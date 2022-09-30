Home / India News / LIVE: Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) to take charge as new CDS today
Live

LIVE: Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) to take charge as new CDS today

india news
Updated on Sep 30, 2022 05:46 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 30, 2022 05:46 AM IST

    Delhi to enforce anti-air pollution plan from Oct 1: All you need to know

    Authorities across the National Capital Region (NCR) can start imposing restrictions under the revised Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) to combat pollution from Saturday, though curbs are unlikely to come into effect immediately, with the air quality till at least October 2 forecast to be below the preset threshold for mitigation measures to be introduced. Read more

  • Sep 30, 2022 05:45 AM IST

    New CDS General Anil Chauhan takes over today, theaterisation drive in focus

    General Anil Chauhan will take over as India’s new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on Friday, more than nine months after the death in a helicopter crash of the country’s first CDS, General Bipin Rawat, officials familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Read more

Topics
breaking news

ByHT News Desk

Interest rates on small savings schemes raised

india news
Published on Sep 30, 2022 12:35 AM IST

With hardening of interest rates in the country and abroad, the government on Thursday decided to pass some benefits to select depositors of certain small savings schemes.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Centre may nudge depts over vacancies reserved for Scheduled Castes

india news
Updated on Sep 30, 2022 12:33 AM IST

The Union government may nudge its departments and public sector firms to fill up backlog reserved vacancies for Scheduled Castes (SCs) at the earliest.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (ANI)
ByRajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
Gehlot and Pilot supporters continue to be at loggerheads

india news
Published on Sep 30, 2022 12:23 AM IST

The tussle between supporters of Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy, Sachin Pilot, continued on Thursday.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (HT photo/Sanjeev Verma)
BySachin Saini, Jaipur
Confusion over Rajasthan CM post amid Congress internal turmoil

india news
Updated on Sep 30, 2022 05:11 AM IST

Gehlot’s rival, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, met Gandhi in Delhi late on Thursday and later said that the party had to work together to win the state polls in 2023. Pilot has previously unsuccessfully laid claim to the chief minister’s chair.

Gehlot’s rival, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, met Gandhi in Delhi late on Thursday and later said that the party had to work together to win the state polls in 2023.(file image)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
New CDS General Anil Chauhan takes over today, theaterisation drive in focus

india news
Updated on Sep 30, 2022 05:21 AM IST

His appointment as CDS has drawn considerable interest as it is the first time a three-star officer has been brought back from retirement to hold a four-star rank (the Cabinet approved the creation of the post of CDS in the rank of a four-star general in December 2019).

General Anil Chauhan will take over as India’s new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on Friday. (PTI)
ByRahul Singh, New Delhi:
Armed forces can take disciplinary action against personnel over adultery: SC

india news
Updated on Sep 30, 2022 12:29 AM IST

The decriminalisation of adultery cannot stand in the way of the army taking action against officers for misconduct, the Supreme Court has said.

The decriminalisation of adultery cannot stand in the way of the army taking action against officers for misconduct, said the Supreme Court on Thursday. (ANI)
ByAbraham Thomas
Over 3.5mn register for army recruitment under Agnipath

india news
Published on Sep 30, 2022 12:19 AM IST

The army is conducting 96 recruitment rallies across the country this year, with 30 already completed, 12 underway, and the rest to be organised in December, said one of the officials cited above, asking not to be named. “The response to the Agnipath scheme has been good, and the number of applicants is in the same range as it was in the previous years under the legacy recruitment system,” he said.

More than 3.5 million candidates have registered for recruitment into the Indian Army under the Agnipath model (ANI)
ByRahul Singh, New Delhi
‘Kerala is home for me’, says Rahul as yatra ends in state

india news
Published on Sep 30, 2022 12:15 AM IST

After the yatra ended its Kerala phase at Vazhikaddavu here, Gandhi and senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Digvijaya Singh thanked the KPCC and UDF leaders, party workers and everyone else who participated in the foot march during the over 18 days it spent in the state

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the last leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India
Supreme Court quizzes Centre over delay in framing data privacy law

india news
Updated on Sep 30, 2022 05:02 AM IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the Centre over its delay in framing a law to protect the data privacy of its citizens despite right to privacy being declared a fundamental right by the top court in 2017.

The Supreme Court questioned the Centre over its delay in framing a law to protect the data privacy of its citizens despite right to privacy being declared a fundamental right by the top court in 2017. (ANI)
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
KCR may launch his ‘national’ party on Vijaya Dasami, fate of TRS not clear yet

india news
Published on Sep 30, 2022 12:12 AM IST

A meeting of the TRS legislature party would be held at Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters, at around noon on the day, where a one-line resolution would be adopted on the formation of the national party by the chief minister

In the second or third week of October, KCR is expected to address a huge public rally in Delhi, where he will announce other details about his national party, including its national agenda and unveil the party flag. (PTI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
175 held in crackdown on drug networks: CBI

india news
Updated on Sep 30, 2022 01:07 AM IST

As many as 127 first information reports (FIRs) were filed by the two agencies involved in ‘Operation Garuda’ that was carried out to “disrupt, degrade and dismantle” drug networks with international linkages, the CBI said in a statement.

The CBI and NCB this week launched a massive crackdown on narcotics networks. (Representative use)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Centre rejects T’gana’s fresh study demand on Polavaram

india news
Published on Sep 30, 2022 12:11 AM IST

Secretary in the ministry of Jal Sakthi Pankaj Kumar conveyed it to the Telangana irrigation department authorities during a virtual meeting with officials of the four states – Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh -- to discuss the backwater effects of the Polavaram project

Last week, Telangana special chief secretary (irrigation) Rajat Kumar wrote a letter to the Centre asking for a comprehensive study on the backwater effects of the Polavaram project in the wake of massive floods to the Godavari in the second week of July. (HT Archives)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Supreme Court ruling will help promote safe abortions, say medical experts

india news
Updated on Sep 30, 2022 12:13 AM IST

The Supreme Court’s ruling that unmarried women are also entitled to seek termination of 24 weeks of pregnancy arising out of a consensual relationship is a “progressive” judgment and will help promote safe abortion practices, medical practitioners and women rights activists said on Thursday.

In a significant ruling on Thursday, the Supreme Court declared that even an unmarried woman can undergo abortion up to 24 weeks, like married women, under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act. (ANI)
ByRhythma Kaul, New Delhi
42 offices of PFI, affiliates closed across K’taka: Police

india news
Published on Sep 30, 2022 12:09 AM IST

In search, seizure and closure operations that began on Thursday morning, 12 offices of PFI and its affiliated organisations were sealed in Mangaluru city, 9 in Udupi district, 7 in Dakshina Kannada, 4 in Kalaburagi, 4 in Bengaluru and in other areas.

Karnataka Police on Thursday closed down 42 offices of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and affiliated organisations across the state, a day after the central government outlawed the Islamist group for five years for alleged involvement in terror activities. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 30, 2022
