BREAKING - Sri Lankan Navy thwarts illegal migration attempt, detains 85
BREAKING - Sri Lankan Navy thwarts illegal migration attempt, detains 85

india news
Updated on Sep 12, 2022 06:48 AM IST

Breaking news today September 12, 2022:

Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 12, 2022 06:48 AM IST

    1 dead, 39 injured in fireworks blast at Mexican celebration

    One person died and 39 were injured after a stray fireworks explosion at a town festival just west of Mexico City.

  • Sep 12, 2022 05:54 AM IST

    Sri Lankan Navy thwarts illegal migration attempt, detains 85 people off eastern waters

    Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday detained over 80 people who were trying to migrate illegally to a foreign country by boat in eastern waters, local media reported citing the Navy.

    "The Sri Lanka Navy detained 85 individuals who had attempted to migrate illegally by boat to a foreign country. The group had been detained at sea off Batticaloa early this morning (Sunday)," Colombo Gazette reported citing the Navy.

Gadkari faces flak online for ad campaign featuring Akshay: ‘Who passes such…’

india news
Published on Sep 12, 2022 06:41 AM IST

Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari shared a series of video ads featuring Akshay Kumar to promote road safety and one of them caught the attention of social media users – but not for good reasons.

National Road Safety Campaign ad featuring Akshay Kumar.
ByHT News Desk
LIVE- Sri Lankan Navy thwarts illegal migration attempt, detains 85

india news
Updated on Sep 12, 2022 05:54 AM IST

Breaking news today September 12, 2022:

Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
ByHT News Desk

Govt to open NCDC in each state for effective outbreak surveillance

india news
Updated on Sep 12, 2022 12:33 AM IST

At present, there are eight functional branches of NCDC and the Centre is planning to establish 22 more branches.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on September 7 laid the foundation stone for six new branches, which are going to be fully functional in next two-three years. (Amit Sharma)
ByRhythma Kaul, New Delhi
Chennai journalist arrested, released later

india news
Updated on Sep 12, 2022 05:02 AM IST

Kannan had published an article two days ago on Aram Online stating that there was no transparency in the investigations into the student’s death in Kallakurichi in July.

Senior Tamil journalist Savitri Kannan was arrested from his home in Chennai over an article on Kallakurichi student suicide case. (HT Archives)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
After NCPCR letter: Amid row, TN denies ‘conversion’ at school

india news
Published on Sep 12, 2022 12:19 AM IST

Additional director of the social welfare department SP Karthikaa led a team that also included child protection officers in Chennai to conduct enquiries in the school on Saturday, a senior official from the chief secretary’s office told HT on Sunday

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to inform the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) that it has been misguided on allegations of conversion at CSI Monahan School Girls Hostel in Chennai. (PTI)
ByDivya Chandrababu
KCR seeks Kumaraswamy help

india news
Published on Sep 12, 2022 12:18 AM IST

KCR explained to Kumaraswamy his plans to enter national politics by floating a national party shortly and sought the cooperation of the Janata Dal (S) in this regard. He said there had been pressure from all corners of the state and also from different parts of the country on him to enter national politics

Former Karnataka CM and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy with Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, in Hyderabad on Sunday. (HT Photo)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Rattled by yatra, BJP raising frivolous issues to divert attention, says Cong

india news
Updated on Sep 12, 2022 05:04 AM IST

Jairam Ramesh asked the BJP not to engage in irrelevant talk and said the country is yet to forget about Modi’s ₹10-lakh worth suit and shoes. He asked the party to debate substantive issues being raised at the yatra like unemployment, price rise and polarisation rather than beating around the bush.

Thousands of people assembled at Tamil Nadu-Kerala border town Parasala, 45 kms south of the Kerala capital, to receive Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi. (Vivek R Nair/HT Photo)
ByRamesh Babu, Neyyattinkkara (kerala)
Four killed as heavy rains lash Telangana

india news
Published on Sep 12, 2022 12:17 AM IST

Rajanna Siricilla district recorded the highest rainfall of 128 mm, followed by 113.4 mm in Mulugu, 87.1 mm in Jayashankar, 84.6 mm in Nizamabad, 69.7 mm in Karimnagar, 64.2 mm in Mancherial and 53.3 mm in Siddipet. Out of 33 districts, as many as 15 districts received very heavy rainfall

A bulletin from the Telangana State Development and Planning Society, quoting Hyderabad meteorological department reports, said the state has reported 829% excess rainfall compared to normal in the last 24 hours. (AFP)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Fresh spell may delay end of monsoon in northwest

india news
Updated on Sep 12, 2022 04:34 AM IST

Widespread and heavy rainfall is expected over parts of northwest India, including Uttarakhand and east Rajasthan.

A man rides a two-wheeler in the rain in Ahmedabad. (AP)
ByJayashree Nandi, New Delhi
PM Modi to attend SCO summit in Uzbekistan on Sept 15, 16

india news
Updated on Sep 12, 2022 05:08 AM IST

The prime minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Russian president Vladimir Putin, Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and Uzbek president Shavkat Mirziyoyev Mirziyoyev.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uzbekistan during September 15-16 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit (FILE)
ByHT Correspondent
Cong, BJP lock horns over yatras ahead of Karnataka assembly polls

india news
Updated on Sep 12, 2022 05:07 AM IST

Siddaramaiah, Congress MLA and the leader of opposition in the state assembly, led the charge, attacking chief minister Basavaraj Bommai over allegations of corruption, the situation in Bengaluru and lack of development among other issues.

The Congress on Sunday tore into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government over the “claims” made by the ruling party in the “Janaspandana” programme meant to celebrate the three years of the BJP rule in Karnataka. (PTI)
BySharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
Man murdered by friends during Ganesh idol immersion in Belagavi

india news
Updated on Sep 12, 2022 05:10 AM IST

The incident took place in Belagavi’s Mugalihal village on Saturday night, said police. The victim, identified as Arjungouda Patil, was stabbed over an issue involving a college girl, said police.

A 20-year-old man was murdered by a gang of four people during a procession for Ganesh Visarjan (immersion), in Karnataka’s Belagavi, said police on Sunday. (Representative Photo)
ByHirekoppa Rajan Samuel, Belagavi
Missing student’s body found in Bengal, friend held for murder

india news
Published on Sep 12, 2022 12:05 AM IST

Birbhum Superintendent of Police, Nagendra Nath Tripathi, identified the accused as Sheikh Salman and said he kidnapped Sayeed Salauddin on Saturday and was demanding ransom of ₹30 lakh

Missing student’s body found in Bengal, friend held for murder
ByHT Correspondent
Will announce name of political party in 10 days: Ghulam Nabi Azad in Kashmir

india news
Updated on Sep 12, 2022 04:31 AM IST

Azad pitched for restoring statehood of J&K, but added that he would not mislead people with false promises on the issue.

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad addresses a public meeting, in Baramulla on Sunday. (ANI)
ByMir Ehsan, Baramulla
BJP’s Mahila Morcha begins outreach in poll-bound Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh

india news
Updated on Sep 12, 2022 05:14 AM IST

The move is a bid to sharpen the party’s outreach among women voters, a key constituency for the party.

A Bharatiya Janta Party worker erecting BJP flags.(Nitin Kanotra / Hindustan Times)
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
Monday, September 12, 2022
