DU admissions 2022: Last date today to apply for UG Phase I and Phase II

University of Delhi will close down the registration process for DU Admissions 2022 on October 10, 2022. Candidates who want apply for UG Phase I and Phase II can apply online through the official site of DU Admissions at admission.uod.ac.in.

The admission to all UG Programs of UoD for the Academic Session 2022-23 will be through CSAS-2022, based on the eligibility requirements stated in UG BOI-2022 and other rules as published by the University of Delhi on its website. To apply for the various UG programs candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply here

DU admissions 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of DU at admission.uod.ac.in.

Click on CSAS 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹250/- for UR/OBC-NCL/EWS category and ₹100/- for SC/ST/PwBD category. A candidate applying for ECA and/or Sports supernumerary quota will have to pay an additional fee of Rs. 100.00 (Rupees Hundred only) for each quota.