Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Team Uddhav challenges EC order freezing Sena name, symbol in Delhi HC

Team Uddhav challenges EC order freezing Sena name, symbol in Delhi HC

mumbai news
Published on Oct 10, 2022 04:50 PM IST

The petition, filed by Thackeray, challenged the EC's October 8 order, statinf that it was passed in complete violation of principles of natural justice and without granting any hearing to the parties.

File photo of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addressing party workers.
File photo of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addressing party workers.
ByHT News Desk

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena group on Monday moved the Delhi high court seeking quashing of an order of Election Commission of India (ECI) freezing the party name and election symbol.

The petition, filed by Thackeray, challenged the EC's October 8 order, statinf that it was passed in complete violation of principles of natural justice and without granting any hearing to the parties, a PTI report said.

The petition has made the polling body and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknathrao Sambhaji Shinde as parties.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
uddhav thackeray shiv sena
uddhav thackeray shiv sena

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out