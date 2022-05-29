Live
BREAKING: Heavy rains lash Brazil's northeast, at least 35 people killed
Updated on May 29, 2022 06:14 AM IST
Sun, 29 May 2022 05:37 AM
At least 35 people died amid heavy rainfall in northeastern Brazil on Friday and Saturday, as downpours lashed two major cities on the Atlantic coast.
