BREAKING - Sri Lankan Navy thwarts illegal migration attempt, detains 85
Breaking news today September 12, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sep 12, 2022 06:48 AM IST
1 dead, 39 injured in fireworks blast at Mexican celebration
One person died and 39 were injured after a stray fireworks explosion at a town festival just west of Mexico City.
-
Sep 12, 2022 05:54 AM IST
Sri Lankan Navy thwarts illegal migration attempt, detains 85 people off eastern waters
Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday detained over 80 people who were trying to migrate illegally to a foreign country by boat in eastern waters, local media reported citing the Navy.
"The Sri Lanka Navy detained 85 individuals who had attempted to migrate illegally by boat to a foreign country. The group had been detained at sea off Batticaloa early this morning (Sunday)," Colombo Gazette reported citing the Navy.