LIVE: North Korea says recent missile tests were 'tactical nuclear' drills
Updated on Oct 10, 2022 07:07 AM IST
Breaking news October 10, 2022, live updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Mon, 10 Oct 2022 07:07 AM
2 more rescued after building collapses in Delhi's Lahori Gate
Two more persons were taken out of the debris after a two-storey building which was in a "dilapidated condition" collapsed near Delhi's Lahori Gate on Sunday evening.
Mon, 10 Oct 2022 06:36 AM
North Korea's recent missile tests were "tactical nuclear" drills personally overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, state media said Monday, adding the launches were a response to US-led joint military exercises in the region.
