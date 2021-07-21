Highlights: 24 dead, 31 missing as storm strikes fishing ships in Indonesia
-
JUL 21, 2021 11:54 PM IST
UK government ups pay rise for health staff in England to 3%
The British government has tripled its pay increase offer for more than a million National Health Service employees in England, but unions said the proposed boost was insufficient given an anticipated spike in inflation.
-
JUL 21, 2021 11:21 PM IST
4 killed, 20 missing as three boats capsize in dam in Pakistan
At least four people died and 20 others went missing after three boats capsized in a dam in northwest Pakistan on Wednesday, officials said.
-
JUL 21, 2021 09:41 PM IST
24 dead, 31 missing as storm strikes fishing ships in Indonesia
As many as 24 bodies were rescued and the search for 31 other missing persons are underway after a storm hit 18 ships in central Indonesia days ago, the province's top rescuer said on Wednesday, ANI reported.
-
JUL 21, 2021 08:47 PM IST
Maharashtra reports 8,159 new Covid-19 cases, 165 deaths in last 24 hours
With 8,159 new Covid-19 cases and 165 deaths in last 24 hours, Maharashtra's tally reached 6,237,755 and the death toll went up to 130,918 total, a bulletin from the state government showed.
-
JUL 21, 2021 08:02 PM IST
3 more Rafale jets from France arrive in India: Indian air force
The Indian air force said that three more Rafale fighter jets from France arrived in India following a non-stop flight. The IAF also thanked the United Arab Emirates air force for in-flight refuelling of the jets.
-
JUL 21, 2021 07:10 PM IST
Covid-19 vaccination to begin at government centres in Mumbai from Friday, says BMC
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that Covid-19 vaccine stock will reach Mumbai tonight and distributed to all vaccination centres tomorrow. It also said that the government vaccination centres and BMC centres would begin inoculation from Friday, reports ANI.
-
JUL 21, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Delhi govt grants permission for farmers to protest at Jantar Mantar on July 22
The Delhi government has granted permission for farmers to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar on July 22 subject to following all Covid appropriate behaviour. The Delhi
-
JUL 21, 2021 05:08 PM IST
DRDO successfully tests indigenous Man Portable Antitank Guided Missile
The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight tested indigenously developed low weight, fire and forget Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM).
-
JUL 21, 2021 04:08 PM IST
ClCBSE extends last date for finalising class 12 results to July 25
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) extended the last date of finalising the class XII results from July 22 to 5pm on July 25.
-
JUL 21, 2021 03:27 PM IST
UNESCO removes Liverpool from list of world heritage sites
The UNESCO removed Liverpool from the list of world heritage sites, news agency AFP reports.
-
JUL 21, 2021 02:44 PM IST
Delhi reports 62 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths in last 24 hours
Delhi reported 62 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours. The cumulative cases so far reached 1,435,671 and the death toll climbed to 25,039, reports ANI.
-
JUL 21, 2021 02:01 PM IST
IMD predicts intense to very intense spells of rain in Mumbai
Intense to very intense spells of rain are expected to occur till 4 pm today in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigad districts, as per India Meteorological Department's latest bulletin.
-
JUL 21, 2021 01:02 PM IST
No data from states/UTs' side on deaths caused by oxygen shortage: Patra
Centre says that as no State/UT sent any data regarding deaths specifically due to shortage of oxygen, since none of them said that a death occurred in their State/UT due to shortage of oxygen, there is no data for that. Did the Centre generate this data? No: Sambit Patra
-
JUL 21, 2021 01:01 PM IST
Sambit Patra addresses criticism after Centre says no death occurred 'due to oxygen shortage'
There are 3 things one must pay attention to in the reply given by the Govt. Centre says that Health is a State/UT subject. It says that it just collects the data sent by States/UTs, it doesn't generate data, says BJP's Sambit Patra in a presser after Centre said deaths occurred due to shortage of oxygen.
