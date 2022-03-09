Home / India News / LIVE: PM Modi chairs meeting to review Covid-19 situation in India
Live

LIVE: PM Modi chairs meeting to review Covid-19 situation in India

Breaking news updates March 9, 2022: Read latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Mar 09, 2022 10:12 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 09, 2022 10:12 PM IST

    BJP to organise meeting tomorrow at 4pm after win in polls: Goa CM

    Goa chief minister and BJP leader Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday that the party has organised a meeting tomorrow at 4pm at the state headquarter, according to ANI. “We organized a meeting for all BJP candidates, including BJP Goa presidentSadanand Tanavade, ex-Maharashtra CM…Devendra Fadnavis, and BJP Goa desk in-charge CT Ravi, to discuss about tomorrow's result. They're called at party's HQ at 4pm after the win,” he was quoted as saying.

  • Mar 09, 2022 08:21 PM IST

    PM Modi chairs meeting to review Covid-19 situation in India

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a meeting currently to review the Covid-19 situation in India and public response in India.

  • Mar 09, 2022 08:04 PM IST

    Fixed upper age limit for appearing in NEET-UG exam removed

    The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Wednesday decided to remove the upper age limit for appearing in NEET-UG exam.

  • Mar 09, 2022 05:40 PM IST

    Delhi civic poll schedule to be announced next week: SEC

    Delhi civic poll schedule, which was to be announced today at 5pm, has been deferred till next week after the State Election Commission (SEC) said that it received a ‘communication’ from the Centre.

  • Mar 09, 2022 05:03 PM IST

    BJP asks poll body to ‘fully protect’ venues, nearby areas

    Amid Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party's claims on EVMs, BJP asks the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ‘fully protect’ venues, adjoining areas and counting processes hours before the poll results are declared tomorrow in Uttar Pradesh and four other states.

  • Mar 09, 2022 04:10 PM IST

    Devendra Fadnavis, other BJP leaders detained in Mumbai

    BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis along with his party workers have been detained by police in Mumbai over their protest demanding NCP leader Nawab Malik's resignation from the state cabinet. Malik is currently in judicial custody after getting arrested on February 23 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Read here.

  • Mar 09, 2022 04:06 PM IST

    Counting of votes to start in UP at 8am tomorrow

    The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh will commence from 8am onwards tomorrow at the counting halls in Ramabai Rally Sthall. “Entry without an Identity card is not allowed inside the counting centrem," District election officer said in a statement.

  • Mar 09, 2022 03:20 PM IST

    SC gives bail to convict in assassination of ex PM Rajiv Gandhi

    Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to AG Perarivalan, a convict in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The Court said that he was in jail for 32 years, and is currently out on parole. However, the apex court stated that under parole, movement is limited and Perarivalan has to report to the local police every month.

  • Mar 09, 2022 02:40 PM IST

    SP writes to EC demanding live webcast of counting process

    A day before the counting of votes in five states, including the vital Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) has written to the chief election commissioner regarding the process. In a letter, the party has demanded webcasting of the counting process in all constituencies across all UP districts and that the link for the same be made available to all political parties so that it can be watched live.

  • Mar 09, 2022 01:56 PM IST

    Calcutta HC seeks response from Bengal govt on internet suspension

    Calcutta high court seeks West Bengal govt's response on a PIL challenging the State govt's decision of temporarily suspending internet services in certain districts of the state between March 7 -16 for class 10 state board exams.

  • Mar 09, 2022 12:54 PM IST

    Chhattisgarh to reintroduce old pension scheme for govt employees

    Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel announces in his budget speech old pension scheme for government employees will be reintroduced.

  • Mar 09, 2022 11:33 AM IST

    Dates for Delhi civic polls to be announced today

    State Election Commission to announce the schedule for elections to Delhi's three municipal corporations – a total of 272 wards -- at 5pm.

  • Mar 09, 2022 11:08 AM IST

    J&K: NIA raids in Baramulla district

    National Investigation Agency (NIA) raiding multiple locations in Pattan town of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir. The places being raided include the residential house of former District President Jamate Islamia Abdul Gani Wani and Peer Tanveer.

