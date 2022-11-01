Home / India News / Breaking: UN nuke watchdog begins inspecting 'dirty bomb' claims in Ukraine
Breaking: UN nuke watchdog begins inspecting 'dirty bomb' claims in Ukraine

india news
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 06:15 AM IST

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

  • Nov 01, 2022 06:15 AM IST

    Supreme Court seeks Gujarat action plan on hospital fires within a week

    The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Gujarat government to file a report within a week on corrective measures taken to curb instances of hospital fires.

  • Nov 01, 2022 05:41 AM IST

    UN nuke watchdog begins inspecting 'dirty bomb' claims in Ukraine

    The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has begun inspections in Ukraine as part of "independent verification" of Russian allegations that Ukraine is preparing provocations with the use of a ‘dirty bomb’.

Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022: Crafting a model of governance to better serve future generations

india news
Published on Nov 01, 2022 12:53 AM IST

Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022: In many contexts, India has interpreted tomorrow as Amrit Kaal, the template and aspirational goal for India in 2047, 100 years after Independence.

India’s economic prospects are bright and reinforced by a young and dynamic population impatient for change. (HT/Arun Sharma)
India’s economic prospects are bright and reinforced by a young and dynamic population impatient for change. (HT/Arun Sharma)

Morbi bridge collapse: Immediately dived into river to save lives, says rescuer

india news
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 12:49 AM IST

When the 233-metres-long Hanging Bridge on Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi district collapsed at around 6.40pm on Sunday, local residents and fishermen near the coast were the first to respond.

Local residents help shift an injured person to GMERS General Hospital in Morbi district on Sunday. (PTI)
Local residents help shift an injured person to GMERS General Hospital in Morbi district on Sunday. (PTI)

‘Held on for 2 hours’: Morbi survivors recount horror

india news
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 01:59 AM IST

Morbi bridge collapse: Milan Baida, a local resident who lost his uncle, aunt, niece and nephew, said the incident reminded him of the Gujarat earthquake in 2001.

Local residents help shift an injured person to GMERS General Hospital in Morbi district on Sunday. (PTI)
Local residents help shift an injured person to GMERS General Hospital in Morbi district on Sunday. (PTI)

‘Gross misgovernance’: Opposition, BJP trade barbs

india news
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 01:22 AM IST

While the Congress sought a judicial inquiry into the matter, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a statement he made in 2016 when a flyover collapse in Kolkata killed more than 20 people.

Members of India's Youth Congress take part in a candlelight march in New Delhi on October 31, 2022, to pay homage to the victims who died after a bridge across the river Machchhu collapsed at Morbi in India's Gujarat state. (AFP)
Members of India's Youth Congress take part in a candlelight march in New Delhi on October 31, 2022, to pay homage to the victims who died after a bridge across the river Machchhu collapsed at Morbi in India's Gujarat state. (AFP)

All 8 cheetahs at Kuno to be released into 6-kmsoft enclosure on November 5

india news
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 04:36 AM IST

The eight cheetahs translocated from Namibia on September 17 will be released into a 6-km soft release enclosure at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on November 5, a member of the task force set up to tend to them said on Monday.

Sheopur, Sep 17 (ANI): A Cheetah, which had become extinct from India, was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kuno National Park on the occasion of his 72nd birthday, on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
Sheopur, Sep 17 (ANI): A Cheetah, which had become extinct from India, was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kuno National Park on the occasion of his 72nd birthday, on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Zubair denies posting content for popularity, says disclosure statement false

india news
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 02:24 AM IST

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, who is under investigation for an allegedly objectionable tweet he made in 2018, on Monday denied the claims of Delhi Police.

AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair (ANI)
AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair (ANI)

ASI says will carry out survey on Gyanvapi premises if HC orders

india news
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 01:43 AM IST

The ASI on Monday told the Allahabad high court that the government agency will abide by the court’s decision on conducting a survey in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Varanasi.

