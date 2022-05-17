Home / India News / Breaking news LIVE: US Air Force successfully tests ‘hypersonic weapon’
Breaking news LIVE: US Air Force successfully tests 'hypersonic weapon'

Breaking news May 17, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on May 17, 2022 07:05 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
  May 17, 2022 07:05 AM IST

    US Air Force successfully tests 'hypersonic weapon'

    The test was conducted on Saturday off the coast of Southern California when a B-52 bomber released an Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW). It flew at five times the speed of sound: United States Air Force

  May 17, 2022 06:28 AM IST

    President Kovind addresses Indian diaspora in Jamaica

    India and Jamaica continue to enjoy cordial and friendly relations based on shared democratic values. Economic and commercial interactions continue to grow despite constraints like geographical distance. However, there remains potential for enhanced trade and investment: President Ram Nath Kovind

'Shivling' or water fountain: Row after UP Gyanvapi mosque survey | Top updates

  The All India Muslim Personal Law Board termed the claim of Shivling in the Gyanvapi mosque complex 'unfair' and an 'attempt to create communal disharmony'.
A worker stands on a temple rooftop adjacent to the Gyanvapi Mosque in the northern city of Varanasi, India.(Reuters / File)
A worker stands on a temple rooftop adjacent to the Gyanvapi Mosque in the northern city of Varanasi, India.(Reuters / File)
Published on May 17, 2022 06:19 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
10 killed in 3 days as rain lashes Assam, Arunachal Pradesh

  According to an Assam state disaster management authority report released on Monday, two deaths were reported in Cachar district, taking the toll in the state since Friday to five.
A tree is uprooted after the boundary wall of Assam Engineering Institute (AEI) collapses due to a landslide following heavy rainfall, in Guwahati. (ANI Photo)(Pitamber Newar )
A tree is uprooted after the boundary wall of Assam Engineering Institute (AEI) collapses due to a landslide following heavy rainfall, in Guwahati. (ANI Photo)(Pitamber Newar )
Published on May 17, 2022 05:10 AM IST
ByUtpal Parashar, Guwahati
Delhi child rights panel moves SC against JJ Act amendments

The amendments to the Juvenile Justice Act 2015 were cleared by Parliament last year and received the presidential assent in August 2021. The amendments have not come into operation.
A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging amendments cleared by Parliament last year to the Juvenile Justice Act 2015 (HT File Photo)
A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging amendments cleared by Parliament last year to the Juvenile Justice Act 2015 (HT File Photo)
Published on May 17, 2022 01:03 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas
20-year-old paraded naked for speaking to woman; 2 arrested

In her complaint, the victim's mother alleged that her son, Ganesh, was picked up from their house in Attikere village by the woman's family and a few local residents on Wednesday evening and held captive in a marriage hall for two days, police said. She claimed he was brutally thrashed and paraded naked around the village, they said.
A 20-year-old man was allegedly held captive, thrashed and paraded naked for texting a woman in Karnataka’s Davangere district last week, police said on Monday, adding that two persons have been detained so far. (Representative use)
A 20-year-old man was allegedly held captive, thrashed and paraded naked for texting a woman in Karnataka’s Davangere district last week, police said on Monday, adding that two persons have been detained so far. (Representative use)
Published on May 17, 2022 12:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Concerned over suicides due to unemployment, says Shivakumar

KPCC president Shivakumar said that the Congress is just raising the issue of unemployment-related suicides of educated youth in Karnataka and has no desire to politicise the issue.
DK Shivakumar, on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka over rising unemployment-related suicides, days after a 23-year-old ended her life after bring unable to land a job. (PTI)
DK Shivakumar, on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka over rising unemployment-related suicides, days after a 23-year-old ended her life after bring unable to land a job. (PTI)
Published on May 17, 2022 12:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Minor girl married to 35-year-old man in Telangana, rescued

