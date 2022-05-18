Home / India News / Breaking: Govt pressuring states to purchase imported coal, alleges Rajasthan CM
Breaking: Govt pressuring states to purchase imported coal, alleges Rajasthan CM

Breaking news May 18, 2022
Updated on May 18, 2022 06:12 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
  • May 18, 2022 06:12 AM IST

    No compromise on security of Pandit employees: Kashmir IGP

    Senior officials of the J&K administration on Tuesday met the Kashmiri Pandit employees protesting at Sheikhpora in Budgam and Vesu in Kulgam and tried to quell their fears related to their security. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar and divisional commissioner Pandurang K Pole met the protesters at Sheikhpora transit accommodation. IGP Kumar said there will be no compromise on their security related issues.

  • May 18, 2022 05:58 AM IST

    Centre pressuring states to purchase imported coal, alleges Rajasthan CM

    Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has alleged that the Centre is pressuring states to purchase imported coal, adding it is more than three times the price of coal being given by Coal India Limited. “Its cost is expected to be about 1,736 crore, which is much higher than the cost of domestic coal,” Gehlot said in a statement on Tuesday. 

Updated on May 18, 2022 06:12 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
No compromise on security of Pandit employees: Kashmir IGP

Soon after the killing of Rahul Bhat, the migrant employees had started holding protests at all five transit accommodations in Kashmir.
Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar interacts with Kashmiri Pandit employees protesting in Budgam on Tuesday. (ANI)
Updated on May 18, 2022 06:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
india news

‘Faulty design’: Goa minister, conservation architects clash over Kala Academy renovation

Goa culture minister Govind Gaude said the Kala Academy, designed by celebrated architect Charles Correa, has a faulty design and insisted that told the foundation started by the architect to not interfere in its renovation
Charles Correa’s daughter Nondita Correa Mehrotra, who is also director of the Charles Correa Foundation, said the Kala Academy building was in need of repairs but “the lack of transparency” in what is being planned was troubling.
Updated on May 18, 2022 01:10 AM IST
ByGerard de Souza
india news

Pleas filed to stop namaz at Mathura mosque, seal complex

Two Hindu lawyers filed two separate pleas in local courts in Mathura on Tuesday, one demanding that Muslims be restricted from offering namaz at the Shahi Eidgah.
A view of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and Shahi Idgah mosque, in Mathura. (PTI)
Published on May 18, 2022 01:04 AM IST
ByHemendra Chaturvedi, Agra
india news

CBI books Karti Chidambaram, raids 10 locations in 6 states

The case dates back to events that allegedly took place between July and September 2011, when P Chidambaram was the union home minster in United Progressive Alliance’s second term.
Chennai: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers during a raid at Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's residence, in Chennai, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at multiple residential and office premises of the Congress leader across various locations in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_17_2022_000068B) (PTI)
Updated on May 18, 2022 02:29 AM IST
ByNeeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
india news

Varanasi court removes Gyanvapi survey’s commissioner

A Varanasi local court on Tuesday removed advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra, who was in charge of the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, over allegations that he leaked details of the controversial process.
The Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. (PTI)
Published on May 18, 2022 01:02 AM IST
BySudhir Kumar
india news

K’taka govt has taken away our powers: State EC tells high court

A vacation division bench of the High Court comprising Justice SG Pandit and Justice MG Uma heard the Election Commission’s petition over holding elections to Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayats as mandated by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.
The Karnataka State Election Commission on Tuesday told the High Court of Karnataka that the State government had taken away its powers making it unable to hold elections to Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayats as mandated by the Supreme Court. (HT File)
Published on May 18, 2022 12:59 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
india news

Preparing list of Karnataka’s ‘illegal’ churches: Sri Rame Sene chief

Some houses in Karnataka have been converted into churches where they just put a cross, conduct prayers and these places are used for (religious) coversions, Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik said
Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik said the group is preparing a list of “illegal” churches and mosque in Karnataka. (PTI)
Published on May 18, 2022 12:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Kannada TV actor dies after cosmetic surgery, kin blames hospital

According to a complaint filed by her parents at the Rajajinagar police station, Chethana had reportedly undergone a ‘fat-free’ surgery on May 16, soon after which she experienced some breathing difficulties. Thereafter, she was immediately shifted to the Kaade Hospital in Manjunath Nagar, but the doctors there declared her brought dead.
Kannada Television actor Chethana Raj died on Tuesday after complications from a cosmetic surgery she underwent at a private hospital in Bengaluru’s Rajajinagar, with her family alleging negligence on part of the hospital. (ANI)
Published on May 18, 2022 12:58 AM IST
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
india news

Karnataka governor Gehlot gives assent to anti-conversion ordinance

Before the governor’s assent, the Karnataka government promulgated the anti-conversion ordinance on May 12.
Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Ghelot gave his consent that gave effect to the Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, commonly known as the anti-conversion bill on Tuesday. (PTI)
Published on May 18, 2022 12:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

India slams Pakistan over resolution on J&K delimitation exercise

‘We categorically reject the farcical resolution passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan on the subject of the delimitation exercise in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,’ says MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi
Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Pakistan has no locus standi to pronounce on or interfere in matters that are internal to India. (ANI)
Published on May 18, 2022 12:55 AM IST
ByRezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
india news

DMK’s Kanimozhi to lead MPs delegation to Centre over cotton price rise

Pointing to Chief Minister M K Stalin writing to the Centre on Monday to take steps to rein in cotton and yarn prices, the state government said Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi would lead a delegation of MPs and meet Sitharaman and Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi on May 18.
DMK MP Kanimozhi would lead a delegation of Parliamentarians from Tamil Nadu’s western region and call on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to take immediate steps to address the issue of steep rise in cotton and yarn prices. (PTI)
Published on May 18, 2022 12:54 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
india news

ED can examine TMC leader, wife in Kolkata: SC

A bench headed by justice U U Lalit issued notice to the ED on the plea filed by Abhishek and his wife against the high court order.
The ED told the top court that according to them, the TMP MC is a “potential accused” and they want to interrogate him. (HT File)
Published on May 18, 2022 12:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

Kerala to turn old low-floor buses into classrooms

Kerala transport minister Raju said following summer vacation when schools re-open in June, they will need more classrooms and the used buses can be used for the purpose.He said it will prop up young children’s interest towards schools.
The Kerala transport department will re-modify a few of the old low-floor buses into classrooms on experimental basis, state transport minister Antony Raju said on Tuesday. (Representative Photo/AP File)
Published on May 18, 2022 12:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

YSRC names OBC leader Krishnaiah from Telangana for Rajya Sabha polls

Krishnaiah’s name was finalised by YSRC president and chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after holding discussions with his senior party leaders at his camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday.
Prominent Other Backward Classes leader and former lawmaker from Telangana R Krishnaiah was on Tuesday nominated as the YSR Congress party candidate for Rajya Sabha seat from Andhra Pradesh. (HT)
Published on May 18, 2022 12:53 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
