BREAKING: MVA fields Sena's Rajan Salvi vs BJP's Rahul Narwekar for Maha Speaker election
BREAKING: MVA fields Sena's Rajan Salvi vs BJP's Rahul Narwekar for Maha Speaker election

Breaking news highlights, July 2, 2022:
Updated on Jul 02, 2022 12:42 PM IST
hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 02, 2022 12:42 PM IST

    Maharashtra speaker election: MVA fields Sena MLA Salvi

    MVA fields Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi against BJP’s Rahul Narwekar in Maharashtra assembly speaker election, slated for tomorrow.

  • Jul 02, 2022 12:25 PM IST

    KCR receives Yashwant Sinha at Begumpet airport

    Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao receives opposition's presidential candidate, Yashwant Sinha, at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad.

  • Jul 02, 2022 11:53 AM IST

    Punjab: 1 kiled in celebratory firing

    32-year-old Gurvel Singh killed in the firing that was opened during a party in Chuslewar village falling under the Patti sub-division: Police

  • Jul 02, 2022 11:12 AM IST

    BJP becoming stronger in Telangana, says Union minister Reddy

    CM's son cannot become CM. BJP is getting stronger, the TRS is scared that their chair will go. They're misusing public money to advertise against us. KCR is indulging in digressed politics in Telangana: G Kishan Reddy, BJP leader and Union minister

  • Jul 02, 2022 10:27 AM IST

    Delhi Police seek 2-week judicial custody of Mohammed Zubair

    Delhi Police seek 14-day judicial custody of Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair.

  • Jul 02, 2022 10:19 AM IST

    BJP president JP Nadda at venue of BJP national executive in Hyderabad

    BJP national president JP Nadda reaches Hyderabad International Convention Centre for the party's two-day national executive meeting.

  • Jul 02, 2022 09:27 AM IST

    SpiceJet aircraft returns to Delhi airport after smoke noticed in cabin

    A SpiceJet aircraft operating from Delhi to Jabalpur returned safely to the Delhi airport today morning after the crew noticed smoke in the cabin while passing 5000ft; passengers safely disembarked: Company statement

  • Jul 02, 2022 09:08 AM IST

    NIA takes custody of Udaipur murder accused 

    NIA takes accused Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad into their custody from Ajmer's high-security jail to bring them to Jaipur.

  • Jul 02, 2022 08:45 AM IST

    India logs 17,092 new Covid-19 cases

    India reports 17,092 new Covid-19 cases, 14,684 recoveries and 29 deaths. Total case count rises to 43,486,326.

  • Jul 02, 2022 08:17 AM IST

    BJP slams ‘fake news’ on Udaipur killing

    The Udaipur murderers WERN’T members of the BJP. Their attempt to infiltrate was like the LTTE assassin’s attempt to enter the Congress to kill Rajiv Gandhi: Amit Malviya, BJP IT head, in response to Congress's Renuka Chowdhury

  • Jul 02, 2022 07:31 AM IST

    3 dead in Iran earthquake

    At least three people lost their lives after an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 on the Ritcher scale jolted Southern Iran on Saturday.

  • Jul 02, 2022 06:38 AM IST

    Goods train derails in Uttar Pradesh

    Accident near  Shahzadpur railway station in Rampur at around 10 last night.

  • Jul 02, 2022 05:39 AM IST

    US announces additional $820 million military aid for Ukraine 

    @POTUS has announced up to $820 million in additional U.S. arms, equipment, and supplies to reinforce Ukraine’s defenses against Russia’s war of choice: Antony Blinken, Secretary of State

breaking news
india news

'Will she dump YS?': BJP on Mamata Banerjee's 'support' for Droupadi Murmu

On Friday, the West Bengal CM said Murmu could've been the consensus candidate for all political parties.
Mamata Banerjee (File Photo/HT)
Published on Jul 02, 2022 12:28 PM IST
New Delhi
india news

Mohammed Zubair received money from outside India, court told. His rebuttal 

Mohammed Zubair was arrested on Monday over a 2018 tweet by the Delhi Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
Bengaluru, June 30 (ANI): Mohammad Zubair, co founder of ALT News who had been arrested by Delhi police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, being brought to his residence, at Chinnanna Layout, in Bengaluru on Thursday. (ANI Photo)(Shashidhar Byrappa)
Published on Jul 02, 2022 12:12 PM IST
Reported by Richa Banka | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi
india news

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut says he 'got Guwahati offer too to join rebels, but...'

