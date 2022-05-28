Breaking: PM Modi to begin 2-day Gujarat visit today

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
May 28, 2022 05:34 AM IST
PM Modi to visit Gujarat today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will tour Gujarat on Saturday during which he will visit a newly-built hospital, address a seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions and inaugurate a Nano Urea (liquid) plant, his office said.
May 28, 2022 05:30 AM IST
13 arrested for running interstate ultrasound racket, reports ANI
13 arrested for running interstate ultrasound racket to determine whether foetus of pregnant women was male or female. On detecting a foetus as female, they would arrange for abortion. Prime accused running this center for past few yrs: News agency ANI quotes Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M
According to prison records, former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala is one of seven prisoners above the age of 80. There are another 63 between ages 70 and 80. Until Chautala’s sentencing on Friday, an 85-year-old convicted of murder was the oldest in the prison.
A government press release stated that PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the newly built Matushri K DP Multispeciality Hospital in Atkot, Rajkot on Saturday morning where he will address a public function. The hospital is managed by the Shree Patel Seva Samaj.
The four people were killed in the outskirts of Srinagar on November 15, 2021. While police said all of them were terrorists and buried their bodies in Kupwara in north Kashmir, the families of the deceased dismissed the claims.
A magisterial court had on Wednesday cancelled the bail granted to George after the police alleged that the veteran politician, released on bail earlier on May 1 after being arrested for making a hate speech against Muslims in the state on April 29, violated the bail conditions.
The former chief minister regretted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not even mentioned his name while addressing the 20th foundation day celebrations of Indian School of Business at Hyderabad on Thursday.
“We have to put in a lot of effort to take the marginalised community to the mainstream. The society’s attitude needs to change. They (trans-artiste) deserve more recognition and opportunities,” said the director who has been capturing the community in his lens since 2007.
At a meeting organised by the Reddy community at Sedan town in Raichur district on May 22, Revanth Reddy recalled how the community had played a major role in the expansion of Kakatiya dynasty in the southern India.
For ruling CPI(M), which is facing heat on the proposed high-speed Silverline , it is vote for development and recognition but opposition Congress and BJP are making massive displacement of people and brute force on affected people an issue.
The process and the model was detailed by the team from IISc’s Electrical Communication Engineering department in a paper published in the journal ACS Nano, according to a statement by the institution.