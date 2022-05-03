Breaking: Devotees throng Delhi's Jama Masjid to offer Namaaz on Eid
- Breaking news May 3, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 03 May 2022 07:32 AM
Devotees throng Delhi's Jama Masjid to offer Namaaz on Eid after 2 years
After almost two years, devotees in large numbers offer Namaz at Delhi's Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr on Tuesday.
During the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr in the last two years, devotees were requested to offer Namaz in their homes as mosques in the national capital were closed due to Covid-19.
-
Tue, 03 May 2022 06:54 AM
Muslims offer Namaaz on Eid at Mumbai's YMCA ground
-
Tue, 03 May 2022 06:36 AM
Markets abuzz as Muslims in India mark Eid celebrations
Markets across the country are witnessing a massive footfall of customers as people have gone on a shopping spree on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr.
Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims around the globe to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan – the ninth month of Islamic calendar, which involves rigorous fasting of 30 days to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad, according to Islamic belief.