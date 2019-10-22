Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Breaking news live updates: Two fresh applications filed in Mehul Choksi CBI matter in Mumbai Court

Breaking News Live: Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram gets bail from the Supreme Court in INX Media case and other latest news from Hindustan Times.

By HT Correspondent | Oct 22, 2019 12:52 IST
highlights

Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram gets bail from the Supreme Court in INX Media case, two months after he was arrested by the CBI in the INX Media corruption case. PM Narendra modi meets Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee. ‘Excellent meeting with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee’ he tweets. Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank depositors stage a protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai and other latest news from Hindustan Times.

12:52 pm IST

Two fresh applications filed in Mehul Choksi CBI matter in Mumbai Court

Two fresh applications filed in Mehul Choksi CBI matter, in a Mumbai Court.

12: 47 pm IST

‘All these roads will be redesigned,’ Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

There are 9 stretches, almost 45 km long, all these roads will be redesigned. We are doing this on a pilot basis and the work will be completed in a year, says Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

12: 42 pm IST

Mumbai man dies of dengue, family claims lack of preventive measures from municipal body

28 year old man, Vishal Bhandhari from Bhiwandi, Mumbai died of suspected dengue disease on Sunday. He was married eight months ago, his family claims lack of preventive measures from local municipal body had led to the death

12:35 pm IST

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces redesigning of all road in Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announces redesigning of all road in Delhi. He says that the project will be started with a redesigning of nine stretches on a pilot basis. The work will be completed in a year from now.

12:30 pm IST

Envoys visit heritage street in Amritsar

Envoys visit heritage street in Amritsar to pay obeisance at Golden Temple.

12:25 pm IST

CM Arvind Kejriwal address press conference in Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal address press conference to make an important announcement at the Media Center, Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi.

12:14 pm IST

PMC Bank depositors stage protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai

Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank depositors stage a protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai for stopping merger of banks and bad loan policy and various demands .

12:09 pm IST

PM Narendra modi meets Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee

PM Narendra modi meets Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee. He tweets, ‘Excellent meeting with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee. His passion towards human empowerment is clearly visible. We had a healthy and extensive interaction on various subjects. India is proud of his accomplishments. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours’.

11:40 am IST

Chidambaram gets bail from SC in INX Media case, stays in custody in ED case

Supreme Court grants bail to Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX Media case registered by the CBI.

 

