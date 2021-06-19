Home / India News / Breaking news: India records 60,753 Covid-19 cases, 1,647 deaths in 24 hours
Breaking news: India records 60,753 Covid-19 cases, 1,647 deaths in 24 hours

Breaking news updates June 19, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 19, 2021 09:26 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.


For those who keep a keen eye on political developments, or want to know about the rumblings in faraway corners of the world, this platform will bring the latest and fastest news updates to bring you up to speed.


Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 19, 2021 09:16 AM IST

    1,647 Covid-19 deaths recorded in India in 24 hours

    As many as 1,647 people died of the virus in India in 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 385,137.

  • JUN 19, 2021 09:11 AM IST

    India records 60,753 fresh Covid-19 cases

    India on Saturday recorded 60,753 new cases of Covid-19, according to the Union health ministry website. With this, the total infection tally reached 29,823,546.

  • JUN 19, 2021 08:48 AM IST

    India welcomes UNGA adoption of resolution on Myanmar

    After the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) condemned Myanmar’s military coup and called for an arm embargo against the country, India's ambassador to the UN said his country stood by the resolution.

  • JUN 19, 2021 07:29 AM IST

    Biden warns of 'potentially deadlier' delta variant

    US President Joe Biden has cautioned citizens against delta Covid-19 variant, potentially more deadly than others, and urged all Americans to get vaccinated.

  • JUN 19, 2021 07:03 AM IST

    Interprovincial bus overturns in Peru, at least 27 dead

    At least 27 people were killed and several suffered injuries after an interprovincial bus overturned in the southern Peruvian region of Ayacucho on Friday, news agency ANI reported on Saturday quoting local media. The bus fell into a 250-meter ravine at about 3am while traveling on the Interoceanic Highway from the Ayacucho region to Arequipa.

  • JUN 19, 2021 06:49 AM IST

    India sees state-wise decline in average daily new Covid-19 cases

    India is witnessing a steady decline in the state-wise average number of new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases daily, a map shared by the central government on Twitter has shown. The map, sourced with the help of Union health ministry data from Thursday, shows that the national average growth in daily new cases is currently in the negative, -5.05% to be precise. Read more

  • JUN 19, 2021 06:10 AM IST

    China considering to end childbirth restrictions by 2025, says report

    The Chinese government is considering to end childbirth restrictions by 2025, news agency ANI reported. As told to the Wall Street Journal, China could completely eliminate its childbirth restrictions at the end of the government's current five-year economic plan.

  • JUN 19, 2021 05:26 AM IST

    Telangana cabinet to take call on Covid-19 lockdown today

    The Telangana cabinet will be meeting on Saturday to hold discussion on key issues, including the the ongoing lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). "An emergency State Cabinet meeting will be held here at Pragati Bhavan on Saturday at 2 pm under the chairmanship of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao," according to a release issued by the state government.


    The ongoing lockdown is supposed to end today. Read more

The Union health ministry said on Friday that there has been a continuous decline in the daily infections since the country reported a peak of over 414,000 cases on May 7.(AFP Photo)
The Union health ministry said on Friday that there has been a continuous decline in the daily infections since the country reported a peak of over 414,000 cases on May 7.(AFP Photo)
india news

India's daily Covid-19 cases fall to 60,753, deaths at 1,647

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 09:16 AM IST
Saturday’s cases are 1,727 less than that of Friday’s when 62,480 people were detected Covid-19 positive. On the other hand, the death toll on Saturday is 60 more than that of Friday’s when 1,587 fatalities were reported, the lowest in over two months.
File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
india news

PM Modi likely to hold an all-party meeting on J&K next week

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 19, 2021 09:05 AM IST
The meeting will be the first such political engagement since the Centre stripped Jammu & Kashmir of its semi-autonomous status in August 2019.
The Indian Railways said zones have been advised to restore trains in a graded manner. (PTI Photo)
The Indian Railways said zones have been advised to restore trains in a graded manner. (PTI Photo)
india news

Indian Railways approves 660 more trains, including 108 holiday specials

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 07:42 AM IST
The Indian Railways said before the pandemic, an average of about 1768 trains were being operated every day and as of Friday, there are 983 trains on tracks daily.
A health worker prepares to inoculate a beneficiary with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus, during a vaccine drive organized by the non-governmental organization (NGO) 'Anubhav' in Siliguri on June 17, 2021. (Photo by Diptendu DUTTA / AFP)
A health worker prepares to inoculate a beneficiary with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus, during a vaccine drive organized by the non-governmental organization (NGO) 'Anubhav' in Siliguri on June 17, 2021. (Photo by Diptendu DUTTA / AFP)
india news

Covishield: Second dose in 3 months? Here's what AstraZeneca trial chief says

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 07:19 AM IST
The goal of the immunisation policy in India, said Professor Andrew Pollard, is to ensure at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for the largest number of people at the earliest, which is understandable with regards to the present coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the country.
The Telangana cabinet decided on June 8 to extend the Covid-19 lockdown for 10 days. (AP Photo)
The Telangana cabinet decided on June 8 to extend the Covid-19 lockdown for 10 days. (AP Photo)
india news

