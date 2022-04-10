Live
BREAKING: 4.9-magnitude earthquake hit Nicobar islands
Updated on Apr 10, 2022 08:09 AM IST
Apr 10, 2022 08:09 AM IST
Raj Thackrey's MNS to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeaker outside Shiv Sena Bhawan
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has announced to put a loudspeaker outside Shiv Sena Party HQ 'Shiv Sena Bhawan' in Mumbai and play Hanuman Chalisa on it today on the occasion of Ram Navami.
Apr 10, 2022 07:40 AM IST
4.9-magnitude earthquake hit Nicobar islands
An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter Scale hit the Nicobar Islands at 7.02am today, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
Published on Apr 10, 2022 07:40 AM IST
Jammu temple vandalised, cops register case
- The idols of deities were found damaged at the decade-old temple in Sidhra on the city outskirts, a police officer said asking not to be named.
Published on Apr 10, 2022 07:09 AM IST
Booster doses for all adults from today at private vaccine centres: 10 points
Covishield and Coavaxin prices have been reduced for the private hospitals in a huge relief for people in the 18-60 category seeking to get vaccinated.
Published on Apr 10, 2022 06:48 AM IST
5 held for cow smuggling, attempting to kill vigilantes
- According to police officers aware of the matter, yje suspects, allegedly fleeing with seven cows, fired at the vigilantes chasing them in three SUVs.
Published on Apr 10, 2022 05:23 AM IST
Scindia to inaugurate flight connecting Gujarat’s Keshod and Mumbai
- The flight will be launched as part of the Centre’s regional connectivity scheme UDAN, under which 50% of seats in aeroplanes are offered at concessional rates.
Published on Apr 10, 2022 05:00 AM IST
, New DelhiNeha Tripathi
We approached Mayawati for UP tie-up but she did not reply: Rahul
- The Congress won two out of the 403 seats in the Uttar Pradesh assembly and the BSP won one in the recently held polls.
Published on Apr 10, 2022 04:51 AM IST
, New DelhiDeeksha Bhardwaj
Jal Jeevan has given impetus to development of country: Modi
- On April 5, Modi announced the party’s 14-day mega ‘Samajik Nyay Pakhwada’ outreach campaign to highlight the welfare measures taken by the Centre, including the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Published on Apr 10, 2022 04:01 AM IST
AAP Himachal chief, two others join BJP
- The three leaders joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Anurag Thakur at the Delhi residence of BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday.
Published on Apr 10, 2022 03:49 AM IST
Govt gears up to unveil PMs’ museum, Modi to inaugurate on April 14
The new museum, spread over 10,491 square metres, is equipped with latest technologies such as holograms, augmented reality, interactive kiosks and screens, kinetic sculptures, and smartphone applications, the official said.
Updated on Apr 10, 2022 03:12 AM IST
, Hindustan Times, New DelhiDeeksha Bhardwaj
67-year-old man tested +ve for XE variant, fully recovered: Gujarat official
There was no official statement from central agencies on the case but officials aware of the matter said on condition of anonymity that the person did test positive for the XE sub-variant.
Updated on Apr 10, 2022 03:43 AM IST
ED challenges Bineesh Kodiyeri’s bail in top court
The ED case is related to a drug seizure in Bengaluru two years ago. The Karnataka high court had granted Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Bineesh bail in October last year after he spent one-year in jail in connection with the money laundering case.
Published on Apr 10, 2022 12:13 AM IST
Bengaluru: Case filed in schools bomb hoax threat
Home minister Jnanendra said all central agencies are looking into the hoax bomb threats to Bengaluru schools
Published on Apr 10, 2022 12:13 AM IST
Covishield, Covaxin costs cut to ₹225 per dose for private hospitals
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine earlier cost ₹1,200 per dose in private hospitals, and Pune-based Serum Institute of India was selling its Covishield vaccine at ₹600 per dose.
Updated on Apr 10, 2022 02:55 AM IST
TDP seeks action against YSRCP for ‘political events’ at Andhra varsities
Seeking urgent action, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh in Andhra wrote separate letters to the Chairman of UGC as well as to the Secretary of the department of higher education, Ministry of Education.
Updated on Apr 10, 2022 12:12 AM IST
, AmaravatiAgencies
Make progressive films: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urges filmmakers
The film industry should not only provide entertainment but also raise the bar and qualify themselves by promoting ‘food for thought’ among the people, chief minister Stalin said
Published on Apr 10, 2022 12:10 AM IST
, ChennaiPress Trust of India