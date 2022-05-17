Breaking news LIVE: US Air Force successfully tests ‘hypersonic weapon’

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
May 17, 2022 07:05 AM IST
US Air Force successfully tests ‘hypersonic weapon’
The test was conducted on Saturday off the coast of Southern California when a B-52 bomber released an Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW). It flew at five times the speed of sound: United States Air Force
May 17, 2022 06:28 AM IST
President Kovind addresses Indian diaspora in Jamaica
India and Jamaica continue to enjoy cordial and friendly relations based on shared democratic values. Economic and commercial interactions continue to grow despite constraints like geographical distance. However, there remains potential for enhanced trade and investment: President Ram Nath Kovind
In her complaint, the victim’s mother alleged that her son, Ganesh, was picked up from their house in Attikere village by the woman’s family and a few local residents on Wednesday evening and held captive in a marriage hall for two days, police said. She claimed he was brutally thrashed and paraded naked around the village, they said.
The minor girl was rescued, said police, adding, the role of the girl’s parents is also being probed as they allegedly misled her into the marriage in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy saying it is a family function.
The Silverline project, also known as K-Rail, connecting one end of the state to the other, is mired in controversy, ever since it was announced two years ago as Kerala witnessed massive protests concerning its environmental impact.
A resolution to commence his country-wide padayatra from Telangana was adopted at the PCC executive committee meeting held under the leadership of PCC president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy at Indira Bhavan.
According to the police, the body parts of the moneylender, identified as S Chakrapani, a resident of Manali area of the city and a functionary of the state’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), were found in a gunny bag at a house in Royapuram area of Chennai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday night met with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his council of ministers, with a focus on governance and people-connect, people aware of the matter said