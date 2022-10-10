Home / India News / Uddhav's Sena gets new name & symbol, Shinde faction asked to submit afresh

Uddhav's Sena gets new name & symbol, Shinde faction asked to submit afresh

india news
Updated on Oct 10, 2022 08:08 PM IST

The Election Commission said Uddhav Thackeray faction will be recognised as the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), while Eknath Shinde's group would be 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena'.

File photo of Uddhav Thackeray.
File photo of Uddhav Thackeray.
ByHT News Desk

The Election Commission on Monday disallowed any symbols with religious overtones in its order the Shiv Sena dispute.

The polling body said the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction can use flaming torch ('mashaal') in the interim, while the Eknath Shinde-group faction was asked to submit three options by 10am on Tuesday.

The Uddhav faction will be recognised as the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), while Shinde's group name would be 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena'.

Soon after, the Thackeray-led group said it considered the EC ruling as a major victory. “We are happy, consider this a major victory,” said Bhaskar Jadhav, a Thackeray loyalist.

“We are happy that the three names that matter to us most – Uddhav ji, Balasaheb and Thackeray - are retained in the new name,” the former Maharashtra minister said.

The EC's order came after both the camps submitted their options for poll symbols with the commission.

While the Thackeray-led faction had urged the polling body to finalise one of three symbols - a ‘trident’, ‘burning torch’, and ‘rising Sun’, the camp-headed by Shinde submitted ‘rising Sun’, ‘trident’ and ‘mace’ to the EC.

In its order, the EC had last week barred both the factions from using the party name and its bow and arrow symbol election symbol in the upcoming Andheri East Assembly bypoll.

Aided by the BJP, Shinde had engineered a rebellion in the Sena, leading to the fall of Thackeray's coalition government in June-end. A day later, Shinde was named chief minister of Maharashtra with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
uddhav thackeray eknath shinde
uddhav thackeray eknath shinde

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out