Breaking: Israel reports first monkeypox case; patient came back from Europe

Breaking news highlights May 22, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on May 22, 2022 07:09 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 22, 2022 07:09 AM IST

    Himachal Pradesh elections: Congress appoints secretaries in every district of state

  • May 22, 2022 06:37 AM IST

    Assam floods: Nearly 6.8 lakh people reeling under deluge

    Nearly 6.8 lakh people in 31 districts of Assam are reeling under the deluge as the flood situation in the state continues to remain critical. 

  • May 22, 2022 05:42 AM IST

    Israel reports first monkeypox case

    Israel on Saturday reported its first case of the monkeypox as the viral disease has been spreading rapidly across Europe and North America. According to the Israeli health ministry, the patient is a man in his 30s who came back from western Europe and visited Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv with suspicious lesions of the virus and identified by the ministry. The man has been hospitalised in quarantine to complete medical examination and supervision. 

breaking news
india news

Google Doodle celebrates India's Gama Pehlwan, the undefeated wrestling champion

  • Gama earned many titles during his career, notably the Indian versions of the World Heavyweight Championship (1910) and the World Wrestling Championship (1927).
The Great Gama: Ghulam Mohammad Baksh Butt, commonly known as Rustam-e-Hind, was widely considered one of best wrestlers of all time.(Google)
The Great Gama: Ghulam Mohammad Baksh Butt, commonly known as Rustam-e-Hind, was widely considered one of best wrestlers of all time.(Google)
Published on May 22, 2022 06:59 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
india news

All 10 bodies recovered from site of Ramban tunnel cave-in

The 10 labourers were trapped since Thursday night after a part of an under-construction four-lane tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district collapsed. Teams of police, army and disaster response forces started rescue operations almost immediately.
A vehicle is completely damaged after the collapse of an under-construction tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Khooni Nallah, in Ramban. (ANI Photo)(Imran Nissar)
A vehicle is completely damaged after the collapse of an under-construction tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Khooni Nallah, in Ramban. (ANI Photo)(Imran Nissar)
Published on May 22, 2022 05:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
Popular on YouTube, history professor raises Dalit issues

  • A local court granted bail to Lal on Saturday. Students and teachers protested on the DU campus on Saturday against his arrest, and sought his release.
Delhi University Professor Ratan Lal, who was earlier arrested by Delhi Police for his social media post related to Gyanvapi Mosque case, being produced at Tis Hazari Court in New Delhi.(PTI)
Delhi University Professor Ratan Lal, who was earlier arrested by Delhi Police for his social media post related to Gyanvapi Mosque case, being produced at Tis Hazari Court in New Delhi.(PTI)
Updated on May 22, 2022 04:36 AM IST
BySadia Akhtar
Tamil Nadu reports first Omicron BA.4 variant case

Tamil Nadu minister for health and family welfare Ma Subramanian said the 19-year-old woman detected with the Omicron BA.4 variant was visited by top health officials on Friday. She has recovered and was doing fine, he said.
Tamil Nadu has reported its first case of Omicron BA.4 variant after a 19-year-old woman tested Covid-19 positive recently. (HT Archives)
Tamil Nadu has reported its first case of Omicron BA.4 variant after a 19-year-old woman tested Covid-19 positive recently. (HT Archives)
Published on May 22, 2022 12:09 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
Chief minister Stalin lays foundation stones for 20 projects in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin also inaugurated 28 completed projects worth 56.20 crore at a function organised at Government Arts College Udhagamandalam. .
Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Saturday laid foundation stones for 20 projects in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>34.30 crore. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Saturday laid foundation stones for 20 projects in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district at a cost of 34.30 crore. (PTI)
Published on May 22, 2022 12:08 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Udhagamandalam
Karnataka CM Bommai thanks PM Modi and Sitharaman for fuel price cut

“Price of petrol to reduce by 9.5/litre & diesel by 7/litre. I thank Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji on behalf of Karnataka for reducing central excise duty by 8/litre on petrol & 6/litre on diesel & FM @nsitharaman Ji for a subsidy of 200 per gas cylinder,” Karnataka chief minister Bommai tweeted.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for reducing the petrol and diesel prices. (PTI)
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for reducing the petrol and diesel prices. (PTI)
Published on May 22, 2022 12:08 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
7 get life term for gang rape of Bangladeshi woman in Bengaluru

