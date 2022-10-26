Live
LIVE: Mallikarjun Kharge to take charge of Congress president today
Updated on Oct 26, 2022 07:53 AM IST
Oct 26, 2022 07:53 AM IST
Cyclone Sitrang: Over 1000 people affected in Assam
The situation in Assam continues to remain grim as nearly 1100 people of 83 villages have been affected by the deluge caused by the cyclonic storm 'Sitrang'.
-
Oct 26, 2022 06:55 AM IST
Mallikarjun Kharge to take charge of Congress president today
Newly-elected Mallikarjun Kharge is set to take charge of Congress president today.
'The day all Muslims say Bharat Mata…': Vivek Agnihotri on Rishi Sunak debate
Updated on Oct 26, 2022 07:33 AM IST
As Rishi Sunak became the prime minister of the United Kingdom, a debate over whether the same can happen in India began. While the BJP said India has had presidents and prime minister from the minority, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri gave an answer to when India can get a Muslim PM.
Rishi Sunak's appointment surprise for Pak, says IAS officer; ‘Only in India…’
Updated on Oct 26, 2022 06:10 AM IST
IAS officer Shah Faesal praised India as Rishi Sunak's appointment as the UK Prime Minister triggered a BJP versus Congress war of words.
Cyclone Sitrang: Houses damaged, trees uprooted in northeast
Updated on Oct 26, 2022 06:33 AM IST
Most states in the region have been reporting heavy to very heavy rainfall since Monday and the IMD had issued a red alert for Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura for Tuesday.
17 Kashmiri Pandit families have left Valley amid spate in attacks: Outfit
Updated on Oct 26, 2022 06:30 AM IST
At least 17 people have been killed in targeted attacks on civilians, minorities and migrants across Kashmir this year. Of these, three were Kashmiri Pandits.
Bihar woman shot dead by kin over intercaste marriage, one held: Police
Updated on Oct 26, 2022 12:42 AM IST
A 22-year-old woman was shot dead allegedly by her relatives for marrying a man from a different caste in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, police said on Tuesday.
K’taka: Ordinance to hike SC, ST reservation gets guv’s nod
Published on Oct 26, 2022 12:35 AM IST
The Karnataka Cabinet on October 20 had decided to promulgate an ordinance increasing the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) reservation in the state.
Slain Bajrang Dal member’s kin threatened in K’taka:Police
Published on Oct 26, 2022 12:35 AM IST
We have registered two FIRs in Doddapete police station in the city, said Shivamogga superintendent of police GK Mithun Kumar.
Opposition criticises DMK govt over cylinder blast in Coimbatore
Updated on Oct 26, 2022 12:34 AM IST
“This government is treating the police as an agency for their vendetta without giving them the power to reprimand wrongdoers, so there are reports that this is an intelligence failure,” Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswami said in a statement.
K’taka Cong panel to address issues raised during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Published on Oct 26, 2022 12:33 AM IST
A committee will be created by Karnataka Congress headed by Dhruv Narayan to study the grievances raised by those whom he (Rahul Gandhi) visited and whosoever he met, said DK Shivakumar
Tamil Nadu air quality poor after Diwali: Board
Published on Oct 26, 2022 12:33 AM IST
The Air Quality Index (AQI) for 12 hours observed from 6am on 24 October to 6 in the morning on 25 October found that the average value in Chennai ranged between 345 to 786 and the Air quality status was very poor. However, CPCB data for Chennai issued at 4pm showed that the AQI stood at 228.
Boy killed in Andhra, several injured in Telangana on Diwali
Published on Oct 26, 2022 12:32 AM IST
In Hyderabad, at least 28 persons sustained burn and eye injuries while bursting firecrackers on Monday.
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw’s husband John Shaw passes away at 73
Published on Oct 26, 2022 12:31 AM IST
Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw’s husband and former vice-chairman of the firm John Shaw passed away at a private hospital aged 73, in Bengaluru on Monday morning, according to an official statement
It’s natural for China, India to have differences: Outgoing Chinese envoy
Updated on Oct 26, 2022 06:20 AM IST
India and China have been unable to address all the friction points along the LAC despite more than two dozen rounds of diplomatic and military talks, which have resulted in the withdrawal of frontline troops from both banks of Pangong Lake, Gogra and Hot Springs.
In UP, injured minor pleads for help, bystanders record video
Updated on Oct 26, 2022 01:51 AM IST