  • Mar 09, 2022 09:54 AM IST

    Minor raped by ex-IB officer in Delhi: Police

    A 60-year-old former Intelligence Bureau officer accused of raping a minor girl aged 17 years. He is absconding. Case registered under POCSO Act and other sections at Delhi's Karol Bagh police station: Delhi Police

  • Mar 09, 2022 09:02 AM IST

    India sees 4575 new Covid-19 cases and 145 deaths

    India records 4575 new Covid-19 cases as total caseload rises to 42,975,883. As many as 7416 new recoveries and 145 deaths in last 24 hours.

  • Mar 09, 2022 08:48 AM IST

    Indian Coast Guard chief reviews operational preparedness in Sir Creek

    Indian Coast Guard hovercraft patrols near the Sir Creek area. Hovercrafts have increased patrolling in view of the recent activities on the Pakistan side. Coast Guard chief VS Pathania reviewed the operational preparedness in the area on Tuesday: Indian Coast Guard officials

  • Mar 09, 2022 07:59 AM IST

    Venezuela releases jailed US executive

    Gustavo Cardenas, a Venezuelan-born US citizen, released from jail in Venezuela after being held there, since 2017, for alleged corruption.

  • Mar 09, 2022 06:34 AM IST

    South Korea sees record fresh Covid-19 cases

    South Korea logs a new record daily high 342,446 Covid-19 cases, along with 158 related fatalities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
india news

Meghalaya budget has a separate section on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

For the first time, the Meghalaya budget has a separate section on the funding for sustainable development goals in the state.
Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma presented the state’s budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the legislative assembly on Wednesday. (Twitter/SangmaConrad)
Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma presented the state’s budget for the financial year 2022-23 in the legislative assembly on Wednesday. (Twitter/SangmaConrad)
Published on Mar 09, 2022 09:55 PM IST
Copy Link
ByDavid Laitphlang
Close Story
india news

NEET UG 2022: NMC removes upper age limit for all applicants

  • NEET UG 2022: Secretary of the National Medical Commission Dr Pulkesh Kumar said that the decision was made at a meeting held in October last year.
The age limit for applicants belonging to the general category was 25 years, while the same for SC, ST and OBC candidates was 30 years. (HT File Photo/Sanchit Khanna)
The age limit for applicants belonging to the general category was 25 years, while the same for SC, ST and OBC candidates was 30 years. (HT File Photo/Sanchit Khanna)
Updated on Mar 09, 2022 09:41 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Sharangee Dutta, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

At Maldives meet, NSA Ajit Doval calls for roadmap for Colombo Security Conclave

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval said members of the Colombo Security Conclave, a grouping of India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, remain vulnerable to trafficking, organised crime and maritime terrorism
At the 5th Colombo Security Conclave meeting in Male, NSA Ajit Doval said the grouping of India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, should institutionalise its cooperation (PTI)
At the 5th Colombo Security Conclave meeting in Male, NSA Ajit Doval said the grouping of India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, should institutionalise its cooperation (PTI)
Updated on Mar 09, 2022 09:23 PM IST
Copy Link
ByRezaul H Laskar
Close Story
india news

MP budget: FM announces 370 core Shankaracharya statue, new student hostels

Madhya Pradesh finance minister Jagdish Devda presented the state’s budget for financial year 2022-23 in the legislative assembly.
Madhya Pradesh finance minister Jagdish Devda, presenting the state budget on Wednesday, said no new taxes will be imposed for the financial year 2022-23. (ANI)
Madhya Pradesh finance minister Jagdish Devda, presenting the state budget on Wednesday, said no new taxes will be imposed for the financial year 2022-23. (ANI)
Published on Mar 09, 2022 09:12 PM IST
Copy Link
ByShruti Tomar
Close Story
india news

Goa Congress approaches SC challenging verdict on 10 MLA disqualification plea

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar asked the Supreme Court to interpret the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which deals with defection of lawmakers, in consonance with the spirit and objective of enactment.
NThe Goa Congress has petitioned the Supreme Court against the high court verdict ruling that the 10 Congress MLAs who switched to the BJP needed be disqualified. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
NThe Goa Congress has petitioned the Supreme Court against the high court verdict ruling that the 10 Congress MLAs who switched to the BJP needed be disqualified. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 09, 2022 09:07 PM IST
Copy Link
ByGerard de Souza
Close Story
india news

