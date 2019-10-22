Breaking news live updates: Two fresh applications filed in Mehul Choksi CBI matter in Mumbai Court
12:52 pm IST
12: 47 pm IST
12: 42 pm IST
12:35 pm IST
12:30 pm IST
12:25 pm IST
12:14 pm IST
12:09 pm IST
11:40 am IST
Two fresh applications filed in Mehul Choksi CBI matter, in a Mumbai Court.
There are 9 stretches, almost 45 km long, all these roads will be redesigned. We are doing this on a pilot basis and the work will be completed in a year, says Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
28 year old man, Vishal Bhandhari from Bhiwandi, Mumbai died of suspected dengue disease on Sunday. He was married eight months ago, his family claims lack of preventive measures from local municipal body had led to the death
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announces redesigning of all road in Delhi. He says that the project will be started with a redesigning of nine stretches on a pilot basis. The work will be completed in a year from now.
Envoys visit heritage street in Amritsar to pay obeisance at Golden Temple.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal address press conference to make an important announcement at the Media Center, Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi.
Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank depositors stage a protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai for stopping merger of banks and bad loan policy and various demands .
PM Narendra modi meets Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee. He tweets, ‘Excellent meeting with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee. His passion towards human empowerment is clearly visible. We had a healthy and extensive interaction on various subjects. India is proud of his accomplishments. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours’.
Supreme Court grants bail to Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX Media case registered by the CBI.
Congress leader P Chidambaram is currently in the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) till October 24 in the INX Media case. https://t.co/A4eQIAhpwQ— ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2019