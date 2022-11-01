Live
Breaking: UN nuke watchdog begins inspecting 'dirty bomb' claims in Ukraine
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 06:15 AM IST
HT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 01, 2022 06:15 AM IST
Supreme Court seeks Gujarat action plan on hospital fires within a week
The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Gujarat government to file a report within a week on corrective measures taken to curb instances of hospital fires.
Nov 01, 2022 05:41 AM IST
UN nuke watchdog begins inspecting 'dirty bomb' claims in Ukraine
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has begun inspections in Ukraine as part of "independent verification" of Russian allegations that Ukraine is preparing provocations with the use of a ‘dirty bomb’.
Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022: Crafting a model of governance to better serve future generations
Published on Nov 01, 2022 12:53 AM IST
Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022: In many contexts, India has interpreted tomorrow as Amrit Kaal, the template and aspirational goal for India in 2047, 100 years after Independence.
Morbi bridge collapse: Immediately dived into river to save lives, says rescuer
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 12:49 AM IST
When the 233-metres-long Hanging Bridge on Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi district collapsed at around 6.40pm on Sunday, local residents and fishermen near the coast were the first to respond.
‘Held on for 2 hours’: Morbi survivors recount horror
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 01:59 AM IST
Morbi bridge collapse: Milan Baida, a local resident who lost his uncle, aunt, niece and nephew, said the incident reminded him of the Gujarat earthquake in 2001.
‘Gross misgovernance’: Opposition, BJP trade barbs
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 01:22 AM IST
While the Congress sought a judicial inquiry into the matter, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a statement he made in 2016 when a flyover collapse in Kolkata killed more than 20 people.
All 8 cheetahs at Kuno to be released into 6-kmsoft enclosure on November 5
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 04:36 AM IST
The eight cheetahs translocated from Namibia on September 17 will be released into a 6-km soft release enclosure at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on November 5, a member of the task force set up to tend to them said on Monday.
Zubair denies posting content for popularity, says disclosure statement false
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 02:24 AM IST
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, who is under investigation for an allegedly objectionable tweet he made in 2018, on Monday denied the claims of Delhi Police.
ASI says will carry out survey on Gyanvapi premises if HC orders
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 01:43 AM IST
The ASI on Monday told the Allahabad high court that the government agency will abide by the court’s decision on conducting a survey in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Varanasi.
Morbi bridge collapse: Renovation company booked for ‘callous approach’; 9 held
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 04:34 AM IST
The police on Monday arrested nine persons, including four officials of Oreva group, the company that renovated the bridge and opened it for public on October 26 days, four days before it collapsed on Sunday.
Govt hints at revision in sedition law; may take it up in Parliament
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 01:38 AM IST
Stating that “some changes” in the 152-year-old penal provision of sedition could happen before the next parliament session, the Union government on Monday assured the Supreme Court that the colonial-era law would continue to remain on hold until the process of reviewing the provision is complete.
Seven killed in two separate road accidents in Telangana
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 12:38 AM IST
Four people were killed and one person was injured, when a container truck rammed into the car from rear side which they were travelling in on the National Highway 44 at Seethagondi village in Gudihathnoor block in Adilabad district.
Lapses galore as Morbi counts the cost
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 04:32 AM IST
The suspension bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi went through extensive renovations and was reopened mere five days before it snapped, plunging a crowd of weekend visitors into the river Machchhu on Sunday evening.
Amid concern, expert panel Insacog says XBB variant mild
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 05:46 AM IST
INSACOG, or Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics, is a grouping of 54 laboratories that monitors genomic variations in Covid-19 in the country.
Intention not to trouble govt over blast but seek corrective measure: BJP
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 12:37 AM IST
A man, identified as Jamesha Mubin, had been charred to death in the gas cylinder explosion in the car near a temple in the city last Sunday,with the BJP claiming it to be a terror attack and the victim as an ISIS sympathiser
High court refuses to discharge DMK minister in ED case
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 12:37 AM IST