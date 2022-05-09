Fire at tower near SRK's ‘Mannat’ in Mumbai put off, residents safely evacuated
- The level-2 fire was reported around 7.46pm on the 14th floor of the 21-storey Jivesh Building in Bandstand Road in Bandra (west). As many as eight fire engines and seven jumbo tankers rushed to the spot.
The major fire that broke out at a building near Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow ‘Mannat’ in Mumbai on Monday has now been extinguished. The cooling operation is currently underway, and residents of the highrise have been safely evacuated.
No casualty has been reported in the incident.
It took almost two hours for the flames to be put off.
(With inputs from Mumbai bureau)
-
BMC inspects Khar home of Ranas, finds violations
Mumbai Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation personnel on Monday inspected the residence of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana regarding the unauthorised construction on the eighth floor of Khar's Lavie building. The civic team conducting the inspection found some violations as per the approved plans, and will soon issue a notice to the Ranas', informed the officials. This was the third time BMC visited the Ranas' residence in a week.
-
‘People in high offices…’: Allahabad HC's observations in Lakhimpur Kheri case
While holding a hearing in a case related to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident, the Allahabad high court on Monday observed that 'political persons holding high offices' should not make 'irresponsible remarks.'
-
UP: BEWARE! Fraud group targeting electricity consumers via fake messages
A new method to dupe electricity consumers through fake calls has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation has lodged an FIR in Hazratganj police station in Lucknow against a gang which preys on electricity consumers through fake calls asking them to pay pending power bills, Hindustan Times sister publication Live Hindustan reported. The message reads asking the consumers to pay their pending bills or their power connection will be cut.
-
Over 1,300 kg silver, ₹56 lakh in cash seized in Dungarpur
Police have seized 1,321 kg of silver and other jewellery items along with ₹56 lakh in cash from Dungarpur district, officials said Monday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a private bus going to Ahmedabad from Agra on Sunday night and recovered silver bricks and gold ornaments during the search, they said. The consignment was loaded in Agra and had to be delivered at different locations, DSP Rakesh Kumar Sharma said.
-
BBAU student alleges ragging, files complaint
A BCom first year student at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University has filed a ragging complaint with the vice-chancellor's office and also on UGC's anti-ragging portal. The victim Nishant Kumar alleged that he was beaten up by some senior students when he opposed the ragging. Nishant alleged that the incident took place at around 12 noon on Monday when he was sitting in his class.