  • The MLAs had been staging their rebellion against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government from Assam's Guwahati for more than a week.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.(PTI)
Updated on Jul 02, 2022 12:15 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi
india news

Did Centre order NIA probe into Udaipur case to hide this, asks Congress

If Supreme Court makes some observations about Nupur Sharma, those are applicable to the BJP also as BJP gave her identity, Congress leader Pawan Khera said.
Pawan Khera questioned the BJP on Riyaz Attari's alleged link with the BJP.&nbsp;(PTI)
Published on Jul 02, 2022 11:43 AM IST
Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Diplomat Satinder Kumar Lambah, mentor to generations, dies at 81

Diplomat Satinder Kumar Lambah played a major role in India’s back-channel talks with Pakistan that led the two sides close to a deal on Kashmir
Satinder Kumar Lambah died after a prolonged illness in New Delhi on Thursday night. (AFP File Photo)
Updated on Jul 02, 2022 12:30 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

PM Modi to address BJP national executive, resolution on 2024 polls likely

The BJP national executive meeting in Hyderabad is likely to pass a resolution focussing on the issues central to the party’s campaign for the 2024 general elections
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address a rally in Hyderabad on Sunday. (ANI)
Updated on Jul 02, 2022 11:00 AM IST
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
india news

Telangana CM KCR to not receive PM Modi at Hyderabad airport today

He will, however, receive the joint Opposition's presidential candidate, Yashwant Sinha, who will land in the city some two hours before the prime minister's scheduled arrival.
Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao (File Photo/ANI)
Published on Jul 02, 2022 10:49 AM IST
New Delhi
india news

Alt News's Mohammed Zubair moves bail plea, accused of 'criminal conspiracy'  

Mohammed Zubair was arrested earlier this week over a tweet he had posted in 2018. 
Bengaluru: Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News, being brought by the Delhi Police to Bengaluru, Thursday, June 30, 2022, as part of their investigation into a 2018 tweet. (PTI Photo)&nbsp;(PTI)
Published on Jul 02, 2022 10:28 AM IST
Reported by Richa Banka | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi
india news

Doraiswami is India’s envoy to UK, Dalela may move to Dhaka

The appointment of Vikram Doraiswami as ambassador to UK comes after deep selection process with the Modi government even looking at political appointees for London
A 1992 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Doraiswami is a Chinese speaker who has served as Indian ambassador to Uzbekistan, South Korea and served in US as well as private secretary to Prime Minister.
Published on Jul 02, 2022 10:11 AM IST
ByShishir Gupta
india news

Watch | KTR's welcome message to BJP leaders: 'Have biryani, Irani chai and...'

Visit the beautiful city of Hyderabad, take notes and try to implement in your states, KTR said extending a welcome to BJP leaders attending the national executive meeting taking place at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre.
KTR extended a welcome to the ‘WhatsApp University for its executive council meeting to the beautiful city of Hyderabad’
Published on Jul 02, 2022 10:05 AM IST
Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

PM Modi set to visit Hyderabad today for BJP's national executive meeting 

The national executive meeting is set to be attended by top BJP leaders and chief ministers of the states ruled by the party. 
PM Modi will address a public rally on Sunday in Telangana. (File) (ANI/PIB)
Published on Jul 02, 2022 09:49 AM IST
Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi
india news

SpiceJet flight returns to Delhi, smoke inside cabin at 5,000 ft height

In the video shared by news agency ANI, passengers can be seen using newspapers and airline booklets to fan themselves inside the cabin as smoke enters the cabin. The incident took place when the plane was flying at the height of 5,000 ft. 
The Delhi-Jabalpur SpiceJet plane had to return from the height of 5,000 ft after smoke was spotted inside the cabin,
Published on Jul 02, 2022 09:26 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
india news

India sees 17,092 fresh Covid cases, marginally higher than yesterday

India Covid-19 cases July 2, 2022: The country's total count of active cases continues to be above the 100,000-mark, and there were 14,684 fresh recoveries as well.
Image used only for representation
Published on Jul 02, 2022 09:05 AM IST
New Delhi
india news

Morning brief: Dutch MP says Nupur Sharma not responsible for Udaipur killing

  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Dutch politician Geert Wilders.(Reuters File Photo)
Updated on Jul 02, 2022 08:48 AM IST
New Delhi
india news

'Nupur Sharma not responsible for…': Dutch MP Geert Wilders after SC remark

Netherlands MP Geert Wilders said Nupur Sharma should never apologise for what she said. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri said, "Today Judiciary has taken away our right to life".
Geert Wilders said Nupur Sharma is not responsible for what happened in Udaipur, ‘radical intolerant jihadi Muslims’ are.&nbsp;
Published on Jul 02, 2022 08:13 AM IST
Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Saturday, July 02, 2022
