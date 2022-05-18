Anil Baijal, Delhi L-G, submits resignation to President Kovind: Sources
Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Wednesday resigned citing personal reasons, sources said, adding that he has submitted the resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind. Baijal, who took over office on December 31, 2016, after the sudden resignation of Najeeb Jung, has served a long tenure of more than five years and four months.
But ever since, he had been at loggerheads with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over many issues. The biggest tussle between the Delhi government and Baijal happened when Kejriwal and his Cabinet of ministers staged a dharna at the L-G office alleging that IAS officers posted with the state government were not cooperating with elected representatives.
Baijal is a 1969 batch AGMUT cadre, short for Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory, IAS officer. He has served in Delhi as a former vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).
Baijal was appointed the home secretary in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He was transferred to the urban development ministry by the Congress-led UPA government where he oversaw the planning and implementation of the ₹60,000 crore Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission.
During his 37-year career in the bureaucracy, Baijal also had stints as the chairman and managing director of Indian Airlines, chief executive officer of Prasar Bharati Corporation, development commissioner of Goa and counsellor in charge of India’s aid programme in Nepal.
Held a master’s degree in Arts from Allahabad University, Baijal was the secretary-general of the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA).
-
CM Bommai announces ₹5 lakh compensation to those killed in Bengaluru rains
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced compensation of ₹5 lakh to the families of those killed after heavy rainfall led to waterlogging and destruction in Bengaluru. The chief minister has also announced ₹25,000 to each family whose home was flooded. Crumbling infrastructure in parts of Bengaluru have been left battered by unseasonal rains this month, with potholes transforming into death traps for unwary bikers and pedestrians. A third managed to escape.
-
Woman separated from Sikh family during Partition reunited at Kartarpur
Seventy-five years after Mumtaz was separated from her family during the violence at the time of Partition, a woman born in a Sikh family who was adopted and raised by a Muslim couple met her brothers from India at Kartarpur in Pakistan's Punjab province, according to a media report on Wednesday. After Iqbal death, Mumtaz and her son Shahbaz started searching for her family through social media. Both the families connected through social media.
-
Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale sent to jail for 14 days over Facebook post
Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale, who was arrested on May 14 on the charge that a Facebook post a day earlier defamed Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by a Thane court on Wednesday. Chitale, who has acted in Marathi serials, shared a verse in Marathi, purportedly penned by advocate Nitin Bhave, that verse allegedly made personal attacks on Pawar's health and demeanour.
-
Railway employee crushed by train in Greater Noida: Police
A railway employee died on duty after Sunil Kumar Verma (33) was allegedly run over by a train in Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said. Sunil Kumar Verma (33) was working on the rail track segment near Dadri when the incident involving the Ranchi Garib Rath Express train occurred around 10.30 am, they added.
-
DGCA team to visit Shirdi airport May-end, night landing facility to start soon
A team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation will be visiting Shirdi airport to inspect the night landing facility in the last week of May. Tejas Suryanvanshi, a frequent flyer from Chennai, shared his view on social media, “Night landing facility at Shirdi will be a major boost as many flyers can reach early morning to Shirdi and after taking blessings from Shirdi Sai Baba one can book a return flight early.”
