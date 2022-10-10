Team Uddhav challenges EC order freezing Sena name, symbol in Delhi HC

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena group on Monday moved the Delhi high court seeking quashing of an order of Election Commission of India (ECI) freezing the party name and election symbol.

The petition, filed by Thackeray, challenged the EC's October 8 order, statinf that it was passed in complete violation of principles of natural justice and without granting any hearing to the parties, a PTI report said.

The petition has made the polling body and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknathrao Sambhaji Shinde as parties.

