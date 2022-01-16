Breaking: One hostage released uninjured in Texas synagogue, say police

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Jan 16, 2022 06:12 AM IST
One hostage released uninjured in Dallas area synagogue, say police
"A hostage was released uninjured," said the Colleyville police department in a statement. Four people were held hostage in Dallas-area synagogue by a man demanding the release of convicted Pakistan scientist Aafia Siddiqui.
Jan 16, 2022 05:51 AM IST
81 police personnel in Mumbai, 31 in Pune test positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours
As many as 81 Mumbai policemen tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, informed police on Saturday. With this, the tally of positive police personnel rose to 1,312 in the city.
A BSF spokesperson said that the Pakistan national, Rehman of Narowal in Pakistan, was apprehended by the BSF men while he was roaming suspiciously along the border in Ramgarh sector of Samba district.
From the AAP’s standpoint, the two-time MP passed the all-important loyalty test with distinction. He did not jump ship and got re-elected in 2019 while its other three MPs turned rebellious after 2014
This is the second arrest in the case registered on December 23 after public uproar as videos of the event were widely circulated on social media and after the Supreme Court sought a response from the state government on what it had done about the alleged hate speeches
Acquitting the bishop, Gopakumar G, judge of the additional district and sessions court I, Kottayam, said in his order that the victim’s claim that she was raped on 13 occasions cannot be relied upon based on her sole testimony.