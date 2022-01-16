Home / India News / Breaking: One hostage released uninjured in Texas synagogue, say police
Breaking: One hostage released uninjured in Texas synagogue, say police

  • Breaking news updates January 16, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Jan 16, 2022 06:13 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 16, 2022 06:12 AM IST

    One hostage released uninjured in Dallas area synagogue, say police

    "A hostage was released uninjured," said the Colleyville police department in a statement. Four people were held hostage in Dallas-area synagogue by a man demanding the release of convicted Pakistan scientist Aafia Siddiqui.

  • Jan 16, 2022 05:51 AM IST

    81 police personnel in Mumbai, 31 in Pune test positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours

    As many as 81 Mumbai policemen tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, informed police on Saturday. With this, the tally of positive police personnel rose to 1,312 in the city.

breaking news
india news

india news

SKM announces stir in Lakhimpur to push for MoS Mishra’s removal

  • Four farmers and a journalist died when an SUV owned by Ajay Mishra ran over farmers from behind in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.
People take a look at the overturned car which was destroyed in violence during farmers' protest, at Tikonia area of Lakhimpur Kheri district, on October 4, 2021. (PTI)
People take a look at the overturned car which was destroyed in violence during farmers' protest, at Tikonia area of Lakhimpur Kheri district, on October 4, 2021. (PTI)
Updated on Jan 16, 2022 04:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Pakistan national held along IB in Jammu, repatriated

A BSF spokesperson said that the Pakistan national, Rehman of Narowal in Pakistan, was apprehended by the BSF men while he was roaming suspiciously along the border in Ramgarh sector of Samba district.
At around 6.45pm, the Pakistan national was handed over to the rangers on a proper receipt at a flag meeting. (Representative Image/HT File)
At around 6.45pm, the Pakistan national was handed over to the rangers on a proper receipt at a flag meeting. (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on Jan 16, 2022 04:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
india news

Gujarat: Two shot dead by former armyman during clash in Porbandar, 11 booked

The two groups held a grudge against each other over some past dispute about the municipality election held in February last year
An offence has been registered against 11 persons, including a local BJP councillor and his son, for the incident that took place on Friday night, an official said (Representational image)
An offence has been registered against 11 persons, including a local BJP councillor and his son, for the incident that took place on Friday night, an official said (Representational image)
Published on Jan 16, 2022 01:01 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Porbandar
india news

NIA, ED call for AIIMS panel to assess jailed Kashmiri businessman’s health

Facing terror and money laundering charges for supporting secessionist and terrorist activities in Kashmir, Watali was arrested by the NIA in August 2017
The National Investigation Agency and Enforcement Directorate have proposed forming a panel of doctors from AIIMS to assess the illness of businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali. (Archive)
The National Investigation Agency and Enforcement Directorate have proposed forming a panel of doctors from AIIMS to assess the illness of businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali. (Archive)
Updated on Jan 16, 2022 03:16 AM IST
ByNeeraj Chauhan
india news

Will Punjab raise a toast for AAP’s Bhagwant Mann before polls?

From the AAP’s standpoint, the two-time MP passed the all-important loyalty test with distinction. He did not jump ship and got re-elected in 2019 while its other three MPs turned rebellious after 2014
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab MP Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in Chandigarh. (ANI)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab MP Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in Chandigarh. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 16, 2022 04:42 AM IST
ByVinod Sharma
india news

Uttar Pradesh elections: EC notice to Samajwadi Party for Covid norms’ breach during induction event

The poll panel has asked the SP to explain its stand within 24 hours, failing which the commission will take appropriate action without further reference to the SP
Lucknow, Jan 15 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav adjusts his cap at a press conference over the notice issued by the Lucknow Police to follow COVID-19 protocols, at the party office on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Pramod Adhikari)
Lucknow, Jan 15 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav adjusts his cap at a press conference over the notice issued by the Lucknow Police to follow COVID-19 protocols, at the party office on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (Pramod Adhikari)
Published on Jan 16, 2022 12:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

