LIVE: PM Modi chairs meeting to review Covid-19 situation in India
-
Mar 09, 2022 10:12 PM IST
BJP to organise meeting tomorrow at 4pm after win in polls: Goa CM
Goa chief minister and BJP leader Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday that the party has organised a meeting tomorrow at 4pm at the state headquarter, according to ANI. “We organized a meeting for all BJP candidates, including BJP Goa presidentSadanand Tanavade, ex-Maharashtra CM…Devendra Fadnavis, and BJP Goa desk in-charge CT Ravi, to discuss about tomorrow's result. They're called at party's HQ at 4pm after the win,” he was quoted as saying.
-
Mar 09, 2022 08:21 PM IST
PM Modi chairs meeting to review Covid-19 situation in India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a meeting currently to review the Covid-19 situation in India and public response in India.
-
Mar 09, 2022 08:04 PM IST
Fixed upper age limit for appearing in NEET-UG exam removed
The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Wednesday decided to remove the upper age limit for appearing in NEET-UG exam.
-
Mar 09, 2022 05:40 PM IST
Delhi civic poll schedule to be announced next week: SEC
Delhi civic poll schedule, which was to be announced today at 5pm, has been deferred till next week after the State Election Commission (SEC) said that it received a ‘communication’ from the Centre.
-
Mar 09, 2022 05:03 PM IST
BJP asks poll body to ‘fully protect’ venues, nearby areas
Amid Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party's claims on EVMs, BJP asks the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ‘fully protect’ venues, adjoining areas and counting processes hours before the poll results are declared tomorrow in Uttar Pradesh and four other states.
-
Mar 09, 2022 04:10 PM IST
Devendra Fadnavis, other BJP leaders detained in Mumbai
BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis along with his party workers have been detained by police in Mumbai over their protest demanding NCP leader Nawab Malik's resignation from the state cabinet. Malik is currently in judicial custody after getting arrested on February 23 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. Read here.
-
Mar 09, 2022 04:06 PM IST
Counting of votes to start in UP at 8am tomorrow
The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh will commence from 8am onwards tomorrow at the counting halls in Ramabai Rally Sthall. “Entry without an Identity card is not allowed inside the counting centrem," District election officer said in a statement.
-
Mar 09, 2022 03:20 PM IST
SC gives bail to convict in assassination of ex PM Rajiv Gandhi
Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to AG Perarivalan, a convict in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The Court said that he was in jail for 32 years, and is currently out on parole. However, the apex court stated that under parole, movement is limited and Perarivalan has to report to the local police every month.
-
Mar 09, 2022 02:40 PM IST
SP writes to EC demanding live webcast of counting process
A day before the counting of votes in five states, including the vital Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) has written to the chief election commissioner regarding the process. In a letter, the party has demanded webcasting of the counting process in all constituencies across all UP districts and that the link for the same be made available to all political parties so that it can be watched live.
-
Mar 09, 2022 01:56 PM IST
Calcutta HC seeks response from Bengal govt on internet suspension
Calcutta high court seeks West Bengal govt's response on a PIL challenging the State govt's decision of temporarily suspending internet services in certain districts of the state between March 7 -16 for class 10 state board exams.
-
Mar 09, 2022 12:54 PM IST
Chhattisgarh to reintroduce old pension scheme for govt employees
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel announces in his budget speech old pension scheme for government employees will be reintroduced.
-
Mar 09, 2022 11:33 AM IST
Dates for Delhi civic polls to be announced today
State Election Commission to announce the schedule for elections to Delhi's three municipal corporations – a total of 272 wards -- at 5pm.
-
Mar 09, 2022 11:08 AM IST
J&K: NIA raids in Baramulla district
National Investigation Agency (NIA) raiding multiple locations in Pattan town of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir. The places being raided include the residential house of former District President Jamate Islamia Abdul Gani Wani and Peer Tanveer.
-
Mar 09, 2022 09:54 AM IST
Minor raped by ex-IB officer in Delhi: Police
A 60-year-old former Intelligence Bureau officer accused of raping a minor girl aged 17 years. He is absconding. Case registered under POCSO Act and other sections at Delhi's Karol Bagh police station: Delhi Police
-
Mar 09, 2022 09:02 AM IST
India sees 4575 new Covid-19 cases and 145 deaths
India records 4575 new Covid-19 cases as total caseload rises to 42,975,883. As many as 7416 new recoveries and 145 deaths in last 24 hours.
-
Mar 09, 2022 08:48 AM IST
Indian Coast Guard chief reviews operational preparedness in Sir Creek
Indian Coast Guard hovercraft patrols near the Sir Creek area. Hovercrafts have increased patrolling in view of the recent activities on the Pakistan side. Coast Guard chief VS Pathania reviewed the operational preparedness in the area on Tuesday: Indian Coast Guard officials
-
Mar 09, 2022 07:59 AM IST
Venezuela releases jailed US executive
Gustavo Cardenas, a Venezuelan-born US citizen, released from jail in Venezuela after being held there, since 2017, for alleged corruption.
-
Mar 09, 2022 06:34 AM IST
South Korea sees record fresh Covid-19 cases
South Korea logs a new record daily high 342,446 Covid-19 cases, along with 158 related fatalities.
