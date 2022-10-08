Live
BREAKING: IGL hikes CNG price in Delhi-NCR
Updated on Oct 08, 2022 06:34 AM IST
Breaking news October 08, 2022 live updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Oct 08, 2022 06:33 AM IST
IGL hikes CNG price in Delhi-NCR
Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by ₹3 per kg to ₹78.61 per Kg. For Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the CNG price has been hiked to ₹81.17 per Kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost ₹86.94 per Kg.
-
Oct 08, 2022 06:32 AM IST
Heavy rainfall leads to waterlogging in parts of Mumbai
Maharashtra: Several parts of Mumbai face waterlogging due to incessant heavy rainfall.
Topics
BREAKING: IGL hikes CNG price in Delhi-NCR
Updated on Oct 08, 2022 06:33 AM IST
Breaking news October 08, 2022 live updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Raj Thackeray's MNS supports 'Adipurush'; 'Have you seen Ravana in real life?'
Updated on Oct 08, 2022 06:22 AM IST
MNS leader Ameya Khopkar said the party supports Adipurush director Om Raut and will not accept BJP's ‘gundagardi’. “Has Ram Kadam ever seen Ravana in his life or does he have a photo of Ravana in his pocket?” he asked.
OPEC+ move will impact global prices, says India
Published on Oct 08, 2022 04:09 AM IST
Speaking to reporters in Washington DC, Union minister of petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri expressed confidence that India will be able to navigate the situation.
100% corruption during previous Congress govt, says Bommai
Published on Oct 08, 2022 12:18 AM IST
Bengaluru Faced by 40 per cent commission charge against his government, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday hit back at the Congress for ‘maladministration’ when it was in power between 2013 and 2018 and alleged that there were instances of “100 per cent corruption” then
Man charred to death in electric wire in Belagavi, case filed against power company: Police
Published on Oct 08, 2022 12:16 AM IST
The deceased was identified as Ramachandra Andare, said the police, adding that he had been reported missing for over four weeks. A live electric wire was found on the body and the police have registered a suo motu case against Hubballi Electric Supplying Company (Hescom), said an official in the know of the developments.
TN governor approves ordinance banning online gambling in state
Updated on Oct 08, 2022 12:12 AM IST
Following the development, the Tamil Nadu prohibition of online gambling and regulation of online games ordinance, 2022 came into effect.
Another police officer held in Karnataka PSI scam
Updated on Oct 08, 2022 12:11 AM IST
The accused, K Subramanya, deployed with the KR Puram traffic station as a sub-inspector, was on the run ever since the PSI recruitment scam came to light. CID officials tracked him down and arrested him from a town in north India, said officials who didn’t provide further details.
Quota for SC/STs to be hiked, says CM Bommai after all-party meet
Published on Oct 08, 2022 12:11 AM IST
The decision comes after an all party meeting was convened on Friday in Bengaluru in which senior leaders from all major political outfits gave their consent to increase the reservation opportunities for marginalised sections.
National Herald case: ED quizzes Shivakumar, his brother
Published on Oct 08, 2022 12:11 AM IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday recorded the statement of Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar and his MP-brother D K Suresh for over four hours in the National Herald money laundering case, officials said.
, New DelhiPress Trust of India
Party’s primary target is 2024 LS polls: KTR
Published on Oct 08, 2022 12:10 AM IST
The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) in Telangana has been rechristened as BRS, after the party decided to go national.
, HyderabadPress Trust of India
T’gana ruling party fields Reddy for by-election to Munugode seat
Published on Oct 08, 2022 12:08 AM IST
An official release from Rao’s office said Reddy’s candidature was finalised based on survey reports and his association with the grassroots workers.
, HyderabadPress Trust of India
Kerala HC warns careless drivers of action, wants change in driving habit
Published on Oct 08, 2022 12:06 AM IST
The nine were killed and over 40 others injured on Wednesday after a private tourist bus hit the rear-end of a KSRTC bus.
, KochiPress Trust of India
Kerala HC orders removal of tents erected by protesters outside Vizhinjam seaport
Published on Oct 08, 2022 12:05 AM IST
Hearing a contempt petition filed by Adani Group, promoters of the country’s first mother ship project terminal, the court said the ongoing work should not be disrupted at any cost and complaints regarding the project can be raised at appropriate forums.
Railways plans fencing along Vande Bharat’s Mumbai-Gujarat route
Updated on Oct 08, 2022 06:14 AM IST
While the semi-high speed train hit some buffaloes between Gairatpur and Vatva stations in Gujarat on Thursday, it hit a cow near the state’s Anand station on Friday.
, New Delhi/mumbaiNeha Tripathi Ankita G Menon
Stalin to be elected DMK prez unopposed for second consecutive time
Published on Oct 08, 2022 12:02 AM IST