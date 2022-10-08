Home / India News / BREAKING: IGL hikes CNG price in Delhi-NCR
BREAKING: IGL hikes CNG price in Delhi-NCR

india news
Updated on Oct 08, 2022 06:34 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 08, 2022 06:33 AM IST

    IGL hikes CNG price in Delhi-NCR

    Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by 3 per kg to 78.61 per Kg. For Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the CNG price has been hiked to 81.17 per Kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost 86.94 per Kg.

  • Oct 08, 2022 06:32 AM IST

    Heavy rainfall leads to waterlogging in parts of Mumbai

    Maharashtra: Several parts of Mumbai face waterlogging due to incessant heavy rainfall.

Topics
breaking news

ByHT News Desk

Raj Thackeray's MNS supports 'Adipurush'; 'Have you seen Ravana in real life?'

india news
Updated on Oct 08, 2022 06:22 AM IST

MNS leader Ameya Khopkar said the party supports Adipurush director Om Raut and will not accept BJP's ‘gundagardi’. “Has Ram Kadam ever seen Ravana in his life or does he have a photo of Ravana in his pocket?” he asked.

MNS leader Ameya Khopkar said Raj Thackeray's party supports ‘Adipurush’ director Om Raut and believes in his creative liberty.&nbsp;
MNS leader Ameya Khopkar said Raj Thackeray's party supports ‘Adipurush’ director Om Raut and believes in his creative liberty. 
ByPoulomi Ghosh
OPEC+ move will impact global prices, says India

india news
Published on Oct 08, 2022 04:09 AM IST

Speaking to reporters in Washington DC, Union minister of petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri expressed confidence that India will be able to navigate the situation.

Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (ANI)
Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (ANI)
ByPrashant Jha, Washington
100% corruption during previous Congress govt, says Bommai

india news
Published on Oct 08, 2022 12:18 AM IST

Bengaluru Faced by 40 per cent commission charge against his government, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday hit back at the Congress for ‘maladministration’ when it was in power between 2013 and 2018 and alleged that there were instances of “100 per cent corruption” then

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India
Man charred to death in electric wire in Belagavi, case filed against power company: Police

india news
Published on Oct 08, 2022 12:16 AM IST

The deceased was identified as Ramachandra Andare, said the police, adding that he had been reported missing for over four weeks. A live electric wire was found on the body and the police have registered a suo motu case against Hubballi Electric Supplying Company (Hescom), said an official in the know of the developments.

A 36-year-old man was charred to death and his body was found in an agricultural field in Belagavi district, police said on Friday. (Representative use)
A 36-year-old man was charred to death and his body was found in an agricultural field in Belagavi district, police said on Friday. (Representative use)
ByHT Correspondent, Belagavi
TN governor approves ordinance banning online gambling in state

india news
Updated on Oct 08, 2022 12:12 AM IST

Following the development, the Tamil Nadu prohibition of online gambling and regulation of online games ordinance, 2022 came into effect.

Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi on Friday gave his assent to an ordinance to ban online gambling and regulate online gaming in the state. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi on Friday gave his assent to an ordinance to ban online gambling and regulate online gaming in the state. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
Another police officer held in Karnataka PSI scam

india news
Updated on Oct 08, 2022 12:11 AM IST

The accused, K Subramanya, deployed with the KR Puram traffic station as a sub-inspector, was on the run ever since the PSI recruitment scam came to light. CID officials tracked him down and arrested him from a town in north India, said officials who didn’t provide further details.

