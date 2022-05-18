Breaking: Govt pressuring states to purchase imported coal, alleges Rajasthan CM
Wed, 18 May 2022 06:12 AM
No compromise on security of Pandit employees: Kashmir IGP
Senior officials of the J&K administration on Tuesday met the Kashmiri Pandit employees protesting at Sheikhpora in Budgam and Vesu in Kulgam and tried to quell their fears related to their security. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar and divisional commissioner Pandurang K Pole met the protesters at Sheikhpora transit accommodation. IGP Kumar said there will be no compromise on their security related issues.
Wed, 18 May 2022 05:58 AM
Centre pressuring states to purchase imported coal, alleges Rajasthan CM
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has alleged that the Centre is pressuring states to purchase imported coal, adding it is more than three times the price of coal being given by Coal India Limited. “Its cost is expected to be about ₹1,736 crore, which is much higher than the cost of domestic coal,” Gehlot said in a statement on Tuesday.