BREAKING: EAM Jaishankar says 'India is on side of peace' on Ukraine war at UNGA
BREAKING: EAM Jaishankar says ‘India is on side of peace’ on Ukraine war at UNGA

india news
Updated on Sep 25, 2022 06:22 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
  • Sep 25, 2022 06:22 AM IST

    EAM S Jaishankar on Russia-Ukraine war

     External affairs minister S Jaishankar while addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) said that India is on the side of peace in the Ukraine conflict and will remain there.

breaking news

india news
Updated on Sep 25, 2022 06:22 AM IST

ByHT News Desk

Uttrakhand receptionist died due to drowning, had blunt force trauma: Autopsy

india news
Published on Sep 25, 2022 06:14 AM IST

The police in its investigation have found that the woman was being pressurised to enter prostitution and they are in possession of WhatsApp chats that corroborate the fact, Pauri Garhwal SSP Yaswant Singh said on Saturday.

The body of the receptionist was recovered from Chilla canal in Rishikesh on Saturday.&nbsp;(ANI)
The body of the receptionist was recovered from Chilla canal in Rishikesh on Saturday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent
Leadership change in Rajasthan? Congress party meet at Gehlot's house today

india news
Published on Sep 25, 2022 06:02 AM IST

Will Ashok Gehlot resign from the chief minister's post before he files the nomination for the Congress president election? A key party meeting has been called at the residence of the chief minister today.

Sachin Pilot is the frontrunner to be the chief minister of Rajasthan if Congress goes for a leadership change in the state as Gehlot is all set to contest for the party top post.&nbsp;
Sachin Pilot is the frontrunner to be the chief minister of Rajasthan if Congress goes for a leadership change in the state as Gehlot is all set to contest for the party top post. 
ByPoulomi Ghosh
Single-window for green nod likely by year-end

india news
Published on Sep 24, 2022 11:59 PM IST

Pro-Active and Responsive facilitation by Interactive and Virtuous Environment Single-window Hub or Parivesh is a single window system for environment, forest, wildlife and coastal regulation zone clearances.

The Union environment ministry will launch a single-window system for environment, forest, wildlife and CRZ clearances (ANI)
The Union environment ministry will launch a single-window system for environment, forest, wildlife and CRZ clearances (ANI)
ByJayashree Nandi, New Delhi
2 alumni held over obscene video of college student in Madhya Pradesh

india news
Updated on Sep 25, 2022 02:36 AM IST

The accused, identified as Ayan (24) and Khusboo Thakur (25), have been booked under Section 383 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, a senior police officer said, adding that a third accused, Rahul Yadav, is absconding.

While two accused have been arrested, one is absconding, said the officer, adding they are investigating if the accused targeted any other girl from the college as well.
While two accused have been arrested, one is absconding, said the officer, adding they are investigating if the accused targeted any other girl from the college as well.
ByHT Correspondent
Army jawan arrested in Mohali varsity video case

india news
Published on Sep 24, 2022 11:50 PM IST

The arrested person is suspected of blackmailing the girl student who is accused of recording several objectionable videos of women students in the common washroom

Based on forensic and digital evidence, a police team from SAS Nagar was dispatched to Arunachal Pradesh to arrest the accused, said Gaurav Yadav, director general of police, Punjab
Based on forensic and digital evidence, a police team from SAS Nagar was dispatched to Arunachal Pradesh to arrest the accused, said Gaurav Yadav, director general of police, Punjab
ByHT Correspondent
Islamic body seeks ban on bhajans across schools in Jammu and Kashmir

india news
Updated on Sep 25, 2022 05:04 AM IST

The MMU, headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chief cleric of Jamia Masjid and Hurriyat chairman, expressed resentment against imposing acts in the name of “yoga and morning prayers” in educational institutions and alleged that Muslim students are made to chant bhajans and at times asked to perform Surya Namaskar.

