Breaking: Govt pressuring states to purchase imported coal, alleges Rajasthan CM

May 18, 2022 06:12 AM IST
No compromise on security of Pandit employees: Kashmir IGP
Senior officials of the J&K administration on Tuesday met the Kashmiri Pandit employees protesting at Sheikhpora in Budgam and Vesu in Kulgam and tried to quell their fears related to their security. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar and divisional commissioner Pandurang K Pole met the protesters at Sheikhpora transit accommodation. IGP Kumar said there will be no compromise on their security related issues.
May 18, 2022 05:58 AM IST
Centre pressuring states to purchase imported coal, alleges Rajasthan CM
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has alleged that the Centre is pressuring states to purchase imported coal, adding it is more than three times the price of coal being given by Coal India Limited. “Its cost is expected to be about ₹1,736 crore, which is much higher than the cost of domestic coal,” Gehlot said in a statement on Tuesday.
Goa culture minister Govind Gaude said the Kala Academy, designed by celebrated architect Charles Correa, has a faulty design and insisted that told the foundation started by the architect to not interfere in its renovation
A Varanasi local court on Tuesday removed advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra, who was in charge of the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, over allegations that he leaked details of the controversial process.
A vacation division bench of the High Court comprising Justice SG Pandit and Justice MG Uma heard the Election Commission’s petition over holding elections to Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayats as mandated by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.
According to a complaint filed by her parents at the Rajajinagar police station, Chethana had reportedly undergone a ‘fat-free’ surgery on May 16, soon after which she experienced some breathing difficulties. Thereafter, she was immediately shifted to the Kaade Hospital in Manjunath Nagar, but the doctors there declared her brought dead.
‘We categorically reject the farcical resolution passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan on the subject of the delimitation exercise in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,’ says MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi
Pointing to Chief Minister M K Stalin writing to the Centre on Monday to take steps to rein in cotton and yarn prices, the state government said Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi would lead a delegation of MPs and meet Sitharaman and Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi on May 18.
Kerala transport minister Raju said following summer vacation when schools re-open in June, they will need more classrooms and the used buses can be used for the purpose.He said it will prop up young children’s interest towards schools.