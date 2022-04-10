Home / India News / BREAKING: 4.9-magnitude earthquake hit Nicobar islands
BREAKING: 4.9-magnitude earthquake hit Nicobar islands

  • Breaking news updates April 10, 2022: Read latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Apr 10, 2022 08:09 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 10, 2022 08:09 AM IST

    Raj Thackrey's MNS to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeaker outside Shiv Sena Bhawan

    The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has announced to put a loudspeaker outside Shiv Sena Party HQ 'Shiv Sena Bhawan' in Mumbai and play Hanuman Chalisa on it today on the occasion of Ram Navami.

  • Apr 10, 2022 07:40 AM IST

    4.9-magnitude earthquake hit Nicobar islands

    An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter Scale hit the Nicobar Islands at 7.02am today, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

india news

Published on Apr 10, 2022 07:40 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

Jammu temple vandalised, cops register case

  • The idols of deities were found damaged at the decade-old temple in Sidhra on the city outskirts, a police officer said asking not to be named.
Image for representation (Getty Images)
Image for representation (Getty Images)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 07:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
india news

Booster doses for all adults from today at private vaccine centres: 10 points

Covishield and Coavaxin prices have been reduced for the private hospitals in a huge relief for people in the 18-60 category seeking to get vaccinated. 
India Covid vaccine drive: More than 185 crore vaccine doses have been given in India since last year.&nbsp;(Reuters)
India Covid vaccine drive: More than 185 crore vaccine doses have been given in India since last year. (Reuters)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 06:48 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin
india news

5 held for cow smuggling, attempting to kill vigilantes

  • According to police officers aware of the matter, yje suspects, allegedly fleeing with seven cows, fired at the vigilantes chasing them in three SUVs.
Representative image(HT File / Photo used for representational purpose)
Representative image(HT File / Photo used for representational purpose)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 05:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Scindia to inaugurate flight connecting Gujarat’s Keshod and Mumbai

  • The flight will be launched as part of the Centre’s regional connectivity scheme UDAN, under which 50% of seats in aeroplanes are offered at concessional rates.
Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. (ANI)
Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. (ANI)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeha Tripathi, New Delhi
india news

We approached Mayawati for UP tie-up but she did not reply: Rahul

  • The Congress won two out of the 403 seats in the Uttar Pradesh assembly and the BSP won one in the recently held polls.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi&nbsp;(ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (ANI)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 04:51 AM IST
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
india news

Jal Jeevan has given impetus to development of country: Modi

  • On April 5, Modi announced the party’s 14-day mega ‘Samajik Nyay Pakhwada’ outreach campaign to highlight the welfare measures taken by the Centre, including the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 04:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

AAP Himachal chief, two others join BJP

  • The three leaders joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Anurag Thakur at the Delhi residence of BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday.
Union minister Anurag Thakur and BJP chief JP Nadda welcome new party members Anoop Kesari, Satish Thakur and Iqbal Singh, in New Delhi on Friday.&nbsp;(ANI)
Union minister Anurag Thakur and BJP chief JP Nadda welcome new party members Anoop Kesari, Satish Thakur and Iqbal Singh, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 03:49 AM IST
ByGaurav Bisht, Shimla
india news

Govt gears up to unveil PMs’ museum, Modi to inaugurate on April 14

The new museum, spread over 10,491 square metres, is equipped with latest technologies such as holograms, augmented reality, interactive kiosks and screens, kinetic sculptures, and smartphone applications, the official said.    
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the museum that commemorates India’s top leaders on April 14.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the museum that commemorates India’s top leaders on April 14.
Updated on Apr 10, 2022 03:12 AM IST
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

67-year-old man tested +ve for XE variant, fully recovered: Gujarat official

There was no official statement from central agencies on the case but officials aware of the matter said on condition of anonymity that the person did test positive for the XE sub-variant.
State officials said that the man tested positive for Covid-19 on March 12 (PTI)
State officials said that the man tested positive for Covid-19 on March 12 (PTI)
Updated on Apr 10, 2022 03:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ahmedabad
india news

ED challenges Bineesh Kodiyeri’s bail in top court

The ED case is related to a drug seizure in Bengaluru two years ago. The Karnataka high court had granted Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Bineesh bail in October last year after he spent one-year in jail in connection with the money laundering case.
The ED deputy director in Bengaluru said in his plea that the agency has collected enough evidence against Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Bineesh and he was also trying to influence some of the witnesses in the case money laundering case (PTI File)
The ED deputy director in Bengaluru said in his plea that the agency has collected enough evidence against Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Bineesh and he was also trying to influence some of the witnesses in the case money laundering case (PTI File)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 12:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Bengaluru: Case filed in schools bomb hoax threat

Home minister Jnanendra said all central agencies are looking into the hoax bomb threats to Bengaluru schools
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra says police were trying to find out as to who was behind the Bengaluru schools’ hoax bomb threat, and central agencies are also especially looking into it seriously. (PTI File)
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra says police were trying to find out as to who was behind the Bengaluru schools’ hoax bomb threat, and central agencies are also especially looking into it seriously. (PTI File)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 12:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Covishield, Covaxin costs cut to 225 per dose for private hospitals

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine earlier cost 1,200 per dose in private hospitals, and Pune-based Serum Institute of India was selling its Covishield vaccine at 600 per dose.
A senior citizen gets inoculated with a booster dose of Covid vaccine, in Noida. (Sunil Ghosh/HT photo)
A senior citizen gets inoculated with a booster dose of Covid vaccine, in Noida. (Sunil Ghosh/HT photo)
Updated on Apr 10, 2022 02:55 AM IST
ByRhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

TDP seeks action against YSRCP for ‘political events’ at Andhra varsities

Seeking urgent action, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh in Andhra wrote separate letters to the Chairman of UGC as well as to the Secretary of the department of higher education, Ministry of Education.
TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh urges the UGC to prevent the abuse of state universities for conducting politically motivated events and job melas in Andhra Pradesh. (File Photo)
TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh urges the UGC to prevent the abuse of state universities for conducting politically motivated events and job melas in Andhra Pradesh. (File Photo)
Updated on Apr 10, 2022 12:12 AM IST
ByAgencies, Amaravati
india news

Make progressive films: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urges filmmakers

The film industry should not only provide entertainment but also raise the bar and qualify themselves by promoting ‘food for thought’ among the people, chief minister Stalin said
Considering that many youngsters are influenced by watching movies, film industry should make films that are progressive in nature and benefit the society, Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin said. (ANI File)
Considering that many youngsters are influenced by watching movies, film industry should make films that are progressive in nature and benefit the society, Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin said. (ANI File)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 12:10 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 10, 2022
