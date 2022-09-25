Live
BREAKING: EAM Jaishankar says ‘India is on side of peace’ on Ukraine war at UNGA
Updated on Sep 25, 2022 06:22 AM IST
Sep 25, 2022 06:22 AM IST
EAM S Jaishankar on Russia-Ukraine war
External affairs minister S Jaishankar while addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) said that India is on the side of peace in the Ukraine conflict and will remain there.
Uttrakhand receptionist died due to drowning, had blunt force trauma: Autopsy
Published on Sep 25, 2022 06:14 AM IST
The police in its investigation have found that the woman was being pressurised to enter prostitution and they are in possession of WhatsApp chats that corroborate the fact, Pauri Garhwal SSP Yaswant Singh said on Saturday.
Leadership change in Rajasthan? Congress party meet at Gehlot's house today
Published on Sep 25, 2022 06:02 AM IST
Will Ashok Gehlot resign from the chief minister's post before he files the nomination for the Congress president election? A key party meeting has been called at the residence of the chief minister today.
Single-window for green nod likely by year-end
Published on Sep 24, 2022 11:59 PM IST
Pro-Active and Responsive facilitation by Interactive and Virtuous Environment Single-window Hub or Parivesh is a single window system for environment, forest, wildlife and coastal regulation zone clearances.
New Delhi
2 alumni held over obscene video of college student in Madhya Pradesh
Updated on Sep 25, 2022 02:36 AM IST
The accused, identified as Ayan (24) and Khusboo Thakur (25), have been booked under Section 383 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, a senior police officer said, adding that a third accused, Rahul Yadav, is absconding.
Army jawan arrested in Mohali varsity video case
Published on Sep 24, 2022 11:50 PM IST
The arrested person is suspected of blackmailing the girl student who is accused of recording several objectionable videos of women students in the common washroom
Islamic body seeks ban on bhajans across schools in Jammu and Kashmir
Updated on Sep 25, 2022 05:04 AM IST
The MMU, headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chief cleric of Jamia Masjid and Hurriyat chairman, expressed resentment against imposing acts in the name of “yoga and morning prayers” in educational institutions and alleged that Muslim students are made to chant bhajans and at times asked to perform Surya Namaskar.
Reinstate Tharoor as House panel chief: 1 BJP, 4 Oppn MPs to Speaker
Updated on Sep 25, 2022 05:40 AM IST
MPs have sent a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to retain Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor as chairman of Parliament’s information technology committee
Plea challenging remission to 11 Bilkis rapists politically motivated: Convict
Updated on Sep 25, 2022 05:37 AM IST
In an affidavit filed on Saturday, the released convict Radheyshyam Bhagwandas Shah told the court that the petition was filed at the behest of three petitioners — a former parliamentarian, a journalist and an academician — who are complete strangers to the case at hand.
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Punjab shares assembly session agenda with governor amid row
Updated on Sep 24, 2022 11:47 PM IST
Punjab governor, in a strongly-worded statement early on Saturday morning, reiterated his position for seeking the list of legislative business and reminded Bhagwant Mann of his duties
Landslides hit Uttarakhand as heavy rain continues
Published on Sep 24, 2022 11:44 PM IST
The Met department in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday at isolated places in Chamoli, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts of Uttarakhand, while it has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning in the remaining districts of Uttarakhand.
External affairs ministry issues advisory warning against fake job offers abroad
Updated on Sep 25, 2022 05:03 AM IST
The external affairs ministry said in a statement that the country’s missions in Thailand and Myanmar had detected instances of “fake job rackets offering lucrative jobs to entice Indian youths for the posts of ‘Digital Sales and Marketing Executives’ in Thailand”.
CBI conducts raids across states in child porn crackdown
Updated on Sep 25, 2022 06:14 AM IST
Raids were conducted in Haryana, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Goa, Rajasthan, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Tripura and Himachal Pradesh, the agency said.
PM Modi to launch 5G services on Oct 1
Published on Sep 24, 2022 11:41 PM IST
The Prime Minister will inaugurate the four-day event next month, where leading telecom companies including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea will detail their 5G plans for the country
Delhi court remands PFI office bearers to ED custody
Published on Sep 24, 2022 11:39 PM IST