Varanasi: The Gyanvapi Mosque after its survey by a commission, in Varanasi, Tuesday, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The Supreme Court asked the Varanasi DM to protect the area where the ‘Shivling’ was found without impeding the right of Muslims to enter and worship on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_17_2022_000242A) (PTI)
Varanasi: The Gyanvapi Mosque after its survey by a commission, in Varanasi, Tuesday, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The Supreme Court asked the Varanasi DM to protect the area where the ‘Shivling’ was found without impeding the right of Muslims to enter and worship on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_17_2022_000242A) (PTI)

Morbi bridge collapse: Renovation company booked for ‘callous approach’; 9 held

india news
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 04:34 AM IST

The police on Monday arrested nine persons, including four officials of Oreva group, the company that renovated the bridge and opened it for public on October 26 days, four days before it collapsed on Sunday.

Rescuers search for survivors after a suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi town in Gujarat on Sunday. (REUTERS)
Rescuers search for survivors after a suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi town in Gujarat on Sunday. (REUTERS)

Govt hints at revision in sedition law; may take it up in Parliament

india news
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 01:38 AM IST

Stating that “some changes” in the 152-year-old penal provision of sedition could happen before the next parliament session, the Union government on Monday assured the Supreme Court that the colonial-era law would continue to remain on hold until the process of reviewing the provision is complete.

Govt hints at revision in sedition law; may take it up in Parliament
Govt hints at revision in sedition law; may take it up in Parliament

Seven killed in two separate road accidents in Telangana

india news
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 12:38 AM IST

Four people were killed and one person was injured, when a container truck rammed into the car from rear side which they were travelling in on the National Highway 44 at Seethagondi village in Gudihathnoor block in Adilabad district.

According to an official in Gudihathnoor police station, a family of four persons, residents of Mohammadnagar area of Adilabad town, was returning from Hyderabad when the speeding container truck rammed into their vehicle from behind around 3.30 am. (Getty Images)
According to an official in Gudihathnoor police station, a family of four persons, residents of Mohammadnagar area of Adilabad town, was returning from Hyderabad when the speeding container truck rammed into their vehicle from behind around 3.30 am. (Getty Images)

Lapses galore as Morbi counts the cost

india news
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 04:32 AM IST

The suspension bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi went through extensive renovations and was reopened mere five days before it snapped, plunging a crowd of weekend visitors into the river Machchhu on Sunday evening.

Rescuers search for survivors after a suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi town in Gujarat on Sunday. (REUTERS)
Rescuers search for survivors after a suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi town in Gujarat on Sunday. (REUTERS)

Amid concern, expert panel Insacog says XBB variant mild

india news
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 05:46 AM IST

INSACOG, or Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics, is a grouping of 54 laboratories that monitors genomic variations in Covid-19 in the country.

Jammu: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, in Jammu, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_16_2022_000110B) (PTI)
Jammu: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, in Jammu, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_16_2022_000110B) (PTI)

Intention not to trouble govt over blast but seek corrective measure: BJP

india news
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 12:37 AM IST

A man, identified as Jamesha Mubin, had been charred to death in the gas cylinder explosion in the car near a temple in the city last Sunday,with the BJP claiming it to be a terror attack and the victim as an ISIS sympathiser

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said he state government and the police, instead of announcing it just as a cylinder explosion, should have described it as a terror attack or suicide attack so that the people of Coimbatore could be more alert. (ANI)
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said he state government and the police, instead of announcing it just as a cylinder explosion, should have described it as a terror attack or suicide attack so that the people of Coimbatore could be more alert. (ANI)

High court refuses to discharge DMK minister in ED case

india news
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 12:37 AM IST

Senthil Balaji was the transport minister in the AIADMK government, led by the late J Jayalalithaa, during 2011-15. There were complaints against him, in which it was alleged he had received huge amounts as bribe from people for appointing them as drivers and conductors in transport corporations

Justice V Sivagnanam of Madras high court upheld the ED proceedings while dismissing a petition from Senthil Balaji to discharge him from the case, which arose out of a job racketing scam, in 2021. (HT Archives)
Justice V Sivagnanam of Madras high court upheld the ED proceedings while dismissing a petition from Senthil Balaji to discharge him from the case, which arose out of a job racketing scam, in 2021. (HT Archives)
