023 07:20 PM IST

In spite of being hockey’s spiritual home, India have not won the World Cup since 1975, and have alternated been existing on the fringes and making emotional medal runs

Hosting the hockey World Cup for the second successive edition, Team India will look to capitalise on home advantage (ANI)
Hosting the hockey World Cup for the second successive edition, Team India will look to capitalise on home advantage (ANI)
By howindialives.com
Close Story

Rahul Gandhi visits Sharad Yadav's family: 'Learnt a lot from him'. Video

india news
Published on Jan 13, 2023 06:25 PM IST

He said Yadav was an Opposition leader and had a political fight with his grand mother Indira Gandhi but despite that both of them shared a relationship of respect and affection.

Rahul Gandhi said Yadav never lost others' respect, which was a big thing in politics.(@IYC/ Twitter)
Rahul Gandhi said Yadav never lost others' respect, which was a big thing in politics.(@IYC/ Twitter)
PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Close Story

Decision on Rajasthan leadership will only benefit party: Jairam Ramesh

india news
Published on Jan 13, 2023 06:24 PM IST

The Congress leader also released a letter by party leader Rahul Gandhi over his experiences during the Bharat Jodo Yatra

From Republic Day 2023, Congress will be embarking towards the ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ programme. (Twitter | Goa Pradesh Congress Sevadal)
From Republic Day 2023, Congress will be embarking towards the ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ programme. (Twitter | Goa Pradesh Congress Sevadal)
BySaptarshi Das
Close Story

Amid row, IshaYoga Centre's Adiyogi statue unveiling gets clearance

india news
Updated on Jan 13, 2023 06:19 PM IST

On January 11, the court had ordered status quo following a public interest litigation against the construction alleging that it had violated various rules and laws related to forests and land acquisition.

Karataka HC on Friday allowed the Isha Yoga Centre's Adiyogi statue to be inaugurated in Chikkaballapura(PTI File Photo)
Karataka HC on Friday allowed the Isha Yoga Centre's Adiyogi statue to be inaugurated in Chikkaballapura(PTI File Photo)
PTI |
Close Story

Palpable economic crisis brewing: Rahul Gandhi in letter addressed to citizens

india news
Updated on Jan 13, 2023 07:29 PM IST

The former Congress President asserted that he would be ready to fight against the “evils”, from the streets to the Parliament

Gandhi also hailed the Congress’ upcoming Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan. (Facebook | Rahul Gandhi)
Gandhi also hailed the Congress’ upcoming Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan. (Facebook | Rahul Gandhi)
ByAnish Yande
Close Story

‘Spoke the truth’: Bihar minister asserts his stand on ‘Ramcharitmanas’ remarks

india news
Updated on Jan 13, 2023 06:08 PM IST

Doubling down on his stand, Bihar education minister Chandrashekhar said he spoke the truth for "humanity"

Bihar education minister Chandrashekhar on Friday faced with questions from reporters regarding his recent remarks on Ramcharitmanas.(ANI)
Bihar education minister Chandrashekhar on Friday faced with questions from reporters regarding his recent remarks on Ramcharitmanas.(ANI)
BySnehashish Roy, New Delhi
Close Story

India to push Green Development Pact to tackle climate change at G20: Jaishankar

india news
Published on Jan 13, 2023 05:50 PM IST

The virtual summit featured 10 sessions spread over two days devoted to issues such as international finance, trade, health, education and foreign policy

He said the G20 presidency is an opportunity for “India to articulate an agenda and for the Global South to show the way”. (Twitter | S Jaishankar)
He said the G20 presidency is an opportunity for “India to articulate an agenda and for the Global South to show the way”. (Twitter | S Jaishankar)
ByRezaul H Laskar
Close Story

Evening brief: Russia says it has taken control of Ukraine's Soledar

india news
Published on Jan 13, 2023 05:47 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Russia-Ukraine War: Smoke rises after shelling in Soledar, the site of heavy battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk region, Ukraine.(AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Smoke rises after shelling in Soledar, the site of heavy battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk region, Ukraine.(AP)
ByHT News Desk
Close Story

India expecting investment of $58 bn in energy exploration: Hardeep Singh Puri

india news
Updated on Jan 13, 2023 05:36 PM IST

Puri said the government is taking steps to raise domestic oil and gas production and many global energy giants have expressed interest in the sector

Puri added that oil giants such as Chevron, ExxonMobil and Total are keen to invest in India. (Twitter)
Puri added that oil giants such as Chevron, ExxonMobil and Total are keen to invest in India. (Twitter)
ByRajeev Jayaswal
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out