Telangana lockdown to be extended?: Govt to decide today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 06:07 AM IST
Telangana on Friday reported 1417 new Covid-19 cases, pushing its tally to 610,834 and the death toll rose to 3546 with 12 more fatalities.
Covid-19: While a few states, particularly in the northeastern part of the country, are still showing heightened average growth in daily new cases, a major section of the rest of India was seen taking on a 'negative growth' across the same graph. (Photo via @mygovindia on Twitter)
Covid-19: While a few states, particularly in the northeastern part of the country, are still showing heightened average growth in daily new cases, a major section of the rest of India was seen taking on a 'negative growth' across the same graph. (Photo via @mygovindia on Twitter)
india news

India sees state-wise decline in average daily new cases, govt shares map

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 05:49 AM IST
India's state-wise decline in average daily new Covid-19 cases was shown in a map shared by the central government on Friday through its MyGovIndia portal on Twitter, an official channel meant to update coronavirus-related stats.
india news

Breaking news: India records 60,753 Covid-19 cases, 1,647 deaths in 24 hours

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 19, 2021 09:26 AM IST
Breaking news updates June 19, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
The Ramalaya trust has also sought appointment of a custodian of the temple, till the Trust is absolved of all charges.(REUTERS file photo)
The Ramalaya trust has also sought appointment of a custodian of the temple, till the Trust is absolved of all charges.(REUTERS file photo)
india news

Seers plan to move HC seeking probe into Ram temple construction cost

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 04:53 AM IST
  • The development comes as the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which oversees the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, is facing widespread allegations of corruption
The applications said Christian Michel never sought to evade the process of law, and that no purpose will be served by keeping him in further custody.
The applications said Christian Michel never sought to evade the process of law, and that no purpose will be served by keeping him in further custody.
india news

Delhi court dismisses Christian Michel bail pleas in chopper case

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 04:06 AM IST
  • Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar refused to grant relief to the British national, who was extradited from Dubai in 2018.
Member of NITI Aayog Dr. VK Paul addresses a press conference, in New Delhi on Saturday.(ANI Photo)
Member of NITI Aayog Dr. VK Paul addresses a press conference, in New Delhi on Saturday.(ANI Photo)
india news

India can resume vaccine exports but after meeting own demands, says VK Paul

AP | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 02:06 AM IST
VK Paul defended the Indian government's move to restrict vaccine exports in April as it battled a ferocious surge in infections.
Agra: Police force deployed after many patients died during a mock drill at Paras hospital in Agra, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (PTI)
Agra: Police force deployed after many patients died during a mock drill at Paras hospital in Agra, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (PTI)
india news

UP hospital that conducted oxygen mock drill gets 'clean chit'

By Hemendra Chaturvedi | Edited by Arpan Rai, Agra
UPDATED ON JUN 19, 2021 02:03 AM IST
In a video that went viral in April, Paras Hospital’s owner Dr Arinjay Jain, who is not visible in the video, is heard saying in the 1.3-minute audio clip that they were told that even the chief minister cannot provide oxygen so they should start discharging patients.
Singh had contracted the viral contagion last month and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a top hospital in Chandigarh due to "dipping levels of oxygen".(Photo: Sanjeev Verma/ HT)
Singh had contracted the viral contagion last month and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a top hospital in Chandigarh due to "dipping levels of oxygen".(Photo: Sanjeev Verma/ HT)
india news

'India, Punjab poorer today': Capt Amarinder Singh condoles Milkha Singh's death

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 19, 2021 01:39 AM IST
Milkha Singh death: Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh condoled the 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh's death and said "India and Punjab poorer today"
Siddique Kappan, who has acute diabetes, was shifted to a hospital in Delhi after he had tested positive for Covid-19 in April.(Photo via social media)
Siddique Kappan, who has acute diabetes, was shifted to a hospital in Delhi after he had tested positive for Covid-19 in April.(Photo via social media)
india news

Mother of journalist Siddique Kappan, held on way to Hathras, dies in Kerala

By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON JUN 19, 2021 03:01 AM IST
  • Siddique Kappan’s relatives said he was informed about his mother’s death, and he expressed his helplessness in attending last rites.
HT Image
HT Image
india news

YouTuber held in TN over abusive content

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 12:43 AM IST
Chennai: The cyber crime wing of Chennai police on Friday arrested popular Youtuber and gamer M Madan Kumar (29) for allegedly live streaming PUBG, a game banned in India, with offensive and abusive commentary towards women
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Madras HC grants six-week extension for final report in IPS officer sexual harassment case

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 12:41 AM IST
Chennai: The Madras high court on Friday granted an extension to the investigating officer to file a final report within a period of six weeks in the case of a sexual harassment complaint filed by a woman IPS officer against a special director general of police who was subsequently suspended
