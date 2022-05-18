Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking: Govt pressuring states to purchase imported coal, alleges Rajasthan CM
Breaking: Govt pressuring states to purchase imported coal, alleges Rajasthan CM

Updated on May 18, 2022 06:12 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

  • Wed, 18 May 2022 06:12 AM

    No compromise on security of Pandit employees: Kashmir IGP

    Senior officials of the J&K administration on Tuesday met the Kashmiri Pandit employees protesting at Sheikhpora in Budgam and Vesu in Kulgam and tried to quell their fears related to their security. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar and divisional commissioner Pandurang K Pole met the protesters at Sheikhpora transit accommodation. IGP Kumar said there will be no compromise on their security related issues.

  • Wed, 18 May 2022 05:58 AM

    Centre pressuring states to purchase imported coal, alleges Rajasthan CM

    Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has alleged that the Centre is pressuring states to purchase imported coal, adding it is more than three times the price of coal being given by Coal India Limited. “Its cost is expected to be about 1,736 crore, which is much higher than the cost of domestic coal,” Gehlot said in a statement on Tuesday. 