A senior Bengaluru police officer said seven of the accused in the gang rape case of a Bangladeshi woman were given life imprisonment, one woman was slapped with a 20-year jail term and one man was given a five-year imprisonment. The other two women accused were handed a jail term of nine months.
A special court in Bengaluru on Friday convicted 11 people in the case of gang rape of a 22-year-old Bangladeshi woman in the city on May 27 last year (Representative use)
A special court in Bengaluru on Friday convicted 11 people in the case of gang rape of a 22-year-old Bangladeshi woman in the city on May 27 last year (Representative use)
Published on May 22, 2022 12:06 AM IST
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
‘Submit devices’: Delhi Police to Adhir Ranjan after FIR | Top updates

The controversial tweet was posted on Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s official Twitter handle around 11.27am on Saturday. An infographic in the tweet had a statement attributed to Rajiv Gandhi. It said: “When a big tree falls, the ground shakes.”
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury at Parliament House.&nbsp;(PTI file)
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury at Parliament House. (PTI file)
Updated on May 22, 2022 12:14 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
Work on main structure of Ram temple to begin from June 1: Trust

Stone quarried in Rajasthan and Karnataka will be used to build the main structure as also the sanctum sanctorum, where the deity will be placed
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspecting the under construction site of Ram temple in Ayodhya on May 6, 2022. (PTI)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspecting the under construction site of Ram temple in Ayodhya on May 6, 2022. (PTI)
Updated on May 22, 2022 01:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
‘Account was hacked’: Adhir after row over tweet on Rajiv Gandhi

Chowdhury denied that he used the phrase “when a big tree falls, ground shakes” along with a photograph of Rajiv Gandhi while paying tributes to the former PM
The controversial tweet was deleted soon after it appeared on Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s handle. (ANI)
The controversial tweet was deleted soon after it appeared on Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s handle. (ANI)
Updated on May 22, 2022 04:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
India can be world’s 4th largest economy by 2047: Jyotiraditya Scindia

The Union minister said the BJP has replaced “socialist straightjacketed” policies and “myopic ideas” with Atmanirbhar Bharat to ensure that every citizen has a role to play in the development of the nation
Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia during the second day of 7th India Ideas Conclave 'India 2.0: Rebooting to Meta Era', in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI)
Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia during the second day of 7th India Ideas Conclave 'India 2.0: Rebooting to Meta Era', in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI)
Updated on May 22, 2022 01:20 AM IST
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
CBI expands NSE case probe, raids brokers across states

Brokers were raided in Mumbai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Noida, Gurugram and Kolkata among other cities for allegedly ‘misusing the architecture of co-location’
CBI, which is investigating the irregularities since 2018, informed a special court last week that it was looking into the misuse of co-location facility by other brokers as well. (Archive)
CBI, which is investigating the irregularities since 2018, informed a special court last week that it was looking into the misuse of co-location facility by other brokers as well. (Archive)
Updated on May 22, 2022 01:11 AM IST
ByNeeraj Chauhan
Loudspeakers removed from religious places given to schools in Uttar Pradesh

While Gorakhpur and Sangam city in Uttar Pradesh have already started donating it to schools, Lucknow will begin distributing these loudspeakers from next week, district magistrate Abhishek Prakash said.
Many districts in Uttar Pradesh have started the practice of donating loudspeakers removed from religious institutions to government schools to be used for educational purposes, district officials said on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
Many districts in Uttar Pradesh have started the practice of donating loudspeakers removed from religious institutions to government schools to be used for educational purposes, district officials said on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on May 22, 2022 04:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow/ Prayagraj
Eye on Gujarat polls, BJP set to intensify Dalit outreach

In Gujarat, which goes to polls later this year, the party will focus on scheduled castes and tribes, said a person familiar with the details
The BJP had been wooing Scheduled Caste communities on the basis of its pro-poor policies, including the schemes for subsidised housing, toilets and free rations. (ANI)
The BJP had been wooing Scheduled Caste communities on the basis of its pro-poor policies, including the schemes for subsidised housing, toilets and free rations. (ANI)
Updated on May 22, 2022 04:39 AM IST
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