MMU urged the government to stop practices like “singing of bhajans and Surya Namaskars” in schools in Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)
MMU urged the government to stop practices like “singing of bhajans and Surya Namaskars” in schools in Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Reinstate Tharoor as House panel chief: 1 BJP, 4 Oppn MPs to Speaker

india news
Updated on Sep 25, 2022 05:40 AM IST

MPs have sent a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to retain Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor as chairman of Parliament’s information technology committee

Tharoor, who is being removed from the chairmanship of the key panel, thanked Agarwal and other MPs for “this kind act of solidarity.”
Tharoor, who is being removed from the chairmanship of the key panel, thanked Agarwal and other MPs for “this kind act of solidarity.”
BySaubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
Plea challenging remission to 11 Bilkis rapists politically motivated: Convict

india news
Updated on Sep 25, 2022 05:37 AM IST

In an affidavit filed on Saturday, the released convict Radheyshyam Bhagwandas Shah told the court that the petition was filed at the behest of three petitioners — a former parliamentarian, a journalist and an academician — who are complete strangers to the case at hand.

One of the 11 convicts granted remission in Bilkis Bano case told Supreme Court that petition challenging it is politically motivated. (HT File)
One of the 11 convicts granted remission in Bilkis Bano case told Supreme Court that petition challenging it is politically motivated. (HT File)
ByAbraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Punjab shares assembly session agenda with governor amid row

india news
Updated on Sep 24, 2022 11:47 PM IST

Punjab governor, in a strongly-worded statement early on Saturday morning, reiterated his position for seeking the list of legislative business and reminded Bhagwant Mann of his duties

The chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government criticised the governor’s move in its letter to the assembly secretary
The chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government criticised the governor’s move in its letter to the assembly secretary
ByRavinder Vasudeva
Landslides hit Uttarakhand as heavy rain continues

india news
Published on Sep 24, 2022 11:44 PM IST

The Met department in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday at isolated places in Chamoli, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts of Uttarakhand, while it has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning in the remaining districts of Uttarakhand.

Heavy rain lashed many areas of Uttarakhand on Saturday, blocking over 54 roads due to landslides and debris accumulation. (HT Photo)
Heavy rain lashed many areas of Uttarakhand on Saturday, blocking over 54 roads due to landslides and debris accumulation. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Mussoorie
External affairs ministry issues advisory warning against fake job offers abroad

india news
Updated on Sep 25, 2022 05:03 AM IST

The external affairs ministry said in a statement that the country’s missions in Thailand and Myanmar had detected instances of “fake job rackets offering lucrative jobs to entice Indian youths for the posts of ‘Digital Sales and Marketing Executives’ in Thailand”.

India on Saturday issued an advisory warning its nationals about fake job offers floated on social media platforms (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
India on Saturday issued an advisory warning its nationals about fake job offers floated on social media platforms (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CBI conducts raids across states in child porn crackdown

india news
Updated on Sep 25, 2022 06:14 AM IST

Raids were conducted in Haryana, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Goa, Rajasthan, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Tripura and Himachal Pradesh, the agency said.

During searches, the CBI recovered electronic devices — including mobiles, laptops — belonging to over 50 suspects.
During searches, the CBI recovered electronic devices — including mobiles, laptops — belonging to over 50 suspects.
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi to launch 5G services on Oct 1

india news
Published on Sep 24, 2022 11:41 PM IST

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the four-day event next month, where leading telecom companies including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea will detail their 5G plans for the country

ByHT Correspondent
Delhi court remands PFI office bearers to ED custody

india news
Published on Sep 24, 2022 11:39 PM IST

Additional sessions judge Shailendra Malik on Friday (please check) sent Perwez Ahmad (president), Md. Ilias (general secretary) and Abdul Muqeet (office secretary) to ED custody after the agency produced them following their arrest on Thursday.

A city court sent the president, general secretary and office secretary of the PFI, Delhi to seven-day ED custody. (PTI)
A city court sent the president, general secretary and office secretary of the PFI, Delhi to seven-day ED custody. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
