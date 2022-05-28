Home / India News / Breaking: PM Modi to begin 2-day Gujarat visit today
Breaking: PM Modi to begin 2-day Gujarat visit today

Updated on May 28, 2022 05:36 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
  • May 28, 2022 05:34 AM IST

  • May 28, 2022 05:30 AM IST

    13 arrested for running interstate ultrasound racket, reports ANI

    13 arrested for running interstate ultrasound racket to determine whether foetus of pregnant women was male or female. On detecting a foetus as female, they would arrange for abortion. Prime accused running this center for past few yrs: News agency ANI quotes Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M

Updated on May 28, 2022 05:34 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Booked for molesting granddaughter, ex-Uttarakhand minister kills himself

  • Bahuguna was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Former Uttarakhand Minister Rajendra Bahuguna.(ANI)
Published on May 28, 2022 05:27 AM IST
ANI |
india news

At 87, Om Prakash Chautala is now Tihar’s oldest prisoner

  • According to prison records, former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala is one of seven prisoners above the age of 80. There are another 63 between ages 70 and 80. Until Chautala’s sentencing on Friday, an 85-year-old convicted of murder was the oldest in the prison.
Former Haryana chief minister OP Chautala being taken to the Tihar Jail after a special CBI court sentenced him to four years in jail and imposed a fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 lakh, in a case related to disproportionate assets, in New Delhi, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Published on May 28, 2022 05:10 AM IST
ByPrawesh Lama, New Delhi
india news

India slams OIC over remarks on Yasin Malik order

  • External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi described the remarks of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of OIC on Yasin Malik’s conviction and sentencing as unacceptable.
Police escort Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik (C) to the Patiala House Court in New Delhi.(AFP)
Updated on May 28, 2022 01:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

PM Modi begins two-day Gujarat visit from today

  • A government press release stated that PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the newly built Matushri K DP Multispeciality Hospital in Atkot, Rajkot on Saturday morning where he will address a public function. The hospital is managed by the Shree Patel Seva Samaj.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI file photo)
Published on May 28, 2022 01:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ahmedabad
india news

Hyderpora encounter: HC orders J&K admin to exhume third body

  • The four people were killed in the outskirts of Srinagar on November 15, 2021. While police said all of them were terrorists and buried their bodies in Kupwara in north Kashmir, the families of the deceased dismissed the claims.
The J&amp;K high court asserted that the “apprehension of law and order getting vitiated” because of the exhumation at this point in time appears to be illusory. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on May 28, 2022 12:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
india news

Arrest part of CM Vijayan’s game plan: P C George after release from jail

A magisterial court had on Wednesday cancelled the bail granted to George after the police alleged that the veteran politician, released on bail earlier on May 1 after being arrested for making a hate speech against Muslims in the state on April 29, violated the bail conditions.
Senior politician P C George was on Friday released from jail after the Kerala High Court granted him bail in two hate speech cases. (HT Archives)
Published on May 28, 2022 12:37 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India
india news

YSR Congress has no right to rule Andhra: Naidu hits out at Jagan

The former chief minister regretted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not even mentioned his name while addressing the 20th foundation day celebrations of Indian School of Business at Hyderabad on Thursday.
In his address at TDP’s biennial conclave, Mahanadu, which was being held at Ongole after three years, former CM Chandrababu Naidu charged the Jagan government with betraying the people’s mandate and burdening them with unbearable taxes. (HT Photo)
Published on May 28, 2022 12:34 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Kerala film awards: Negha wins maiden award in trans category

“We have to put in a lot of effort to take the marginalised community to the mainstream. The society’s attitude needs to change. They (trans-artiste) deserve more recognition and opportunities,” said the director who has been capturing the community in his lens since 2007.
Tamil Nadu-born Negha S has become the first trans-woman to have won the debut actor award in the said category for her Malayalam film Antharam. (HT Photo)
Updated on May 28, 2022 03:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Telangana Congress chief’s comments on Reddy leadership create rumblings in party

At a meeting organised by the Reddy community at Sedan town in Raichur district on May 22, Revanth Reddy recalled how the community had played a major role in the expansion of Kakatiya dynasty in the southern India.
Revanth Reddy said the Congress had reigned supreme in the combined Andhra Pradesh state under the leadership of former chief ministers, such as Kasu Brahmananda Reddy, Marri Channa Reddy, Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy, Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy and Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, besides national leaders like S Jaipal Reddy.
Published on May 28, 2022 12:31 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
india news

Kerala bypoll turns into a prestige battle

For ruling CPI(M), which is facing heat on the proposed high-speed Silverline , it is vote for development and recognition but opposition Congress and BJP are making massive displacement of people and brute force on affected people an issue.
The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has fielded Uma Thomas, widow of PT Thomas whose death necessitated Thrikkakara by-election. (ANI)
Published on May 28, 2022 12:30 AM IST
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Seven elected unopposed to legislative council, BJP gains majority

The declaration paved the way for the BJP to gain a majority in the Upper House as four out of the seven new members are from the ruling party, two from Congress and JD(S) one.
Before the election outcome for seven seats was declared, the BJP had 37 members in the 75-member upper house, where it is just one short of a simple majority. (PTI)
Updated on May 28, 2022 12:30 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
india news

No impact on investment flow: Bommai on communal tensions

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said communal tensions in the state has had no impact on attracting investments at the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai says the state has succeeded in drawing investments worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>59,350 crore in Davos. (ANI)
Updated on May 28, 2022 12:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Seer claims Mangaluru mosque’s land belongs to his mutt

Amid a controversy over discovery of a temple-like structure in a mosque in Malali in Mangaluru continues, a seer has claimed that land of the mosque belongs to his mutt
Rudramuni Swami, the seer of Jangama Math, said there was a shrine belonging to their mutt and it should be returned. (HT)
Updated on May 28, 2022 12:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

IISc develops enhanced data encryption, security device

The process and the model was detailed by the team from IISc’s Electrical Communication Engineering department in a paper published in the journal ACS Nano, according to a statement by the institution.
Random numbers are a core component of the internet, computing and any application that involves data security and integrity. (HT File)
Updated on May 28, 2022 02:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Saturday, May 28, 2022
