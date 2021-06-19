Breaking news: India records 60,753 Covid-19 cases, 1,647 deaths in 24 hours
-
JUN 19, 2021 09:16 AM IST
1,647 Covid-19 deaths recorded in India in 24 hours
As many as 1,647 people died of the virus in India in 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 385,137.
-
JUN 19, 2021 09:11 AM IST
India records 60,753 fresh Covid-19 cases
India on Saturday recorded 60,753 new cases of Covid-19, according to the Union health ministry website. With this, the total infection tally reached 29,823,546.
-
JUN 19, 2021 08:48 AM IST
India welcomes UNGA adoption of resolution on Myanmar
After the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) condemned Myanmar’s military coup and called for an arm embargo against the country, India's ambassador to the UN said his country stood by the resolution.
-
JUN 19, 2021 07:29 AM IST
Biden warns of 'potentially deadlier' delta variant
US President Joe Biden has cautioned citizens against delta Covid-19 variant, potentially more deadly than others, and urged all Americans to get vaccinated.
-
JUN 19, 2021 07:03 AM IST
Interprovincial bus overturns in Peru, at least 27 dead
At least 27 people were killed and several suffered injuries after an interprovincial bus overturned in the southern Peruvian region of Ayacucho on Friday, news agency ANI reported on Saturday quoting local media. The bus fell into a 250-meter ravine at about 3am while traveling on the Interoceanic Highway from the Ayacucho region to Arequipa.
-
JUN 19, 2021 06:49 AM IST
India sees state-wise decline in average daily new Covid-19 cases
India is witnessing a steady decline in the state-wise average number of new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases daily, a map shared by the central government on Twitter has shown. The map, sourced with the help of Union health ministry data from Thursday, shows that the national average growth in daily new cases is currently in the negative, -5.05% to be precise. Read more
-
JUN 19, 2021 06:10 AM IST
China considering to end childbirth restrictions by 2025, says report
The Chinese government is considering to end childbirth restrictions by 2025, news agency ANI reported. As told to the Wall Street Journal, China could completely eliminate its childbirth restrictions at the end of the government's current five-year economic plan.
-
JUN 19, 2021 05:26 AM IST
Telangana cabinet to take call on Covid-19 lockdown today
The Telangana cabinet will be meeting on Saturday to hold discussion on key issues, including the the ongoing lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). "An emergency State Cabinet meeting will be held here at Pragati Bhavan on Saturday at 2 pm under the chairmanship of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao," according to a release issued by the state government.
The ongoing lockdown is supposed to end today. Read more
