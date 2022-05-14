BREAKING: North Korea confirms 21 new deaths due to ‘fever’ since Covid outbreak
- Breaking news updates May 14, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 14 May 2022 06:14 AM
UN Security Council condemns killing of Al Jazeera journalist
UN Security Council condemns killing of Al Jazeera journalist, reports AFP.
-
Sat, 14 May 2022 05:46 AM
New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern tests positive for Covid-19
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tested positive for COVID-19 with moderate symptoms.
-
Sat, 14 May 2022 05:35 AM
North Korea confirms 21 new deaths due to ‘fever’
North Korea says 21 people died and 174,440 people were newly found with ‘fever symptoms’ on Friday alone.