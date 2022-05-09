Breaking: Cyclonic storm 'Asani' likely to move northwestwards till May 10
Mon, 09 May 2022 07:13 AM
Mumbai local trains on Western line running late by 10 to 15 minutes
All local trains (UP) on the Western line are running late by 10 to 15 minutes due to OHE (Overhead Equipment) breakdown between Dahisar and Borivali station, reported ANI quoting Western Railway.
Mon, 09 May 2022 06:50 AM
Early voting begins in Australia election
Early voting began in Australia two weeks ahead of election day, with surveys showing the opposition centre-left Labor Party extending its lead and Prime Minister Scott Morrison suffering a fall in his approval rating, reported Reuters.
Mon, 09 May 2022 06:37 AM
'Asani' likely to move northwestwards till May 10
The severe cyclonic storm 'Asani' is very likely to move northwestwards till Tuesday night and reach Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts, said Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Sunday.