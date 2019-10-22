Breaking news live updates: Two fresh applications filed in Mehul Choksi CBI matter in Mumbai Court

Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram gets bail from the Supreme Court in INX Media case, two months after he was arrested by the CBI in the INX Media corruption case. PM Narendra modi meets Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee. ‘Excellent meeting with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee’ he tweets. Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank depositors stage a protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai and other latest news from Hindustan Times.

12:52 pm IST Two fresh applications filed in Mehul Choksi CBI matter in Mumbai Court Two fresh applications filed in Mehul Choksi CBI matter, in a Mumbai Court.





12: 47 pm IST ‘All these roads will be redesigned,’ Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal There are 9 stretches, almost 45 km long, all these roads will be redesigned. We are doing this on a pilot basis and the work will be completed in a year, says Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.





12: 42 pm IST Mumbai man dies of dengue, family claims lack of preventive measures from municipal body 28 year old man, Vishal Bhandhari from Bhiwandi, Mumbai died of suspected dengue disease on Sunday. He was married eight months ago, his family claims lack of preventive measures from local municipal body had led to the death





12:35 pm IST Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces redesigning of all road in Delhi Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announces redesigning of all road in Delhi. He says that the project will be started with a redesigning of nine stretches on a pilot basis. The work will be completed in a year from now.





12:30 pm IST Envoys visit heritage street in Amritsar Envoys visit heritage street in Amritsar to pay obeisance at Golden Temple.





12:25 pm IST CM Arvind Kejriwal address press conference in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal address press conference to make an important announcement at the Media Center, Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi.





12:14 pm IST PMC Bank depositors stage protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank depositors stage a protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai for stopping merger of banks and bad loan policy and various demands .





12:09 pm IST PM Narendra modi meets Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee PM Narendra modi meets Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee. He tweets, ‘Excellent meeting with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee. His passion towards human empowerment is clearly visible. We had a healthy and extensive interaction on various subjects. India is proud of his accomplishments. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours’.



