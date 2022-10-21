Live
Breaking: EU leaders agree measures with eye 'to contain energy prices'
Updated on Oct 21, 2022 06:31 AM IST
Oct 21, 2022 06:31 AM IST
PM Modi to visit Kedarnath and Badrinath in Uttarakhand today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone of connectivity projects worth more than ₹3400 crores including two new ropeway projects connecting Gaurikund to Kedarnath and Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib.
Oct 21, 2022 06:03 AM IST
EU leaders agree measures with eye 'to contain energy prices'
EU leaders reached an agreement "to work on measures to contain energy prices for households and businesses," European Council President Charles Michel tweeted early Friday morning.
Chidambaram wants PM to discuss rupee with Raghuram Rajan, BJP says, ‘Audacity’
Updated on Oct 21, 2022 06:00 AM IST
BJP's Amit Malviya said Chidambaram's list of five intellectuals including Raghuram Rajan and Montek Singh Ahluwalia took India to 'Fragile 5'.
India, UK unlikely to finalise FTA before ’23
Updated on Oct 21, 2022 05:28 AM IST
Though both sides continue to be engaged in negotiations for the free trade agreement (FTA), it is now becoming increasingly clear the earlier deadline of Diwali will not be met.
Will quit politics if EPS can prove I met CM Stalin: OPS hits back
Updated on Oct 21, 2022 12:33 AM IST
The AIADMK has been alleging that OPS and CM Stalin are colluding against them. EPS had called OPS a “B-Team of the DMK” during the protest on Wednesday
Court gives pre-arrest bail to Kerala Congress legislator in rape case
Published on Oct 21, 2022 12:32 AM IST
The court also ordered the MLA, who is absconding from two weeks, to appear before the investigating officer on Saturday.
HC pulls up Telangana for delayed counter-affidavit in T Raja case
Published on Oct 21, 2022 12:31 AM IST
Telangana high court on Thursday pulled up the state government for not filing the counter-affidavit within two weeks, defending the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker from Hyderabad T Raja Singh under the Preventive Detention Act on August 25 for allegedly making blasphemous comments against Prophet Mohammed
Domestic flight tickets get costlier amid festive season
Published on Oct 21, 2022 12:30 AM IST
Airfares for domestic travel have shot through the roof, almost doubling on key metro routes, amid a surge in demand ahead of a long Diwali weekend this year.
Jana Sena, TDP tie-up may prove more beneficial for Naidu: Experts
Published on Oct 21, 2022 12:28 AM IST
Tuesday’s meeting in Vijayawada between Naidu and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, who heads Jana Sena Party, was a first after nearly five years.
Chitradurga mutt sexual assault case: K’taka orders CWC to counsel all children residing in hostel
Published on Oct 21, 2022 12:24 AM IST
The order for counselling all the girls was issued by the state’s directorate of child protection on Wednesday.
Goa excise dept dismisses plea against Silly Souls Cafe and Bar
Updated on Oct 21, 2022 04:49 AM IST
According to the complaint, the alleged fraud was perpetrated by using the influence of Union minister Smriti Irani, whose family members are principal investors in Eightall Foods and Beverages, the company operating the restaurant.
Sudha Bharadwaj restarts law practice after 3 years in prison
Updated on Oct 21, 2022 12:33 AM IST
When she was released on conditional bail in the Bhima Koregaon case, for which she spent over three years in jail, one of the first things Sudha Bharadwaj asked her daughter to send from her home in Bilaspur were her black coat and her lawyer’s sanad.
MP govt defers plan to send OBC students to Japan for jobs
Published on Oct 21, 2022 12:16 AM IST
The Madhya Pradesh government has temporarily junked its plan to send Other Backward Classes (OBCs) students qualified for nursing or industrial training for employment in Japan as ‘specified skilled worker’, according to people aware of the matter
PM Modi interacts with heads of missions, lays out vision for India’s foreign policy
Published on Oct 21, 2022 12:15 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid out the vision for India’s foreign policy, providing guidance and setting the tone for a crucial meeting of ambassadors from across the world.
K’taka govt okays ordinance to hike SC/ST quota
Published on Oct 21, 2022 12:14 AM IST
The ordinance once promulgated after the governor’s assent, will increase reservations for SCs from 15% to 17%and for STs from 3% to 7%. This will, however, take the reservation tally in Karnataka to 56%, above the 50% cap fixed by the Supreme Court.
Defence Expo 2020: India targeting $5 billion exports by 2025, says Rajnath
Updated on Oct 21, 2022 12:12 AM IST