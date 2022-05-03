On border protection, India has joined the likes of US & Israel, says Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday compared India with the likes of the United States and Israel in hitting back at those meddling with the borders. “After Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, terrorist attacks took place in Uri in 2016 and Pulwama in 2019, we carried out surgical strikes and air strikes within 10 days inside Pakistan,” Shah was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Shah, who inaugurated several projects in Bengaluru during the day, said, “Earlier only two nations, the United States of America and Israel, used to retaliate whenever someone meddled with their borders and military. Now Modi, our great nation India has joined that group." Shah is visiting Karnataka for the second time in over a month where Assembly polls are due in 2023.

"Some people question how it (surgical strike and air strike) had any effect. I tell them that it (counter attack) has a huge impact. Now, the entire world knows that no one can meddle with the Indian border, otherwise a befitting reply will be given," the home minister said.

Shah also hit out at the previous Congress regime on security measures and said India used to issue statements whenever terror attacks were carried out by Pakistan-backed extremists but things only improved after Modi became the Prime Minister.

Speaking about other achievements of the Modi government, he said there were many issues such as the abrogation of Article 370, 35-A, which gave special powers to Jammu and Kashmir, and the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which were sorted out in no time.

"August 5, 2019 will be written in Indian history with golden letters. People were saying that if Article 370 is abolished then it will lead to a bloodbath but no one could even dare to throw a pebble, let alone bloodbath. Prime Minister Modi annexed Kashmir with rest of India by abolishing Article 370," Shah said.

(With PTI inputs)