The CID, probing the PSI recruitment scam, arrested another police officer who played the role of a middleman. (Representative use)
The CID, probing the PSI recruitment scam, arrested another police officer who played the role of a middleman. (Representative use)
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
Quota for SC/STs to be hiked, says CM Bommai after all-party meet

india news
Published on Oct 08, 2022 12:11 AM IST

The decision comes after an all party meeting was convened on Friday in Bengaluru in which senior leaders from all major political outfits gave their consent to increase the reservation opportunities for marginalised sections.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy attended the all-party meet on reservation. (ANI)
Congress leader Siddaramaiah and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy attended the all-party meet on reservation. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
National Herald case: ED quizzes Shivakumar, his brother

india news
Published on Oct 08, 2022 12:11 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday recorded the statement of Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar and his MP-brother D K Suresh for over four hours in the National Herald money laundering case, officials said.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar was interrogated by ED in the National Herald case on Friday.
Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar was interrogated by ED in the National Herald case on Friday.
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Party’s primary target is 2024 LS polls: KTR

india news
Published on Oct 08, 2022 12:10 AM IST

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) in Telangana has been rechristened as BRS, after the party decided to go national.

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) is primarily targeting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and it would like to start work from neighbouring Maharashtra, party leader KT Rama Rao said on Friday. (PTI)
The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) is primarily targeting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and it would like to start work from neighbouring Maharashtra, party leader KT Rama Rao said on Friday. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India, Hyderabad
T’gana ruling party fields Reddy for by-election to Munugode seat

india news
Published on Oct 08, 2022 12:08 AM IST

An official release from Rao’s office said Reddy’s candidature was finalised based on survey reports and his association with the grassroots workers.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to field Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy as TRS’ candidate for the upcoming Munugode assembly bypoll. (AFP)
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to field Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy as TRS’ candidate for the upcoming Munugode assembly bypoll. (AFP)
ByPress Trust of India, Hyderabad
Kerala HC warns careless drivers of action, wants change in driving habit

india news
Published on Oct 08, 2022 12:06 AM IST

The nine were killed and over 40 others injured on Wednesday after a private tourist bus hit the rear-end of a KSRTC bus.

A day after a bus accident took the lives of nine including five students, the Kerala high court on Friday batted for a change in the road and driving culture in the state and said it was concerned over recklessness of the drivers and lives of citizens on the road. (PTI)
A day after a bus accident took the lives of nine including five students, the Kerala high court on Friday batted for a change in the road and driving culture in the state and said it was concerned over recklessness of the drivers and lives of citizens on the road. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India, Kochi
Kerala HC orders removal of tents erected by protesters outside Vizhinjam seaport

india news
Published on Oct 08, 2022 12:05 AM IST

Hearing a contempt petition filed by Adani Group, promoters of the country’s first mother ship project terminal, the court said the ongoing work should not be disrupted at any cost and complaints regarding the project can be raised at appropriate forums.

The Kerala high court on Friday directed the state government to demolish protest tents pitched outside the under-construction Vizhinjam port, which had blocked the entrance of the project. (HT)
The Kerala high court on Friday directed the state government to demolish protest tents pitched outside the under-construction Vizhinjam port, which had blocked the entrance of the project. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Railways plans fencing along Vande Bharat’s Mumbai-Gujarat route

india news
Updated on Oct 08, 2022 06:14 AM IST

While the semi-high speed train hit some buffaloes between Gairatpur and Vatva stations in Gujarat on Thursday, it hit a cow near the state’s Anand station on Friday.

The Western Railways is planning to install fences along the Gandhinagar-Mumbai route, after the newly-launched Vande Bharat Express train suffered minor damages by colliding with cattle. (PTI)
The Western Railways is planning to install fences along the Gandhinagar-Mumbai route, after the newly-launched Vande Bharat Express train suffered minor damages by colliding with cattle. (PTI)
ByNeha Tripathi, Ankita G Menon, New Delhi/mumbai
Stalin to be elected DMK prez unopposed for second consecutive time

india news
Published on Oct 08, 2022 12:02 AM IST

Tamil Nadu chief minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin will be elected unopposed to the party’s top post for a second consecutive tenure as he is the only candidate to have filed the nomination on Friday

Tamil Nadu chief minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin will be elected unopposed to the party’s top post for a second consecutive tenure as he is the only candidate to have filed the nomination on Friday. (ANI)
Tamil Nadu chief minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin will be elected unopposed to the party’s top post for a second consecutive tenure as he is the only candidate to have filed the nomination on Friday. (ANI)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