‘Miscarriage of justice’: Uproar mounts on court order

Widespread outrage continued in Kerala on Saturday, a day after a Kottayam court acquitted Roman Catholic bishop Franco Mulakkal of charges of repeatedly raping a nun
Nuns hold protest demanding justice after an alleged sexual assault of a nun by a bishop in Kochi, Kerala. (FILE PHOTO)
Nuns hold protest demanding justice after an alleged sexual assault of a nun by a bishop in Kochi, Kerala. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jan 16, 2022 12:43 AM IST
ByRamesh Babu
india news

January 16 to be marked as Startup Day, says PM Modi

The number of startups in the country has jumped to 60,000 from 500 five years ago, with 42 unicorns coming up last year, signifying “self-reliant and self-confident” India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with entrepreneurs from various Start-ups, through video conferencing, in New Delhi.(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with entrepreneurs from various Start-ups, through video conferencing, in New Delhi.(PTI)
Updated on Jan 16, 2022 12:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

DMK likely to hold indirect polls for civic body chiefs

Almost 10 months after coming to power in May 2021, the ruling DMK is set to test electoral waters again in urban local body polls, likely to be held in February, almost after a decade.
Late J Jayalalithaa in 2016 had passed a legislation that provides 50% quota for women in urban local bodies and there have been indications that the ruling DMK is planning to have a woman mayor for Chennai. (Representational photo)
Late J Jayalalithaa in 2016 had passed a legislation that provides 50% quota for women in urban local bodies and there have been indications that the ruling DMK is planning to have a woman mayor for Chennai. (Representational photo)
Published on Jan 16, 2022 12:36 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
india news

8 dead in suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar’s Nalanda district

Confirming deaths of eight people, superintendent of police, Nalanda, Ashok Kumar, said the toll may go up as many others are injured
The incident took place on Friday evening in Nalanda, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s home district (Representational image)
The incident took place on Friday evening in Nalanda, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s home district (Representational image)
Updated on Jan 16, 2022 12:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Curbs will hit industry, rue K’taka traders

the Karnataka government is expected to take a decision on further restrictions in January last week
HT Image
HT Image
Published on Jan 16, 2022 12:32 AM IST
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
india news

Netaji’s birth anniversary to now be part of Republic Day celebrations

An official said the move is in line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s ‘focus to commemorate important aspects of our history and culture’
Last year, the Centre announced that January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, will be celebrated as Parakram Diwas, or day of valour. (HT Archive)
Last year, the Centre announced that January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, will be celebrated as Parakram Diwas, or day of valour. (HT Archive)
Updated on Jan 16, 2022 12:49 AM IST
ByMalavika Murali
india news

Seer Narsinghanand held in Haridwar hate speech case

This is the second arrest in the case registered on December 23 after public uproar as videos of the event were widely circulated on social media and after the Supreme Court sought a response from the state government on what it had done about the alleged hate speeches
Yati Narsinghanand is the sect chief of the influential Juna Akhada, and one of the five accused named in the FIR.
Yati Narsinghanand is the sect chief of the influential Juna Akhada, and one of the five accused named in the FIR.
Updated on Jan 16, 2022 01:21 AM IST
ByKalyan Das, Dehradun
india news

Woman’s version is inconsistent and exaggerated: Kerala Court in acquittal order

Acquitting the bishop, Gopakumar G, judge of the additional district and sessions court I, Kottayam, said in his order that the victim’s claim that she was raped on 13 occasions cannot be relied upon based on her sole testimony.
Mulakkal was accused of raping the nun multiple times during his visit to a convent in Kottayam district between 2014 and 2016, when he was bishop of the Jalandhar diocese of the Roman Catholic church (PTI)
Mulakkal was accused of raping the nun multiple times during his visit to a convent in Kottayam district between 2014 and 2016, when he was bishop of the Jalandhar diocese of the Roman Catholic church (PTI)
Updated on Jan 16, 2022 01:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiuruvananthapuram
