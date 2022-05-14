Gyanvapi Masjid survey in UP resumes after court order amid tight security

Two days after a court in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi ordered for the survey at Gyanvapi mosque to continue amid objections over videography inside the complex, tight security was seen as officials began the court-mandated task at around 8 am on Saturday. The mosque is located next to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple. "There is a robust arrangement to ensure that the people don't face any inconvenience, the darshan takes place well and everything goes on well," RS Gautam, deputy commissioner of police, Kashi Zone, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Around 36 people including advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra, special advocate commissioner Vishal Singh and assistant advocate commissioner Ajai Pratap Singh, petitioners, their advocates, and other parties in the case reached for the survey on Saturday morning. All the people apart of the survey team and those present at the Gyanvapi complex for the survey went without carrying their mobile phones

Heavy police force was deployed in around 1 km periphery of the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Complex for survey of Gyanvapi Complex.

On Thursday, the court had refused to remove the officer in charge of the survey after the mosque management committee accused him of bias. Mishra was stopped from completing the court-mandated task last week amid slogan shouting from both sides.

However, the court - its latest order - said that two more people have been appointed for the task - special advocate commissioner Vishal Singh and assistant advocate commissioner Ajai Pratap Singh.

The court had ordered a survey in April after five women filed a petition, seeking permission for daily worship at the Shringar Gauri temple, on the west side of the mosque.

On Thursday, the special court said that the survey should be completed by May 17.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to halt the task for now. “We have not seen the papers. We don’t even know what is the matter. I don’t know anything...how can I pass an order. I will read and then pass orders...let me see,” Chief justice of India, NV Ramana, said.

