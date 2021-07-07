Home / India News / Breaking News: PDP says it won’t meet Jammu-Kashmir delimitation panel
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Live

Breaking News: PDP says it won’t meet Jammu-Kashmir delimitation panel

  • Breaking News Updates July 7, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 06:00 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to effect the first reshuffle in his Council of Ministers on Wednesday since he assumed the charge for a second term, in what is tipped to be a "major shake-up" of the government as he looks to make it more representative with an eye on political and governance challenges.

Meanwhile, Germany is lifting a ban on most travellers from five countries hit by 'Delta' variant of Covid-19, including India.

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUL 07, 2021 05:57 AM IST

    Cabinet expansion buzz as key leaders arrive in Capital

    The elevation of union Minister for social Justice and empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot to a gubernatorial position on Tuesday lent credence to the speculation that an expansion of the union council of ministers is on the cards.

  • JUL 07, 2021 05:20 AM IST

    PDP says it won’t meet Jammu-Kashmir delimitation panel

    The Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) declined to meet the Delimitation Commission on Tuesday, even as leaders of other mainstream political parties in Kashmir met the members of the Centre’s panel hours after they arrived in Srinagar for a four-day tour.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
This will be the first Cabinet expansion of Modi government since coming to power in second term in 2019.(HT Photo)
This will be the first Cabinet expansion of Modi government since coming to power in second term in 2019.(HT Photo)
india news

Cabinet reshuffle expected today: Probable names and other developments

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 06:00 AM IST
Jyotiraditya Scindia and former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal reached Delhi on Tuesday. JD(U) chief RCP Singh is also on his way to the national capital, giving rise to speculation that the Modi government is keen to accommodate allies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
india news

Breaking News: PDP says it won’t meet Jammu-Kashmir delimitation panel

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 06:00 AM IST
  • Breaking News Updates July 7, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
READ FULL STORY
A combo photo of (LtoR) Thaawarchand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka, Bandaru Dattacharya as Governor of Haryana, Satyadev Narayan Arya as Governor of Tripura, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel as Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Ramesh Bais as Governor of Jharkhand, Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati as Governor of Mizoram and P.S. Sreedharan Pillai as Governor of Goa, appointed by President of India, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
A combo photo of (LtoR) Thaawarchand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka, Bandaru Dattacharya as Governor of Haryana, Satyadev Narayan Arya as Governor of Tripura, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel as Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Ramesh Bais as Governor of Jharkhand, Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati as Governor of Mizoram and P.S. Sreedharan Pillai as Governor of Goa, appointed by President of India, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Centre begins big reshuffle with Governors

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 05:02 AM IST
The appointments came as senior leaders of the Bharatya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies flew into the Capital ahead of a possible Cabinet reshuffle, the first since Narendra Modi swept back to power with an increased majority in 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of the Delemitation Commission arrive to meet political leaders in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India on July 6, 2021. (Photo by Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times)
Members of the Delemitation Commission arrive to meet political leaders in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India on July 6, 2021. (Photo by Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times)
india news

PDP says it won’t meet Jammu-Kashmir delimitation panel

By Mir Ehsan, Srinagar
UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 04:52 AM IST
The commission – led by justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai – is in Jammu & Kashmir to interact with political parties and officials for “first hand” inputs on an exercise to carve out new constituencies in the Union Territory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.