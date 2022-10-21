Home / India News / Breaking: EU leaders agree measures with eye 'to contain energy prices'
Breaking: EU leaders agree measures with eye 'to contain energy prices'

india news
Updated on Oct 21, 2022 06:31 AM IST

Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
ByHT News Desk
  • Oct 21, 2022 06:31 AM IST

    PM Modi to visit Kedarnath and Badrinath in Uttarakhand today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone of connectivity projects worth more than 3400 crores including two new ropeway projects connecting Gaurikund to Kedarnath and Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib.

  • Oct 21, 2022 06:03 AM IST

    EU leaders agree measures with eye 'to contain energy prices'

    EU leaders reached an agreement "to work on measures to contain energy prices for households and businesses," European Council President Charles Michel tweeted early Friday morning.

Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Chidambaram wants PM to discuss rupee with Raghuram Rajan, BJP says, ‘Audacity’

india news
Updated on Oct 21, 2022 06:00 AM IST

BJP's Amit Malviya said Chidambaram's list of five intellectuals including Raghuram Rajan and Montek Singh Ahluwalia took India to 'Fragile 5'.

Chidambaram said PM Modi should call a closed-door meeting with former RBI governors like Raghuram Rajan 'who have the interests of the country at heart'
India, UK unlikely to finalise FTA before ’23

india news
Updated on Oct 21, 2022 05:28 AM IST

Though both sides continue to be engaged in negotiations for the free trade agreement (FTA), it is now becoming increasingly clear the earlier deadline of Diwali will not be met.

Representative Image
Will quit politics if EPS can prove I met CM Stalin: OPS hits back

india news
Updated on Oct 21, 2022 12:33 AM IST

The AIADMK has been alleging that OPS and CM Stalin are colluding against them. EPS had called OPS a “B-Team of the DMK” during the protest on Wednesday

The EPS faction had wanted the Speaker to accept their removal of OPS and replace him with R B Udhayakumar, their choice as the new deputy leader of opposition. (PTI)
Court gives pre-arrest bail to Kerala Congress legislator in rape case

india news
Published on Oct 21, 2022 12:32 AM IST

The court also ordered the MLA, who is absconding from two weeks, to appear before the investigating officer on Saturday.

Eldhose Kunnappilly (HT Photo)
HC pulls up Telangana for delayed counter-affidavit in T Raja case

india news
Published on Oct 21, 2022 12:31 AM IST

Telangana high court on Thursday pulled up the state government for not filing the counter-affidavit within two weeks, defending the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker from Hyderabad T Raja Singh under the Preventive Detention Act on August 25 for allegedly making blasphemous comments against Prophet Mohammed

T Raja Singh was later suspended from the BJP for his controversial remarks. According to the police, 101 criminal cases were registered against the BJP leader who was “involved in 18 communal offences”. (PTI)
Domestic flight tickets get costlier amid festive season

india news
Published on Oct 21, 2022 12:30 AM IST

Airfares for domestic travel have shot through the roof, almost doubling on key metro routes, amid a surge in demand ahead of a long Diwali weekend this year.

The surge in pricing has not deterred travellers and a rush of bookings for domestic flights has left very few seats for last minute sales.
Jana Sena, TDP tie-up may prove more beneficial for Naidu: Experts

india news
Published on Oct 21, 2022 12:28 AM IST

Tuesday’s meeting in Vijayawada between Naidu and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, who heads Jana Sena Party, was a first after nearly five years.

Tuesday’s meeting in Vijayawada between Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, was a first after nearly five years. (HT)
Chitradurga mutt sexual assault case: K’taka orders CWC to counsel all children residing in hostel

india news
Published on Oct 21, 2022 12:24 AM IST

The order for counselling all the girls was issued by the state’s directorate of child protection on Wednesday.

Jagadguru Murugarajendra Vidyapeetha Mutt‘s former pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting four children. (HT Archive)
Goa excise dept dismisses plea against Silly Souls Cafe and Bar

india news
Updated on Oct 21, 2022 04:49 AM IST

According to the complaint, the alleged fraud was perpetrated by using the influence of Union minister Smriti Irani, whose family members are principal investors in Eightall Foods and Beverages, the company operating the restaurant.

Silly Souls Cafe and Bar in Goa’s Assagao.
Sudha Bharadwaj restarts law practice after 3 years in prison

india news
Updated on Oct 21, 2022 12:33 AM IST

When she was released on conditional bail in the Bhima Koregaon case, for which she spent over three years in jail, one of the first things Sudha Bharadwaj asked her daughter to send from her home in Bilaspur were her black coat and her lawyer’s sanad.

Sudha Bharadwaj at her residence in Mumbai. (Sachin Haralkar/HT photo)
MP govt defers plan to send OBC students to Japan for jobs

india news
Published on Oct 21, 2022 12:16 AM IST

The Madhya Pradesh government has temporarily junked its plan to send Other Backward Classes (OBCs) students qualified for nursing or industrial training for employment in Japan as ‘specified skilled worker’, according to people aware of the matter

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Sanjay Sharma)
PM Modi interacts with heads of missions, lays out vision for India’s foreign policy

india news
Published on Oct 21, 2022 12:15 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid out the vision for India’s foreign policy, providing guidance and setting the tone for a crucial meeting of ambassadors from across the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with heads of Indian missions at a conference in Kevadia on Thursday. (PTI)
K’taka govt okays ordinance to hike SC/ST quota

india news
Published on Oct 21, 2022 12:14 AM IST

The ordinance once promulgated after the governor’s assent, will increase reservations for SCs from 15% to 17%and for STs from 3% to 7%. This will, however, take the reservation tally in Karnataka to 56%, above the 50% cap fixed by the Supreme Court.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai took to Twitter to announce the development. (PTI)
Defence Expo 2020: India targeting $5 billion exports by 2025, says Rajnath

india news
Updated on Oct 21, 2022 12:12 AM IST

India has set a target to achieve defence exports worth $5 billion and an overall turnover of $22 billion in production by 2025, defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh with his Mongolian counterpart, Saikhanbayar Gursed, in Gandhinagar. (PTI)
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 21, 2022
