Live Breaking: Taliban interim govt must not be recognised, says ex-US NSA advisor Breaking news updates December 11, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. By hindustantimes.com , New Delhi OPEN APP Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON breaking news Topics