Live

Breaking news updates: WHO raises concerns over Sputnik V manufacturing plant

  • Breaking News Updates June 24, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 24, 2021 05:11 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 24, 2021 05:11 AM IST

    Indigenous group in Canada announces discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves

    A Canadian indigenous group announced on Wednesday the "horrific and shocking discovery" of hundreds of unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school, just weeks after the discovery of other children's remains shook the country.

  • JUN 24, 2021 05:02 AM IST

    WHO raises concerns over Sputnik V manufacturing plant

    The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised concerns over a manufacturing plant responsible for filling the vials with the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine.

Topics
india news coronavirus news
india news

Posting the matter to three weeks later, a bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy allowed the association to approach the court for interim relief if any “coercive and arm-twisting” action is taken under rules 12, 14 and 16.(PTI)
india news

Madras HC sends notice to Centre on new IT rules

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 04:59 AM IST
The association said in its plea that it was being pressured by the ministry of information and broadcasting to furnish information within 15 days under Rule 18 of the new Information Technology Rules 2021.
Congress leader KC Venugopal.(Screenshot from video shared by @INCIndia on Twitter)
india news

Cong’s Covid outreach to focus on daily wagers

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 04:55 AM IST
The letter, dated June 13 and issued by KC Venugopal, general secretary of the All India Congress Committee, told the state units that “the party aims at providing relief especially to those who have kept essential services running but are not recognised as frontline workers”.
OP Chautala was sentenced in a corruption case in 2013.(HT Photo )
india news

Chautala finishes prison term early; was out on parole

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 03:23 AM IST
Om Prakash Chautala has been out on parole since March 26 last year, when Tihar jail authorities released 1,000 prisoners on parole to decongest prisons in view of the Covid pandemic.