The minor girl was rescued, said police, adding, the role of the girl's parents is also being probed as they allegedly misled her into the marriage in Telangana's Ranga Reddy saying it is a family function.
The police in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district on Monday arrested a 35-year-old man for forcefully marrying a 12-year-old girl. (Representational)
The police in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district on Monday arrested a 35-year-old man for forcefully marrying a 12-year-old girl. (Representational)
Updated on May 17, 2022 12:27 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Silverline project: Survey stone-laying work halted by Kerala government

The Silverline project, also known as K-Rail, connecting one end of the state to the other, is mired in controversy, ever since it was announced two years ago as Kerala witnessed massive protests concerning its environmental impact.
Kerala government dropped the survey stone-laying process in the Silverline project and decided to switch to the geo-tagging method to notify the boundaries on Monday, a state revenue department order stated. (PTI)
Kerala government dropped the survey stone-laying process in the Silverline project and decided to switch to the geo-tagging method to notify the boundaries on Monday, a state revenue department order stated. (PTI)
Published on May 17, 2022 12:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Telangana Congress to invite Rahul to start his nation-wide padayatra from state

A resolution to commence his country-wide padayatra from Telangana was adopted at the PCC executive committee meeting held under the leadership of PCC president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy at Indira Bhavan.
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Monday decided to request party leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi to commence his country-wide padayatra from Telangana (HT)
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Monday decided to request party leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi to commence his country-wide padayatra from Telangana (HT)
Published on May 17, 2022 12:25 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Mutilated body of Tamil Nadu moneylender found, search on for head

According to the police, the body parts of the moneylender, identified as S Chakrapani, a resident of Manali area of the city and a functionary of the state's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), were found in a gunny bag at a house in Royapuram area of Chennai
Three people, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 65-year-old moneylender allegedly over a monetary dispute in Chennai, police said on Monday. (Representative Photo)
Three people, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 65-year-old moneylender allegedly over a monetary dispute in Chennai, police said on Monday. (Representative Photo)
Updated on May 17, 2022 03:00 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Nadda interacts with envoys of 14 countries

The meeting with the heads of mission from 14 countries including USA, Indonesia, Denmark, Australia and Israel among others was second such meeting that the party has held since April.
BJP chief JP Nadda with foreign heads of mission in New Delhi. (HT Photo)
BJP chief JP Nadda with foreign heads of mission in New Delhi. (HT Photo)
Updated on May 17, 2022 07:01 AM IST
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
Rise of 4th front adds a new poll dimension in Kerala

The AAP is ruling two states and Kerala will be next on the list as people are fed up with two major political formations (CPI-M led LDF and Congress-led UDF) of the state, Kejriwal said
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal announced the arrival of the People’s Welfare Alliance to focus on 2025 assembly and civic body elections in Kerala. (ANI)
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal announced the arrival of the People’s Welfare Alliance to focus on 2025 assembly and civic body elections in Kerala. (ANI)
Updated on May 17, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
3 men still trapped inside quarry in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli

The rescue operations at a stone quarry in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli were resumed on Monday morning by the National Disaster Rescue Force team
Almost 44 hours after six workers at a stone quarry in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli were trapped in a 100-foot pit and the subsequent rescue operation that ensued, three men are still trapped under the debris, an official in the know of matter said on Monday. (PTI)
Almost 44 hours after six workers at a stone quarry in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli were trapped in a 100-foot pit and the subsequent rescue operation that ensued, three men are still trapped under the debris, an official in the know of matter said on Monday. (PTI)
Published on May 17, 2022 12:22 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
India counters OIC on J&K delimitation move

India's strong reaction came after the OIC criticised New Delhi over the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir.
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. India on Monday slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its ‘unwarranted’ comments on the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI file)
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. India on Monday slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its ‘unwarranted’ comments on the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI file)
Published on May 17, 2022 12:21 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
PM meets Yogi, UP cabinet with focus on governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday night met with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his council of ministers, with a focus on governance and people-connect, people aware of the matter said
PM Narendra Modi with UP CM Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet ministers during a meeting, in Lucknow on Monday. (HT Photo)
PM Narendra Modi with UP CM Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet ministers during a meeting, in Lucknow on Monday. (HT Photo)
Updated on May 17, 2022 06:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