-
JUL 21, 2021 12:31 PM IST
Rain to continue till Friday, but no indication of extreme weather yet
Mumbai woke up to its fourth consecutive day of rain on Wednesday, recording 23.9mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 8:30am (down from 38.4mm recorded in the 24 hours prior)
-
JUL 21, 2021 11:43 AM IST
UK Strike Force joins Indian and Quad navies to put a stamp on Indo-Pacific
The Queen Elizabeth carrier strike group will today bring the focus on Quad and the Indo-Pacific when the naval force exercises with Indian Navy’s Rajput class guided missile destroyer, an attack submarine and anti-submarine warfare aircraft in the Bay of Bengal while enroute to the contested South China Sea. Read More
-
JUL 21, 2021 11:40 AM IST
'Kisan Panchayat': 200 farmers to visit Jantar Mantar everyday from July 22
The government is facing opposition's heat inside Parliament over various issues. The Congress and others parties have said that they will not let monsoon session proceed normally unless the government listens to their demands. And now, there is a fresh problem for the government to deal with outside Parliament. Read More
-
JUL 21, 2021 10:20 AM IST
Nearly 200,000 evacuated in central China flooding
Nearly 200,000 people have been evacuated from a flood-hit city in central China, local authorities said Wednesday, as dams burst and rivers bulged across Henan province under torrential rains.
"As of 7am on July 21, almost 200,000 people were evacuated in an emergency and 36,000 city residents were affected by the disaster," authorities in Zhengzhou city, Henan province said.
-
JUL 21, 2021 09:40 AM IST
Daily cases in India shoots up to 42,015
Daily cases of infection in India goes up significantly as 42,015 new cases found in last 24 hours, as per Union health ministry.
-
JUL 21, 2021 08:50 AM IST
China flooding 'extremely severe': Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the deadly flooding in central China's Henan province "extremely severe", state media reported Wednesday, as dams burst and rivers swelled beyond embankments.
"Some reservoirs had their dams burst... causing serious injury, loss of life and property damage. The flood control situation is extremely severe," Xi was quoted as saying, adding events were at a "critical stage".
-
JUL 21, 2021 08:26 AM IST
Yellow alert issued for Mumbai; Navi Mumbai, Thane under orange alert
Orange alert issued in Navi Mumbai and Thane with intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places; Yellow Alert issued in Mumbai with moderate to intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places: IMD
-
JUL 21, 2021 08:15 AM IST
Will the OPEC deal bring petrol, diesel prices down?
On July 18, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) reached an agreement to increase its crude production by 400,000 barrels per day on a monthly basis till the halted output is fully restored. OPEC is a cartel of 13 countries which produce 29% of the total crude oil in the world. Read More
-
JUL 21, 2021 07:38 AM IST
Gangotri National Highway blocked after a landslide
Gangotri National Highway has been blocked after a landslide near the Sunagar area of Uttarkashi district, news agency ANI reported.
-
JUL 21, 2021 06:56 AM IST
Delta variant now accounts for 83% of Covid-19 cases in US
Delta variant now accounts for 83% of Covid-19 cases in the United States, says Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky
-
JUL 21, 2021 05:18 AM IST
Western Canada declares fire emergency as evacuations climb
Canada's western province of British Columbia declared a state of emergency Tuesday, with wildfires expected to grow even larger in the coming days due to high heat and winds.
-
JUL 21, 2021 05:17 AM IST
Report links Pegasus to Cong-JDS govt fall in 2019
Phone numbers linked to a former Karnataka deputy chief minister and associates of two former CMs were potentially targeted for surveillance using Israeli spyware in 2019, an investigative consortium reported on Tuesday, prompting the Congress to blame the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the collapse of the state government at the time. Read More
Chhattisgarh approves auction of 17 coal blocks, triggers wildlife concerns
- Activists believe the approval was granted despite no increase in demand for coal.