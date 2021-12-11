Home / India News / Breaking: Taliban interim govt must not be recognised, says ex-US NSA advisor
Breaking: Taliban interim govt must not be recognised, says ex-US NSA advisor

Breaking news updates December 11, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Dec 11, 2021 05:45 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 11, 2021 05:45 AM IST

    Taliban interim govt must not be recognised, says ex-US NSA advisor

    The United States former National Security Advisor (NSA) John Bolton said on Friday that the interim government of Taliban - Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan must not be recognized as it has breached all its pledges.

Border protest sites get busy as farmers prepare to leave city

  • Farmers said the UP Gate protest site, meanwhile, will be completely cleared by December 15.
Published on Dec 11, 2021 04:57 AM IST
ByJasjeev Gandhiok, Peeyush Khandelwal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Man convicted of harbouring Pathan, who aimed gun at a cop during riots

  • Shahrukh Pathan allegedly aimed a pistol at Delhi Police head constable Deepak Dahiya with an intention to kill him on February 24, 2020, according to the police.
Published on Dec 11, 2021 03:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Avoid ‘uninformed speculation’: Air Force on Coonoor chopper crash

  • Amid speculation about what the cause of crash, IAF urges people to ‘respect the dignity of the deceased’.
Published on Dec 11, 2021 02:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jagannath temple servitor arrested on charges of sodomising 16-year-old

The Puri police said the servitor is alleged to have first sodomised the minor at Bhuvaneswari temple in the Jagannath temple premises 2 months ago. He continued to assault him later also
Published on Dec 11, 2021 02:09 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty
Coonoor chopper crash: Bodies of remaining 10 armed forces being identified

  • The bodies were brought to Delhi, officials said, and are being identified with the help of the family members, as well as scientific measures.
Published on Dec 11, 2021 01:21 AM IST
PTI | , New Delhi
Kandhamal village’s dying hope of justice in police’s ‘mistaken identity’ killing

2016 Kandhamal police firing: The Odisha government received the judicial inquiry report in March 2018 but it hasn’t been placed before the assembly. The police haven’t filed a single charge sheet because they want to see the report before they do, and the government hasn’t given them access yet.
Published on Dec 11, 2021 01:15 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty
Karnataka high court gives BBMP 3 months to take action against unauthorised buildings

Bengaluru: The Karnataka high court on Friday gave the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) three months’ time to take action against unauthorised buildings in the city
Published on Dec 11, 2021 12:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
Karnataka logs 314 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

The day also recorded 339 getting discharged, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 29,54,196.
Published on Dec 11, 2021 12:37 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India
Beti Bachao Beti Padhao: States used only 25% of funds allocated, shows report

All states and Union territories have spent only 25.13% of funds allotted under the Centre’s flagship Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme between 2015-15 and 2019-20.
Published on Dec 11, 2021 12:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Karnataka government issues fresh guidelines for discharge of Omicron patients

The guidelines said that after discharge, home quarantine is advised for seven more days, with self-monitoring for symptoms and follow-ups from the district surveillance officer
Published on Dec 11, 2021 12:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
Six students of Andhra school drown in Krishna river

Five of the deceased were identified as Harshit Shukla, Subham Trivedi, Anshuman Shukla, Shiv Sharma and Nitesh Kumar Dikshit and the body of the sixth student was yet to be identified. They are said to be from Uttar Pradesh
Updated on Dec 11, 2021 12:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hyderabad
Over 99% turnout in Karnataka Legislative Council polls

While Belagavi recorded the highest turnout at 99.98%, Vijayapura district saw the lowest turnout at 99.55%
Published on Dec 11, 2021 12:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
Parliament: Oppn slams government over announcements at Glasgow climate summit

The debate ranged from why India announced the 2070 goal in Glasgow to whether the country managed to push the case for equity at the climate negotiations.
Published on Dec 11, 2021 12:32 AM IST
ByJayashree Nandi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kerala Governor threatens to quit chancellor post over political appointments in varsities

The governor is the chancellor of all universities and Arif Mohammad Khan recently requested all to make these varsities centres of excellence and avoid too many political appointments and interference.
Published on Dec 11, 2021 12:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Maharashtra registers seven new Omicron cases, 3 from Mumbai

The 25-year-old returned to Mumbai from London on December 1, while the 37 and 48-year-old patients returned to Mumbai from South Africa and Tanzania, respectively, on December 4. All three patients are admitted at Seven Hills Hospital in Marol area of Andheri.
Published on Dec 11, 2021 12:31 AM IST
BySwapnil Rawal and Pratip Acharya
