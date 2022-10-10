In Sena tussle, Shinde camp submits its symbol options. Here's what they are

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction on Monday submitted a list of three symbols – ‘rising sun’, ‘trident’ and ‘mace’ to the Election Commission as it's choices for the party symbol.

A day ago, the camp headed by Uddhav Thackeray had asked the polling body to finalise one of three symbols- a trident, burning torch, and rising Sun - finalised by his camp and a name without delay ahead of the bypoll.

On Saturday, the EC had barred the Sena factions from using the party name and its election symbol in the November 3 Andheri East assembly bypoll.

The commission's order came on a plea over claims by the rival factions for control of the organisation. It asked the two groups to suggest by Monday three different name choices and as many symbols for allocation to their respective groups.

The poll panel will now examine whether the symbols are not the same or whether they are not being used by any other party. The EC will also examine whether the symbols submitted do not stand frozen by it already.

With October 14 as the last date of filing papers for the bypolls, the EC decision on the alternative symbols and names of the two factions is likely soon.

(With agency inputs)