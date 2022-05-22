Breaking: Israel reports first monkeypox case; patient came back from Europe

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
May 22, 2022 07:09 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh elections: Congress appoints secretaries in every district of state
May 22, 2022 06:37 AM IST
Assam floods: Nearly 6.8 lakh people reeling under deluge
Nearly 6.8 lakh people in 31 districts of Assam are reeling under the deluge as the flood situation in the state continues to remain critical.
May 22, 2022 05:42 AM IST
Israel reports first monkeypox case
Israel on Saturday reported its first case of the monkeypox as the viral disease has been spreading rapidly across Europe and North America. According to the Israeli health ministry, the patient is a man in his 30s who came back from western Europe and visited Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv with suspicious lesions of the virus and identified by the ministry. The man has been hospitalised in quarantine to complete medical examination and supervision.
The 10 labourers were trapped since Thursday night after a part of an under-construction four-lane tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district collapsed. Teams of police, army and disaster response forces started rescue operations almost immediately.
Tamil Nadu minister for health and family welfare Ma Subramanian said the 19-year-old woman detected with the Omicron BA.4 variant was visited by top health officials on Friday. She has recovered and was doing fine, he said.
“Price of petrol to reduce by ₹9.5/litre & diesel by ₹7/litre. I thank Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji on behalf of Karnataka for reducing central excise duty by ₹8/litre on petrol & ₹6/litre on diesel & FM @nsitharaman Ji for a subsidy of ₹ 200 per gas cylinder,” Karnataka chief minister Bommai tweeted.
A senior Bengaluru police officer said seven of the accused in the gang rape case of a Bangladeshi woman were given life imprisonment, one woman was slapped with a 20-year jail term and one man was given a five-year imprisonment. The other two women accused were handed a jail term of nine months.
The controversial tweet was posted on Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s official Twitter handle around 11.27am on Saturday. An infographic in the tweet had a statement attributed to Rajiv Gandhi. It said: “When a big tree falls, the ground shakes.”
The Union minister said the BJP has replaced “socialist straightjacketed” policies and “myopic ideas” with Atmanirbhar Bharat to ensure that every citizen has a role to play in the development of the nation
While Gorakhpur and Sangam city in Uttar Pradesh have already started donating it to schools, Lucknow will begin distributing these loudspeakers from next week, district magistrate Abhishek Prakash said.