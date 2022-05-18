Anil Baijal, Delhi L-G, submits resignation to President Kovind: Sources

Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Wednesday resigned citing personal reasons, sources said, adding that he has submitted the resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind. Baijal, who took over office on December 31, 2016, after the sudden resignation of Najeeb Jung, has served a long tenure of more than five years and four months.

But ever since, he had been at loggerheads with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over many issues. The biggest tussle between the Delhi government and Baijal happened when Kejriwal and his Cabinet of ministers staged a dharna at the L-G office alleging that IAS officers posted with the state government were not cooperating with elected representatives.

Baijal is a 1969 batch AGMUT cadre, short for Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory, IAS officer. He has served in Delhi as a former vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Baijal was appointed the home secretary in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He was transferred to the urban development ministry by the Congress-led UPA government where he oversaw the planning and implementation of the ₹60,000 crore Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission.

During his 37-year career in the bureaucracy, Baijal also had stints as the chairman and managing director of Indian Airlines, chief executive officer of Prasar Bharati Corporation, development commissioner of Goa and counsellor in charge of India’s aid programme in Nepal.

Held a master’s degree in Arts from Allahabad University, Baijal was the secretary-general of the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA).

