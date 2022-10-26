Home / India News / LIVE: Mallikarjun Kharge to take charge of Congress president today
Live

LIVE: Mallikarjun Kharge to take charge of Congress president today

india news
Updated on Oct 26, 2022 07:53 AM IST

Breaking news October 26, 2022, live updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 26, 2022 07:53 AM IST

    Cyclone Sitrang: Over 1000 people affected in Assam

    The situation in Assam continues to remain grim as nearly 1100 people of 83 villages have been affected by the deluge caused by the cyclonic storm 'Sitrang'.

  • Oct 26, 2022 06:55 AM IST

    Mallikarjun Kharge to take charge of Congress president today

    Newly-elected Mallikarjun Kharge is set to take charge of Congress president today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

'The day all Muslims say Bharat Mata…': Vivek Agnihotri on Rishi Sunak debate

india news
Updated on Oct 26, 2022 07:33 AM IST

As Rishi Sunak became the prime minister of the United Kingdom, a debate over whether the same can happen in India began. While the BJP said India has had presidents and prime minister from the minority, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri gave an answer to when India can get a Muslim PM.

Vivek Agnihotri joined the debate triggered after Rishi Sunak became the UK PM. (PTI)
Vivek Agnihotri joined the debate triggered after Rishi Sunak became the UK PM. (PTI)

LIVE: Mallikarjun Kharge to take charge of Congress president today

india news
Updated on Oct 26, 2022 07:53 AM IST

Breaking news October 26, 2022, live updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Rishi Sunak's appointment surprise for Pak, says IAS officer; ‘Only in India…’

india news
Updated on Oct 26, 2022 06:10 AM IST

IAS officer Shah Faesal praised India as Rishi Sunak's appointment as the UK Prime Minister triggered a BJP versus Congress war of words.

Shah Faesal said it's only possible in India that a Muslim can top the Indian Civil Service exam.
Shah Faesal said it's only possible in India that a Muslim can top the Indian Civil Service exam.

Cyclone Sitrang: Houses damaged, trees uprooted in northeast

india news
Updated on Oct 26, 2022 06:33 AM IST

Most states in the region have been reporting heavy to very heavy rainfall since Monday and the IMD had issued a red alert for Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura for Tuesday.

A man walks past a makeshift bamboo gate uprooted amid strong winds, under the impact of Cyclone Sitrang, in Agartala. (ANI)
A man walks past a makeshift bamboo gate uprooted amid strong winds, under the impact of Cyclone Sitrang, in Agartala. (ANI)

17 Kashmiri Pandit families have left Valley amid spate in attacks: Outfit

india news
Updated on Oct 26, 2022 06:30 AM IST

At least 17 people have been killed in targeted attacks on civilians, minorities and migrants across Kashmir this year. Of these, three were Kashmiri Pandits.

Local residents during a candlelight protest against the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in Srinagar. (AP)
Local residents during a candlelight protest against the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in Srinagar. (AP)

Bihar woman shot dead by kin over intercaste marriage, one held: Police

india news
Updated on Oct 26, 2022 12:42 AM IST

A 22-year-old woman was shot dead allegedly by her relatives for marrying a man from a different caste in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The woman was shot dead by a relative in Bihar’s Bhagalpur on Monday night.
The woman was shot dead by a relative in Bihar’s Bhagalpur on Monday night.

K’taka: Ordinance to hike SC, ST reservation gets guv’s nod

india news
Published on Oct 26, 2022 12:35 AM IST

The Karnataka Cabinet on October 20 had decided to promulgate an ordinance increasing the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) reservation in the state.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)

Slain Bajrang Dal member’s kin threatened in K’taka:Police

india news
Published on Oct 26, 2022 12:35 AM IST

We have registered two FIRs in Doddapete police station in the city, said Shivamogga superintendent of police GK Mithun Kumar.

Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was fatally stabbed on February 20 this year in Bharti Nagar locality of Shivamogga town. (PTI)
Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was fatally stabbed on February 20 this year in Bharti Nagar locality of Shivamogga town. (PTI)

Opposition criticises DMK govt over cylinder blast in Coimbatore

india news
Updated on Oct 26, 2022 12:34 AM IST

“This government is treating the police as an agency for their vendetta without giving them the power to reprimand wrongdoers, so there are reports that this is an intelligence failure,” Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswami said in a statement.

Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have slammed the ruling DMK government over explosion in the Coimbatore district (ANI)
Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have slammed the ruling DMK government over explosion in the Coimbatore district (ANI)

K’taka Cong panel to address issues raised during Bharat Jodo Yatra

india news
Published on Oct 26, 2022 12:33 AM IST

A committee will be created by Karnataka Congress headed by Dhruv Narayan to study the grievances raised by those whom he (Rahul Gandhi) visited and whosoever he met, said DK Shivakumar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with Karnataka party chief DK Shivakumar during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Kurnool on Friday. (Congress Twitter/ ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with Karnataka party chief DK Shivakumar during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Kurnool on Friday. (Congress Twitter/ ANI)

Tamil Nadu air quality poor after Diwali: Board

india news
Published on Oct 26, 2022 12:33 AM IST

The Air Quality Index (AQI) for 12 hours observed from 6am on 24 October to 6 in the morning on 25 October found that the average value in Chennai ranged between 345 to 786 and the Air quality status was very poor. However, CPCB data for Chennai issued at 4pm showed that the AQI stood at 228.

Tamil Nadu Air Quality and Noise Level values observed on Diwali on October 24 have been found to be poor. (ANI)
Tamil Nadu Air Quality and Noise Level values observed on Diwali on October 24 have been found to be poor. (ANI)

Boy killed in Andhra, several injured in Telangana on Diwali

india news
Published on Oct 26, 2022 12:32 AM IST

In Hyderabad, at least 28 persons sustained burn and eye injuries while bursting firecrackers on Monday.

An 11-year-old boy was killed in Andhra’s Krishna district, and 60 persons suffered burns and eye injuries in Hyderabad. (AFP)
An 11-year-old boy was killed in Andhra’s Krishna district, and 60 persons suffered burns and eye injuries in Hyderabad. (AFP)

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw’s husband John Shaw passes away at 73

india news
Published on Oct 26, 2022 12:31 AM IST

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw’s husband and former vice-chairman of the firm John Shaw passed away at a private hospital aged 73, in Bengaluru on Monday morning, according to an official statement

John Shaw (ANI)
John Shaw (ANI)

It’s natural for China, India to have differences: Outgoing Chinese envoy

india news
Updated on Oct 26, 2022 06:20 AM IST

India and China have been unable to address all the friction points along the LAC despite more than two dozen rounds of diplomatic and military talks, which have resulted in the withdrawal of frontline troops from both banks of Pangong Lake, Gogra and Hot Springs.

China’s outgoing ambassador to India, Sun Weidong. (ANI)
China’s outgoing ambassador to India, Sun Weidong. (ANI)

In UP, injured minor pleads for help, bystanders record video

india news
Updated on Oct 26, 2022 01:51 AM IST

In a purported video, which was widely circulated on social media, bystanders were seen recording videos of the injured minor, who kept pleading for help.

A detailed investigation in the incident has been ordered.(Representative image)
A detailed investigation in the incident has been ordered.(Representative image)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out