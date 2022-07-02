BREAKING: MVA fields Sena's Rajan Salvi vs BJP's Rahul Narwekar for Maha Speaker election
Jul 02, 2022 12:42 PM IST
Maharashtra speaker election: MVA fields Sena MLA Salvi
MVA fields Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi against BJP’s Rahul Narwekar in Maharashtra assembly speaker election, slated for tomorrow.
Jul 02, 2022 12:25 PM IST
KCR receives Yashwant Sinha at Begumpet airport
Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao receives opposition's presidential candidate, Yashwant Sinha, at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad.
Jul 02, 2022 11:53 AM IST
Punjab: 1 kiled in celebratory firing
32-year-old Gurvel Singh killed in the firing that was opened during a party in Chuslewar village falling under the Patti sub-division: Police
Jul 02, 2022 11:12 AM IST
BJP becoming stronger in Telangana, says Union minister Reddy
CM's son cannot become CM. BJP is getting stronger, the TRS is scared that their chair will go. They're misusing public money to advertise against us. KCR is indulging in digressed politics in Telangana: G Kishan Reddy, BJP leader and Union minister
Jul 02, 2022 10:27 AM IST
Delhi Police seek 2-week judicial custody of Mohammed Zubair
Delhi Police seek 14-day judicial custody of Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair.
Jul 02, 2022 10:19 AM IST
BJP president JP Nadda at venue of BJP national executive in Hyderabad
BJP national president JP Nadda reaches Hyderabad International Convention Centre for the party's two-day national executive meeting.
Jul 02, 2022 09:27 AM IST
SpiceJet aircraft returns to Delhi airport after smoke noticed in cabin
A SpiceJet aircraft operating from Delhi to Jabalpur returned safely to the Delhi airport today morning after the crew noticed smoke in the cabin while passing 5000ft; passengers safely disembarked: Company statement
Jul 02, 2022 09:08 AM IST
NIA takes custody of Udaipur murder accused
NIA takes accused Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad into their custody from Ajmer's high-security jail to bring them to Jaipur.
Jul 02, 2022 08:45 AM IST
India logs 17,092 new Covid-19 cases
India reports 17,092 new Covid-19 cases, 14,684 recoveries and 29 deaths. Total case count rises to 43,486,326.
Jul 02, 2022 08:17 AM IST
BJP slams ‘fake news’ on Udaipur killing
The Udaipur murderers WERN’T members of the BJP. Their attempt to infiltrate was like the LTTE assassin’s attempt to enter the Congress to kill Rajiv Gandhi: Amit Malviya, BJP IT head, in response to Congress's Renuka Chowdhury
Jul 02, 2022 07:31 AM IST
3 dead in Iran earthquake
At least three people lost their lives after an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 on the Ritcher scale jolted Southern Iran on Saturday.
Jul 02, 2022 06:38 AM IST
Goods train derails in Uttar Pradesh
Accident near Shahzadpur railway station in Rampur at around 10 last night.
Jul 02, 2022 05:39 AM IST
US announces additional $820 million military aid for Ukraine
@POTUS has announced up to $820 million in additional U.S. arms, equipment, and supplies to reinforce Ukraine’s defenses against Russia’s war of choice: Antony Blinken, Secretary of State