Daily brief: After Chernobyl power cut, Ukraine calls for ceasefire for repair

  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
A general view shows a New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, in Chernobyl, Ukraine. (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo)
A general view shows a New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, in Chernobyl, Ukraine. (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo)
Published on Mar 09, 2022 08:46 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Russia needs to be punished by India, says Ukraine parliamentarian; thanks Modi

India has a treaty on strategic friendship and partnership which needs to be reconsidered not only because of Ukraine but also for all of Putin's misdeeds, Ukraine's parliamentarian Sviatoslav Yurash said. 
Ukraine's parliament member Sviatoslav Yurash has thanked PM Modi for the humanitarian aid from India.&nbsp;
Ukraine's parliament member Sviatoslav Yurash has thanked PM Modi for the humanitarian aid from India. 
Published on Mar 09, 2022 08:28 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
india news

BJP sweeps Assam municipal board polls, wins 75 of 80 civic bodies

The BJP’s alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won 2 boards while independent candidates wrest control of two municipal boards. The opposition Congress managed to win just one board.
BJP supporters celebrated the party’ landslide victory in Assam municipal board polls with colours. (PTI)
BJP supporters celebrated the party’ landslide victory in Assam municipal board polls with colours. (PTI)
Published on Mar 09, 2022 08:19 PM IST
Copy Link
ByUtpal Parashar
Close Story
india news

Indian students pulled out of Sumy likely to board evacuation flight tomorrow

  • As many as 600 Indian students were taken out of Sumy on Tuesday via the first prominent humanitarian corridor established between Russia and Ukraine at their second round of negotiation talks held last week.
As many as 600 Indian students were taken out of Ukraine's eastern city Sumy amid the Russian invasion on Tuesday. (India in Ukraine/Twitter)
As many as 600 Indian students were taken out of Ukraine's eastern city Sumy amid the Russian invasion on Tuesday. (India in Ukraine/Twitter)
Updated on Mar 09, 2022 07:57 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

How to read assembly election results tomorrow from the 5 states

Here are four charts that explain the larger takeaway of the assembly poll results that will be announced on Thursday
Security personnel at a counting centre in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district on Wednesday. (PTI)
Security personnel at a counting centre in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district on Wednesday. (PTI)
Updated on Mar 09, 2022 07:47 PM IST
Copy Link
ByRoshan Kishore and Abhishek Jha
Close Story
india news

Governor targets Mamata over assembly ruckus; 2 BJP legislators suspended

West Bengal assembly speaker Biman Banerjee suspended BJP legislators Mihir Goswami and Sudip Mukherjee on charges of creating trouble in the House on March 7.
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday targeted chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the ruckus at the state assembly on March 7. (File/ANI)
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday targeted chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the ruckus at the state assembly on March 7. (File/ANI)
Published on Mar 09, 2022 06:43 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Assam local body polls: BJP makes a clean sweep, wins 73 of 80 civic bodies

  • The Assam election commission said that the BJP has won in 672 wards of the total 977 in the northeastern state, while the Congress party has bagged 71. Other parties have emerged victorious in 149 wards.
The BJP has won 73 of the 80 civic bodies in Assam local body polls so far. (PTI PHOTO.)
The BJP has won 73 of the 80 civic bodies in Assam local body polls so far. (PTI PHOTO.)
Updated on Mar 09, 2022 05:52 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

UGC proposes compulsory course in community engagement for UG and PG students

The proposed guidelines suggested incorporating community engagements in existing courses in higher education institutions to enable students relate what they study in the classrooms with field realities
University Grants Commission office in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
University Grants Commission office in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Published on Mar 09, 2022 05:07 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Shashi Tharoor gets birthday wish from Amit Shah, says, ‘must be something…’

Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday received birthday wishes from PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Amit Shah among many others. Call from Amit Shah was not what he was expecting, he made it clear in his tweet. 
PM Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah wished Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on his birthday.(PTI)
PM Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah wished Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on his birthday.(PTI)
Published on Mar 09, 2022 05:07 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
india news

Evening brief: Fadnavis says he was detained by Mumbai Police

  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Published on Mar 09, 2022 04:56 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out